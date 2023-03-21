Advanced search
    SQZ   GB00B0CY5V57

SERICA ENERGY PLC

(SQZ)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:41:22 2023-03-21 am EDT
212.56 GBX   +2.44%
05:34aSerica notes conditions to buy Tailwind Energy have been satisfied
AN
02/21Serica Energy plc BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
AQ
02/20Serica Energy plc First production from Tailwind's Gannet GE-04 well
AQ
Serica notes conditions to buy Tailwind Energy have been satisfied

03/21/2023 | 05:34am EDT
(Alliance News) - Serica Energy PLC on Tuesday said that the conditions for the acquisition of Tailwind Energy Investments Ltd from Tailwind Energy Holdings LLP have been satisfied.

Serica is a London-based oil & gas company focused on the UK North Sea.

In December, the company said it would buy Tailwind Energy Investments for GBP58.7 million plus issuance of Serica shares.

In connection with the acquisition, up to 111.0 million new shares in Serica will be allotted and issued.

Completion will occur immediately following admission of the consideration shares; this is expected to take place on or around Monday.

Shares in Serica were up 2.7% to 213.00 pence each in London on Tuesday morning.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

