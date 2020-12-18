Log in
SERINUS ENERGY PLC

(SEN)
End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 12/17
0.244 PLN   -0.81%
01:15pSERINUS ENERGY : No. 39_2020
PU
01:15pSERINUS ENERGY : No. 38_2020
PU
01:15pSERINUS ENERGY : Rb 38_2020
PU
Serinus Energy : No. 38_2020

12/18/2020 | 01:15pm EST
Current Report No. 38/2020 Date: 2020-12-18

Issuer's trading name: SERINUS ENERGY plc

Title: Holding in Company

Legal basis: Article 70(1) of the Act on Offering - acquisition or disposal of a significant block of shares

Content:

According to Article 7(1) of the Act on Public Offering [...] the Management of SERINUS ENERGY plc ("Company" or "Serinus") informs that on 17 December 2020 it received the notification provided by Clarendon Trust - Sub Fund B (having its registered office in St Helier, Jersey) and prepared under AIM regulations (UK), informing that on 15 December 2020 the Clarendon Trust - Sub Fund B decreased its share in the total vote in the Company - below the threshold of 5%.

As per information arising from the notification the Clarendon Trust - Sub Fund B currently holds shares of the Company representing less than 3% of the total vote. Before the event changing this share in the total vote, the Clarendon Trust - Sub Fund B held Serinus shares representing 6.21% of the total vote in the Company and warrants (0.06% of the total vote) (WSE current report No. 31/2020 of 27 November 2020).

The attachment to this current report contains the text of the original notification in English, which has been filed by the Company in the UK and will also be available on the Company's website: www.serinusenergy.com

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are

Serinus Energy PLC

attachedii:

28 Esplanade, St Helier, Jersey, JE1 8SB

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

X

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Clarendon Trust - Sub Fund B

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

St Helier, Jersey

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or

reachedvi:

15 December 2020

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

15 December 2020

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights

% of voting rights

Total number of

through financial in-

Total of both in %

attached to shares

voting rights of

struments

(8.A + 8.B)

(total of 8. A)

issuervii

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Resulting situation

on the date on which

<3%

Below threshold

Below threshold

1,027,735,227

threshold was

crossed or reached

1

Position of previous

6.21%

0.06%

6.27%

239,798,375

notification (if

applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

shares

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

ISIN code (if possible)

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

SUBTOTAL 8. A

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Number of voting rights

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

that may be acquired if

% of voting rights

instrument

datex

Conversion PeriodXI

the instrument is

exercised/converted.

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or

Number of

Conversion

cash

% of voting rights

instrument

datex

voting rights

Period xi

settlementxii

4

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not

control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

X

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights if

% of voting rights

Total of both if it

through financial in-

it equals or is high-

equals or is higher

Namexv

struments if it equals

er than the notifia-

than the notifiable

or is higher than the

ble threshold

threshold

notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion

London

Date of completion

17 December 2020

4

4

Disclaimer

Serinus Energy plc published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2020 18:14:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
