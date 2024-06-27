Focused On Value
Annual General Meeting, 27 June 2024
Annual General Meeting I 27 June 2024
2
Presenters
Dave Latin
Chairman and Interim CEO
- Appointed to Serica Board in 2021
- Non-ExecutiveChairman since July 2023 and Interim CEO (effective 24 April until 1 July 2024)
- Formerly SVP for NW Europe, Africa & Australasia for
OMV
- At BP from 1993-2011 in range of executive roles including running the BKR assets
Annual General Meeting I 27 June 2024
Martin Copeland
CFO
- Joined as CFO in February 2024
- 30+ year career in Investment Banking across the energy space including financing and M&A
- Extensive North Sea advisory experience including on some of the most important transactions in the space
- Advised Tailwind on the combination into Serica Energy
3
Serica 3.0
Dave Latin, Chairman and Interim CEO
Annual General Meeting I 27 June 2024
4
Business confidence in UK upstream uniquely affected
Aberdeen & Grampian CC UKCS Confidence Survey
2004 - 2024YTD
Confidence in UK and
rest of the world
'disconnected' for the
first time
Annual General Meeting I 27 June 2024
5
Our purpose
To contribute responsibly towards meeting the world's energy needs through the safe and efficient production of hydrocarbons
- Experienced and safe operator
- Growing production
- Strong balance sheet
- Track record of successful M&A
- Significant returns to shareholders
Annual General Meeting I 27 June 2024
6
History of sustained growth through acquisitions and investment
Acquisitions
2P reserves
2015 - 18% non-operated interest in Erskine field from BP
140 mmboe
at end 2023
2018 - operated interests of BP in Bruce, Keith and Rhum fields
2018 - non-operated interests of TotalEnergies, BHP and Marubeni in Bruce and Keith fields
Purchase of
2023 - Tailwind Energy (corporate acquisition)
Tailwind
Triton area
Energy
2024 - non-operated 30% interest in the Greater Buchan Area
drilling
campaign
started
Rhum R3
project
completed
Belinda
Purchase of
Purchase of
development
interest in
sanctioned
Bruce/Keith
Erskine
/Rhum
interests
Columbus
Purchase
2P reserves
of interest
production
4 mmboe
start
in Buchan Horst
project
at end 2015
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Annual General Meeting I 27 June 2024
1.
Buchan Horst not included in 2P reserves
7
Serica today
- AIM listed with Head Office in London and Operations based in Aberdeen
- Top 10 UK North Sea producer
- Portfolio focused around two
production hubs
- Balance of oil and gas
- Established North Sea operator
- Production >40 kboe/d
- 140 mmboe of 2P reserves
- Strong balance sheet provides platform for future growth
- Dividend paying since 2020
- Inaugural share buyback in 2024
Annual General Meeting I 27 June 2024
8
A clear M&A strategy being executed by a strong team
Screening criteria
- Accretive to value
- UKCS and/or overseas (NW Europe lens)
- Creates opportunities for further investment
- Includes current or near-term production
- Conservatively financed
- Operated or non-operated
- Preference for unlocking 'special' situations through bilateral negotiations
M&A 'bench strength'
Internal team
Significant expertise on the Serica Board
Martin Copeland
Ian Macaulay
Chris Boulter
Kate Coppinger
Jérôme Schmitt
Rob Lawson
Long career in
Business development
Ex-M&A
Formerly at Harrison
Former Head of M&A,
Former Head
investment banking
at Tailwind
at Neptune
Lovegrove and Standard
TotalEnergies
of M&A, BP
Chartered
Annual General Meeting I 27 June 2024
9
Operational review
Dave Latin, Chairman and Interim CEO
Annual General Meeting I 27 June 2024
10
