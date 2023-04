Serica Energy PLC - London-based oil & gas company focused on the UK North Sea - Independent Non-Executive Director Michiel Soeting buys 42,300 shares at 236.20 pence each, worth GBP99,913, in London on Friday. These are the only shares Soeting holds, a 0.01% stake.

Current stock price: 237.60 pence

12-month change: down 43%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

