Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Seri Industrial S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KRE   IT0005283640

SERI INDUSTRIAL S.P.A.

(KRE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Seri Industrial S p A : Update on the Lithium Project - Teverola

12/27/2021 | 01:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Seri Industrial S.p.A.

Update on the Lithium Project - Teverola

S. Potito Sannitico, 27 December 2021

Following the information related to the Teverola plant and disclosed to the market with the press releases dated 22 September and 28 October 2021, Seri Industrial S.p.A. (the "Company") announces that, after the delays in the completion of the fine-tuning activities by the Japanese supplier, the cell formation (charging) area has been definitively started up.

The formation activities of the cells already manufactured and in the stock are underway, in order to then proceed with the assembly of the modules and the battery packs; the final testing of cell performances is also on-going, before starting the delivery of the batteries to the customers from next year.

Furthermore, the Company is making every possible effort to manage the serious global shortage of essential electronic components, that has been affecting most of the markets, including the lithium battery market, for several months.

As anticipated in the previous press releases, the Company confirm the significant further increase in the market demand for lithium batteries and, in consideration of the delays accumulated for the current year, the reduction of the corresponding production value compared to that originally estimated.

Despite the delays that occurred in the commissioning of the new plant, we are proud of the achievement that allows us to face the challenges on the market with enthusiasm and with the conviction of reaching the expected objectives.

In relation to the so-called project Teverola 2, following what was communicated on 22 September 2021, we are still awaiting, together with all the other Italian participating companies, the issuance of the concession decree by the Ministry of Economic Development ("MiSE"). On the basis of the latest information received, seems that the relevant offices are waiting to complete the collection of information by all participants, in order to consolidate the distribution of available funds. Our subsidiary FIB S.p.A. has forwarded the documentation to the MiSE on 12.10.2021 and no request for integrations has been received as of today.

Seri Industrial S.p.A. is a company listed on the EXM market of Borsa Italiana. Seri Industrial's mission is to accelerate the energy transition to sustainability and decarbonization.

The Group operates through two companies: (i) Seri Plast, active in the processing of plastic materials for the battery market, automotive, packaging and thermo-sanitary sector; (ii) FIB, active, through the FAAM brand, in the production and recycling of lead and lithium batteries for traction, industrial, storage and military applications, as well as in the design of plants for the recycling of batteries.

For further information:

Investor Relator

Marco Civitillo

E-mail: investor.relator@serihg.com

Tel. 0823 786235

Disclaimer

Seri Industrial S.p.A. published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 18:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SERI INDUSTRIAL S.P.A.
01:27pSERI INDUSTRIAL S P A : Update on the Lithium Project - Teverola
PU
12/20SERI INDUSTRIAL S P A : Opening of the “Seri Industrial C'E'” Forum
PU
10/29P2P has signed a 5 year commercial contract – renewable for further 5 years &ndas..
PU
10/04SERI INDUSTRIAL S P A : Notice of change in share capital
PU
09/30NOTICE OF FILING : Half-year financial report at 30 June 2021
PU
09/30Seri Industrial S.P.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
03/30Seri Industrial S.P.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
2020Free Gas & Power S.R.L. agreed to acquire a 55% stake in F.D.E. Srl from Seri Industria..
CI
2018K.R.ENERGY SPA : RIGHTS ISSUE: 17 new shares @ 3.71 EUR for 5 existing shares
FA
2018K.R.ENERGY SPA : SPLIT: 1 of 10; Reverse Split: 1 of 10
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 201 M 228 M 228 M
Net income 2021 4,03 M 4,56 M 4,56 M
Net Debt 2021 98,5 M 112 M 112 M
P/E ratio 2021 122x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 473 M 535 M 535 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,84x
EV / Sales 2022 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 723
Free-Float 38,7%
Chart SERI INDUSTRIAL S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Seri Industrial S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERI INDUSTRIAL S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 9,79 €
Average target price 14,10 €
Spread / Average Target 44,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vittorio Civitillo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roberto Maviglia Chairman
Manuela Morgante Independent Director
Annalisa Cuccaro Independent Director
Luciano Orsini Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SERI INDUSTRIAL S.P.A.129.27%535
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED64.79%211 134
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.45.40%34 507
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.33.44%14 175
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD39.17%11 351
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.192.18%9 240