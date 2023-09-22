(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Seri Industrial Spa has reviewed and approved the consolidated half-year financial report as of June 30, in which it reported a consolidated adjusted loss of EUR6.3 million compared with a loss of EUR7.0 million in the same period last year.

During the first half of 2023, the group reported revenues of EUR95.9 million thousand compared to EUR101.5 million in the first half of the previous year. "Sales volumes tend to be in line with the first half of the previous year, therefore, the negative change in revenues mainly relates to the reduction in average sales prices," the company's announcement reads.

Adjusted net financial debt was EUR97.5 million compared to EUR79 million as of Dec. 31, 2022.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

