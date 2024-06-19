Seri Industrial S.p.A.:

Signed Agreement for the Acquisition of 98% of INDUSTRIA ITALIANA AUTOBUS S.p.A.

San Potito Sannitico, June 19, 2024 -Seri Industrial S.p.A. (the "Company") announces that today it has signed an agreement with Invitalia S.p.A. and Leonardo S.p.A. (jointly, the "Sellers") governing the acquisition of a 98% stake in Industria Italiana Autobus S.p.A. ("IIA") (the "Transaction") to be finalized by June 30, 2024 (the "Execution Date"). Following the Transaction, Invitalia will hold a 2% stake in IIA.

IIA is an Italian company that produces public transport vehicles under the Menarinibus brand.

Entering IIA's share capital will enable Seri Industrial to create the first fully vertically integrated European player: from the procurement and processing of raw materials, through the production of lithium cells and battery systems, to the design and production of electric vehicles (already in-house at IIA) and the recycling of end-of-life batteries.

The electrification of public transport is one of the fundamental goals in the European energy transition, and the ability to control the entire supply chain will provide the Group with a significant competitive advantage both in terms of cost and technology in the medium term.

The main synergy will consist in the integration of the lithium cells produced in the Teverola cluster by FIB S.p.A. (a subsidiary of Seri Industrial) into the vehicles manufactured by IIA with a cell-to-vehiclebattery pack process that involves direct integration into the body floor of the vehicle designed by IIA.

The agreement provides that the acquisition of 98% of IIA's share capital by Seri Industrial will take place through an initial capital increase, after the Sellers reset and reconstitute the share capital, followed by the transfer of shares from the Sellers to Seri Industrial.

More specifically, on the Execution Date, the Sellers and Seri Industrial will subscribe to a capital increase, also through equity reserves and financial credits, aimed at covering past losses and providing the company with adequate capitalization to support the industrial relaunch plan.

In this context, the contribution of Seri Industrial will amount to 50 million euros, to be allocated to the development of electric technology and the integration of the platform with lithium batteries, a technology that its subsidiary FIB is already developing.

Finally, the Sellers will transfer the remaining shares they own to Seri Industrial at no additional cost, thus bringing the latter to hold 98% of IIA's capital. The remaining 2% will be held by Invitalia. The agreement also provides for earn-out mechanisms in favor of the Sellers, linked to the earnings of IIA during the five-year period from 2024 to 2029.

In the end, on the Execution Date, Invitalia and Seri Industrial will enter into a shareholders' agreement (the "Agreement") with a duration of five years, aimed at regulating the appointment of a director and a statutory auditor by Invitalia, as well as requiring, for certain shareholder and board resolutions, the favorable vote of Invitalia or its representative appointed to the administrative body. The Agreement will also provide for a joint sale obligation of the shares held in IIA, triggered under predetermined conditions, for a consideration to be determined based on IIA's net asset value. Additionally, the Agreement will grant Invitalia a Put option, allowing, from the 13th month after the Execution Date, the right to sell its entire stake in IIA to Seri Industrial at a price that will take into account any amounts eventually paid by Invitalia into IIA as equity or quasi-equity up to the date of the share transfer.