Annual General Meeting, 27 June 2024

Presenters

Dave Latin

Chairman and Interim CEO

  • Appointed to Serica Board in 2021
  • Non-ExecutiveChairman since July 2023 and Interim CEO (effective 24 April until 1 July 2024)
  • Formerly SVP for NW Europe, Africa & Australasia for
    OMV
  • At BP from 1993-2011 in range of executive roles including running the BKR assets

Martin Copeland

CFO

  • Joined as CFO in February 2024
  • 30+ year career in Investment Banking across the energy space including financing and M&A
  • Extensive North Sea advisory experience including on some of the most important transactions in the space
  • Advised Tailwind on the combination into Serica Energy

Serica 3.0

Dave Latin, Chairman and Interim CEO

Business confidence in UK upstream uniquely affected

Aberdeen & Grampian CC UKCS Confidence Survey

2004 - 2024YTD

Confidence in UK and

rest of the world

'disconnected' for the

first time

Our purpose

To contribute responsibly towards meeting the world's energy needs through the safe and efficient production of hydrocarbons

  • Experienced and safe operator
  • Growing production
  • Strong balance sheet
  • Track record of successful M&A
  • Significant returns to shareholders

History of sustained growth through acquisitions and investment

Acquisitions

2P reserves

2015 - 18% non-operated interest in Erskine field from BP

140 mmboe

at end 2023

2018 - operated interests of BP in Bruce, Keith and Rhum fields

2018 - non-operated interests of TotalEnergies, BHP and Marubeni in Bruce and Keith fields

Purchase of

2023 - Tailwind Energy (corporate acquisition)

Tailwind

Triton area

Energy

2024 - non-operated 30% interest in the Greater Buchan Area

drilling

campaign

started

Rhum R3

project

completed

Belinda

Purchase of

Purchase of

development

interest in

sanctioned

Bruce/Keith

Erskine

/Rhum

interests

Columbus

Purchase

2P reserves

of interest

production

4 mmboe

start

in Buchan Horst

project

at end 2015

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

1.

Buchan Horst not included in 2P reserves

Serica today

  • AIM listed with Head Office in London and Operations based in Aberdeen
  • Top 10 UK North Sea producer
  • Portfolio focused around two

production hubs

  • Balance of oil and gas
  • Established North Sea operator
  • Production >40 kboe/d
  • 140 mmboe of 2P reserves
  • Strong balance sheet provides platform for future growth
  • Dividend paying since 2020
  • Inaugural share buyback in 2024

A clear M&A strategy being executed by a strong team

Screening criteria

  • Accretive to value
  • UKCS and/or overseas (NW Europe lens)
  • Creates opportunities for further investment
  • Includes current or near-term production
  • Conservatively financed
  • Operated or non-operated
  • Preference for unlocking 'special' situations through bilateral negotiations

M&A 'bench strength'

Internal team

Significant expertise on the Serica Board

Martin Copeland

Ian Macaulay

Chris Boulter

Kate Coppinger

Jérôme Schmitt

Rob Lawson

Long career in

Business development

Ex-M&A

Formerly at Harrison

Former Head of M&A,

Former Head

investment banking

at Tailwind

at Neptune

Lovegrove and Standard

TotalEnergies

of M&A, BP

Chartered

Operational review

Dave Latin, Chairman and Interim CEO

Annual General Meeting I 27 June 2024

10

