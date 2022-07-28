Log in
    SENX   JE00BNNMKT29

SERINUS ENERGY PLC

(SENX)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  08:18 2022-07-28 am EDT
10.45 GBX   +1.95%
09:27aSERINUS ENERGY : Director/PDMR Purchase of Shares
PU
07/25SERINUS ENERGY : Completion of Nominated Advisor due diligence
PU
07/14SERINUS ENERGY : Director/PDMR Purchase of Shares
PU
Serinus Energy : Director/PDMR Purchase of Shares

07/28/2022 | 09:27am EDT
The following amendment has been made to the 'Director/PDMR Shareholding' announcement released on 14 July 2022 at 7.00 a.m. under RNS No 4140S

The average price has been corrected to 10.2 pence. The aggregate value has been corrected to £9,996.

All other details remain unchanged.

The full amended text is shown below.

14 July 2022

Press Release

Director/PDMR Purchase of Shares

Jersey, Channel Islands, 14 July 2022 --Serinus Energy plc ("the Company") has been informed that

Jeffrey Auld, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, purchased on 13 July 2022 an aggregate of 98,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company at an average price of 10.2 pence per Ordinary Share. Following the

purchase, Mr. Auld's total shareholding in the Company comprises 488,875 Ordinary Shares,

representing 0.4286% per cent of the Issued Share Capital of the Company.

About Serinus

Serinus is an international upstream oil and gas exploration and production company that owns and operates projects in Tunisia and Romania.

For further information, please refer to the Serinus website (www.serinusenergy.com) or contact the following:

Serinus Energy plc

Jeffrey Auld, Chief Executive Officer Andrew Fairclough, Chief Financial Officer

Calvin Brackman, Vice President, External Relations & Strategy

Shore Capital (Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker) Toby Gibbs / John More (Corporate Advisory)

Arden Partners plc (Joint Broker)

Ruari McGirr / Alexandra Campbell-Harris (Corporate Finance)

Camarco (Financial PR - London)

Owen Roberts

Phoebe Pugh

+44 204 541 7859

+44 207 408 4090

+44 207 614 5900

+44 203 781 8334

TBT i Wspólnicy (Financial PR - Warsaw)

+48 602 214 353

Katarzyna Terej

Translation: This news release has been translated into Polish from the English original.

Forward-lookingStatementsThis release may contain forward-looking statements made as of the date of this announcement with respect to future activities that either are not or may not be historical facts. Although the Company believes that its expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof, any

.

potential results suggested by such statements involve risk and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Various factors that could impair or prevent the Company from completing the expected activities on its projects include that the Company's projects experience technical and mechanical problems, there are changes in product prices, failure to obtain regulatory approvals, the state of the national or international monetary, oil and gas, financial , political and economic markets in the jurisdictions where the Company operates and other risks not anticipated by the Company or disclosed in the Company's published material. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties and actual results may vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statement. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in this announcement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement, unless required by law.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated Reason for the notification

a)

Name

Jeffrey Auld

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b) Initial notification

Initial Notification

/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Serinus Energy Plc

b) LEI

549300W183KUX62DVI32

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

Ordinary Shares of no par value

financial instrument,

type of instrument

Identification

JE00BNNMKT29

code

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and

volume(s)

PDMR

Volume

Strike price (GBP)

Jeffrey Auld

98,000

£0.102

d)

Aggregated

information

PDMR

Volume

Total aggregate value

-

Aggregat

at strike price (GBP)

ed volume

Jeffrey Auld

98,000

£9,996

-

Price

e)

Date of the

13 July 2022

transaction

f)

Place of the

AIM

transaction

Disclaimer

Serinus Energy plc published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 13:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
