Serinus Energy : Director/PDMR Purchase of Shares

Jersey, Channel Islands, 1 June 2021 -- Serinus Energy plc ("the Company") has been informed that
James Causgrove, a director of the Company, purchased an aggregate of 400,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company at an average price of 2.55 pence per Ordinary Share. Following the purchase, Mr. Causgrove's total shareholding in the Company comprises 400,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.035% per cent of the Issued Share Capital of the Company.
About Serinus
Serinus is an international upstream oil and gas exploration and production company that owns and operates projects in Tunisia and Romania.
Forward-looking Statements: This release may contain forward-looking statements made as of the date of this announcement with respect to future activities that either are not or may not be historical facts. Although the Company believes that its expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof, any potential results suggested by such statements involve risk and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.
