Chairman's 2024 AGM Statement

I am very honoured to be addressing you as the Chairman of Serica Energy for the first time at an Annual General Meeting. Following in the footsteps of the inspirational Tony Craven Walker, I look forward to maintaining and building on the standards that he set.

Serica is a UK success story. It has been built largely through the acquisition of unloved assets from the 'Majors'. Through diligent attention, investment and the application of a good dose of skill, we have supplied much needed energy, created substantial value, paid significant amounts of tax, created jobs and reduced emissions. We are proud of that track record and confident of our ability to repeat those successes where government policies and regulations make that possible - more about which I will cover later.

It has been an eventful twelve months for Serica. Clearly, there has been significant change in the leadership of the Company since our last AGM. One year ago, the baton of chairman was passed from Tony to me, and then we announced, firstly, that Andy Bell and, then later, Mitch Flegg would be standing down as CFO and CEO respectively. Their contributions to the remarkable successes of Serica over the last several years are immense. I thank both. Andy was succeeded as CFO by Martin Copeland, who will speak later about the 2023 financial results, and we look forward to Chris Cox starting as CEO on the 1st of July.

In the last year the Company has prepared for and initiated an ambitious investment programme of well interventions and drilling. I am pleased to report that so far execution has gone well; a testament to the capabilities of our Operations and Technical teams. Less welcome were the unexpected challenges encountered during the maintenance shutdowns on both our main producing hubs last summer. By necessity, these were longer than planned which materially impacted production.

I am particularly pleased that we completed the acquisition of Tailwind in March last year. The benefit of a substantially increased level of production, now balanced between oil and gas, is clear given the changes in oil and gas prices since we concluded the transaction. Average realised gas prices fell 42% from 2022 to 2023 and, while realised oil prices also fell, the reduction was less at 27%; a relative trend which has continued in 2024. On a pro-forma basis, in 2023 we achieved a reserves replacement ratio of over 170% with 2P year-end reserves increased from 130 to 140 million barrels of oil equivalent despite producing 14 million barrels of oil equivalent. Our enlarged reserves base supports a new debt facility which increases our financial resilience and our ability to take advantage of attractive M&A options. Finally, despite markedly reduced sales prices last year compared with 2022, we had sufficient post tax cash flow and reserves to mean that today we are seeking shareholder consent to propose a final dividend of 14p per share, giving a total dividend in respect of 2023 of 23p per share.

Since 2018 to the end of 2023, on a proforma basis, Serica has produced over 50 million barrels oil equivalent and has kept investing through the commodity price cycle. According to independent reserves reports, Bruce/Keith/Rhum 2P reserves were higher at the end of last year than they were when Serica bought the assets. According to those same reports, both the Bruce and Triton hubs are now projected to be producing into the mid-2030s, representing nearly an added decade of production compared to expectations when the assets were acquired.

Moreover, at the same time as adding oil and gas reserves, we have reduced the carbon emissions associated with the facilities we operate and are developing plans to reduce them further.

We are a publicly owned company unashamedly seeking to create value for our shareholders. While doing so we also deliver for a wide range of other stakeholders. Serica has created high-quality well- paid jobs in the UK, paid taxes of approximately £500 million to the UK Government since 2020 and contributed - as the producer of about 5% of the UK's gas production - to the energy security of the UK at a time of heightened tensions in Europe.

We are rightly proud of our track record of growth and value creation, and we aim to repeat the same in the future. Unfortunately, recent and potential future increases in UK oil and gas taxes make that