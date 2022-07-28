Serinus Energy : Director/PDMR Purchase of Shares

The following amendment has been made to the 'Director/PDMR Shareholding' announcement released on 14 July 2022 at 7.00 a.m. under RNS No 4140S

The average price has been corrected to 10.2 pence. The aggregate value has been corrected to £9,996.

All other details remain unchanged.

The full amended text is shown below.

14 July 2022

Director/PDMR Purchase of Shares

Jersey, Channel Islands, 14 July 2022 --Serinus Energy plc ("the Company") has been informed that

Jeffrey Auld, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, purchased on 13 July 2022 an aggregate of 98,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company at an average price of 10.2 pence per Ordinary Share. Following the

purchase, Mr. Auld's total shareholding in the Company comprises 488,875 Ordinary Shares,

representing 0.4286% per cent of the Issued Share Capital of the Company.

About Serinus

Serinus is an international upstream oil and gas exploration and production company that owns and operates projects in Tunisia and Romania.

