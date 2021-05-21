Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Serinus Energy plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SENX   JE00BF4N9R98

SERINUS ENERGY PLC

(SENX)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/20 11:35:20 am
2.44 GBX   -0.41%
02:11aSERINUS ENERGY  : Director/PDMR Purchase of Shares
PU
05/20SERINUS ENERGY  : Director PDMR Purchase of Shares
AQ
05/13SERINUS ENERGY  : Voting Results from AGM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Serinus Energy : Director/PDMR Purchase of Shares

05/21/2021 | 02:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

21 May 2021

Press Release

Director/PDMR Purchase of Shares

Jersey, Channel Islands, 21 May 2021 --Serinus Energy plc ("the Company") has been informed

that Łukasz Rędziniak, Chairman of the Board of the Company, purchased an aggregate of 193,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company at an average price of 2.5 pence per Ordinary Share. Following the purchase, Mr. Rędziniak's total shareholding in the Company comprises 378,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.0331% per cent of the Issued Share Capital of the Company.

About Serinus

Serinus is an international upstream oil and gas exploration and production company that owns and operates projects in Tunisia and Romania.

For further information, please refer to the Serinus website (www.serinusenergy.com) or contact the following:

Serinus Energy plc

Jeffrey Auld, Chief Executive Officer Andrew Fairclough, Chief Financial Officer

Calvin Brackman, Vice President, External Relations & Strategy

Arden Partners plc (Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker) Paul Shackleton / Dan Gee-Summons (Corporate Finance) Tim Dainton (Equity Sales)

Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited (Joint Broker) Toby Gibbs / John More (Corporate Advisory)

Jerry Keen (Corporate Broking)

+44 204 541 7859

+44 207 614 5900

+44 207 408 4090

Camarco (Financial PR - London)

+44 203 781 8334

Owen Roberts

Phoebe Pugh

TBT i Wspólnicy (Financial PR - Warsaw)

+48 602 214 353

Katarzyna Terej

Translation: This news release has been translated into Polish from the English original.

Forward-lookingStatementsThis release may contain forward-looking statements made as of the date of this announcement with respect to future activities that either are not or may not be historical facts. Although the Company believes that its expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof, any potential results suggested by such statements involve risk and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Various factors that could impair or prevent the Company from completing the expected activities on its projects include that the Company's projects experience technical and mechanical problems, there are changes in product prices, failure to obtain regulatory approvals, the state of the national or international monetary, oil and gas, financial , political and economic markets in the jurisdictions where the Company operates and other risks not anticipated by the Company or disclosed in the Company's published material. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties and actual results may vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statement. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in this announcement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement, unless required by law.

.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated Reason for the notification

a)

Name

Łukasz Rędziniak

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chairman of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification

Initial Notification

/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Serinus Energy Plc

b)

LEI

549300W183KUX62DVI32

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions

have been conducted

a)

Description of the

Ordinary Shares of no par value

financial instrument,

type of instrument

Identification

JE00BF4N9R98

code

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and

volume(s)

PDMR

Volume

Strike price (GBP)

Łukasz Rędziniak

193,000

£0.025

d)

Aggregated

information

PDMR

Volume

Total aggregate value

-

Aggregat

at strike price (GBP)

Łukasz Rędziniak

193,000

£4,825

ed volume

-

Price

e)

Date of the

20 May 2021

transaction

f)

Place of the

AIM

transaction

Disclaimer

Serinus Energy plc published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 06:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SERINUS ENERGY PLC
02:11aSERINUS ENERGY  : Director/PDMR Purchase of Shares
PU
05/20SERINUS ENERGY  : Director PDMR Purchase of Shares
AQ
05/13SERINUS ENERGY  : Voting Results from AGM
PU
05/13SERINUS ENERGY  : Earnings Flash (SENX.L) SERINUS ENERGY Posts H1 EPS $-0.00
MT
05/13SERINUS ENERGY  : Earnings Flash (SENX.L) SERINUS ENERGY Posts Q1 EPS $-0.00
MT
05/13SERINUS ENERGY  : Earnings Flash (SENX.L) SERINUS ENERGY Posts H1 Revenue $7.6M
MT
05/13SERINUS ENERGY  : Earnings Flash (SENX.L) SERINUS ENERGY Posts Q1 Revenue $7.6M
MT
05/13SERINUS ENERGY  : Interim Results for the three months ended 31 March 2021
PU
05/11SERINUS ENERGY  : Share Subscription
AQ
05/10SERINUS ENERGY  : Investor Presentation
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 36,4 M - -
Net income 2021 -0,84 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,20 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -33,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 39,5 M 39,4 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 90
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart SERINUS ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Serinus Energy plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERINUS ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,02 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey David Auld President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Andrew John Fairclough Chief Financial Officer & Director
Lukasz Antoni Redziniak Chairman
Andy O'Donovan Chief Operating Officer
James Edward Arthur Causgrove Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERINUS ENERGY PLC-23.75%39
CONOCOPHILLIPS38.51%75 001
CNOOC LIMITED18.38%50 660
EOG RESOURCES, INC.61.46%47 004
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED31.48%39 354
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY34.42%37 347