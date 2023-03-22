Seri Industrial S p A : The Board of Directors approves Results at 31 December 2022

In addition, the Board of Directors has voted to propose to the Shareholders' Meeting scheduled for May 4, 2023 to examine the above documents and approve (i) the annual financial statements as of December 31, 2022 allocating the Profit of the year of euro 5,323,251, for euro 266,163 to the legal reserve and euro 5,078,088 to retained earnings, and (ii) the report on the remuneration policy and compensation paid.

S. Potito Sannitico, 22 March 2023 - The Board of Directors of SERI Industrial S.p.A. (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") has examined and approved (i) the annual and consolidated financial statements, (ii) the consolidated non-financial statements (Sustainability Report), (iii) the report on remuneration policy and compensation paid and (iv) the report on corporate governance system and ownership structure.

During 2022, it is highlighted a 15% growth in Revenues, income and internal works compared to 2021, due to both increased sales volumes in some business segments, and higher average prices.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 16%, following the severe and sudden shock to commodity markets caused by the war in Ukraine, with significant and unexpected increases, among others, in energy costs,.

In relation to raw materials (plastic and lead), contracts are indexed to their cost and the prices are adjusted with an average time lag of about 60 days. This mechanism has allowed to contain the effects on the profitability of the Batteries sector, while in the Plastic Material sector there is a reduction in the profitability, even if limited, for pipes and fittings product segment. During the last quarter of 2022 and the first months of 2023, a significant increase in the profitability of these products can be noted, also compared to the 2021 financial year.

The energy market shock, on the other hand, caught the reference market operators unprepared and the adjustment of prices required lengthy negotiations with the Group's customers, in a negative competitive context, considering the higher increase in the energy cost in Italy compared to other countries. Finally, during the year, a commercial agreement was defined for major customers to continue to apply, also in the future, an energy surcharge, based on the energy cost and indexed to the single national electricity price.

The incidence of the energy cost purchase on revenues from customers and other operating income (net of grants) is varied from 5,0% in 2021 to 7,0% in 2022 (+2%), for an overall value of euro 3,6 million.

At consolidated level, the Group has registered an Adjusted Loss of Euro 3,371 thousand after depreciation and amortisation of Euro 21,661 thousand, of which 11,254 thousand related to the investment made and on-going for the Teverola 1 and 2 projects.

Adjusted total financial indebtedness is equal to euro 79,018 thousand, slightly up from 2021 (+ Euro 3,971 thousand) with Cash and cash equivalents equal to euro 24,817 thousand as of 31 December 2022, increased by euro 5,317 thousand compared to 2021. On one hand, the result is mainly impacted by Warrant 2017-2022 exercise, and on the other hand by the increase of inventories (equal to 75,753 thousand in 2022) for euro 12,146 thousand.

Ongoing projects

During the last two months of 2022, the Group completed the start-up of the Teverola 1 lithium cell and battery production plant, which was delayed compared to management's forecasts due to the upgrading and improvement of production processes required for product innovation (battery with LFP active material in aqueous solution, fully recyclable and with production without the use of solvents and pollutant emissions). The plant is currently operating at a monthly capacity of approximately 30% of the theoretical production capacity (approximately 28 MWh/month) and is expected to gradually increase to the maximum installed capacity within the third quarter of the current year.

Management, as result of a strong market demand, will update the 2023-2026 business plan in the next months, taking into account the reduction of the expected capacity for 2023 and the higher average selling prices for lithium batteries, as of today +37,5% higher compared to prices expected in the current business plan (2022-2026).

With reference to the Gigafactory of Teverola 2, initial investments have been started up. The activities related to the choice of the new plant technology, identification of the supplier and technological partners, as well as the related supply agreements are in an advanced phase. The Ministry of Economic Development has communicated an additional integration of the grant for research and development investments up to 100% of the overall expenditure for the investment program approved by the European Commision. Supply contracts are under definition.

For the project with Unilever (P2P), Invitalia has formally started the preliminary assessment for the granting of subsidies and the plant design has been completed, and the demolition and dismantling of the site disused by Unilever is on going.

