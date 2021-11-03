General Announcement::Press Release - Updates on 3Q2021 & 9M2021's Performance

Serial System Ltd

Revenue for the electronic components segment, Serial System's main revenue contributor, rose 28% in 9M2021, with sales in China and Hong Kong registering the largest increase of 44% year-on-year. Sales in South Korea, and South East Asia and India also improved, mainly due to contribution from two new product lines, and higher demand by customers in the Philippines and India respectively. Taiwan reported lower sales due to a decline in sales for certain product lines.

Revenue for the consumer products segment in 9M2021 increased by 49%, lifted by higher sales in PC and gaming peripherals in Malaysia amid work-from-home measures, as well as contribution from Japanese operations within this segment. Despite challenges imposed by the pandemic the Group continued to widen its customer base for managed print services and 3D printing businesses.

Revenue for other businesses in 9M2021 increased by 13%, mainly due to higher sales from the fast-moving consumer goods, medical devices assembly and distribution, as well as hospitality and healthcare solutions.

9M2021 gross profit increased by 67% to US$54.3 million from US$32.6 million, outpacing revenue growth significantly. Gross profit margin for the same period increased by 1.8 percentage points to 8.1% from 6.3%, propelled by improvements in both electronic components and consumer products distribution businesses.

Net profit for 9M2021 stood at US$9.2 million, reversing a loss of US$4.9 million a year ago.

Fully diluted earnings per share stood at 1.01 US cents in 9M2021 compared to a loss per share of 0.54 US cent in 9M2020 while net assets value per share increased to 16.48 US cents as at 30 September 2021 from 15.81 US cents as at 31 December 2020.

Dr Derek Goh, Serial System's CEO, said: "It has been more than a year after Serial System embarked on strategies to streamline operations, diversify its supplier base and product portfolio to respond to the challenges of the "tech-war" and the pandemic. We are experiencing a clear recovery, as reflected by our performance in the latest quarter.

"We continue to accelerate these strategies. Amid the ongoing supply chain disruptions, our value proposition as a trusted distributor for electronic components as well as consumer products has increased. We are adding more customers and suppliers and deepening these relationships amid a challenging environment," he added.