Serica Energy plc is a mid-tier independent oil and gas company. The principal activity of the Company and its subsidiaries is to identify, acquire, explore and subsequently exploit oil and gas reserves. Its activities are located in the United Kingdom (UK). The Company owns and operates the Bruce (98%), Keith (100%) and Rhum (50%) assets consisting of over 25 wells, three bridge-linked platforms and extensive subsea pipelines and infrastructure that tie-in Rhum, Keith and the Western Area of Bruce to the Bruce facilities. Its Triton Area consists of eight producing oil fields developed via common infrastructure in the UK Central North Sea, located over 190 kilometers (km) east of Aberdeen. Its Columbus Development is located in the UK Central North Sea and produces from a gas-condensate reservoir in the Forties Sandstone Formation. The Orlando Field is located on license P.1606 (UKCS Block 3/3b), over 11 km east of the Ninian Field. It also operates in Erskine, Mansell and Skerryvore.