Serinus Energy : No. 38_2020

Current Report No. 38/2020 Date: 2020-12-18

Issuer's trading name: SERINUS ENERGY plc

Title: Holding in Company

Legal basis: Article 70(1) of the Act on Offering - acquisition or disposal of a significant block of shares

Content:

According to Article 7(1) of the Act on Public Offering [...] the Management of SERINUS ENERGY plc ("Company" or "Serinus") informs that on 17 December 2020 it received the notification provided by Clarendon Trust - Sub Fund B (having its registered office in St Helier, Jersey) and prepared under AIM regulations (UK), informing that on 15 December 2020 the Clarendon Trust - Sub Fund B decreased its share in the total vote in the Company - below the threshold of 5%.

As per information arising from the notification the Clarendon Trust - Sub Fund B currently holds shares of the Company representing less than 3% of the total vote. Before the event changing this share in the total vote, the Clarendon Trust - Sub Fund B held Serinus shares representing 6.21% of the total vote in the Company and warrants (0.06% of the total vote) (WSE current report No. 31/2020 of 27 November 2020).

The attachment to this current report contains the text of the original notification in English, which has been filed by the Company in the UK and will also be available on the Company's website: www.serinusenergy.com