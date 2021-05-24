Serinus Energy : Director/PDMR Purchase of Shares

Catherine Kempster, spouse of Jon Kempster, a director of the Company, purchased 602,627 Ordinary Shares in the Company at a price of 2.4 pence per Ordinary Share. Following the purchase, Mr. Kempster and persons connected with him hold 602,627 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.0528% per cent of the Issued Share Capital of the Company.

Translation: This news release has been translated into Polish from the English original.

