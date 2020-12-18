Serinus Energy : No. 38_2020

Current Report No. 38/2020 Date: 2020-12-18
Issuer's trading name: SERINUS ENERGY plc
Title: Holding in Company
Legal basis: Article 70(1) of the Act on Offering - acquisition or disposal of a significant block of shares
Content:
According to Article 7(1) of the Act on Public Offering [...] the Management of SERINUS ENERGY plc ("Company" or "Serinus") informs that on 17 December 2020 it received the notification provided by Clarendon Trust - Sub Fund B (having its registered office in St Helier, Jersey) and prepared under AIM regulations (UK), informing that on 15 December 2020 the Clarendon Trust - Sub Fund B decreased its share in the total vote in the Company - below the threshold of 5%.
As per information arising from the notification the Clarendon Trust - Sub Fund B currently holds shares of the Company representing less than 3% of the total vote. Before the event changing this share in the total vote, the Clarendon Trust - Sub Fund B held Serinus shares representing 6.21% of the total vote in the Company and warrants (0.06% of the total vote) (WSE current report No. 31/2020 of 27 November 2020).
The attachment to this current report contains the text of the original notification in English, which has been filed by the Company in the UK and will also be available on the Company's website: www.serinusenergy.com
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
28 Esplanade, St Helier, Jersey, JE1 8SB
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
|
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Clarendon Trust - Sub Fund B
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or
|
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|
15 December 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of voting rights
|
% of voting rights
|
|
Total number of
|
|
through financial in-
|
Total of both in %
|
|
attached to shares
|
voting rights of
|
|
struments
|
(8.A + 8.B)
|
|
(total of 8. A)
|
issuervii
|
|
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resulting situation
|
|
|
|
|
|
on the date on which
|
<3%
|
Below threshold
|
Below threshold
|
1,027,735,227
|
threshold was
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
crossed or reached
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Position of previous
|
6.21%
|
0.06%
|
6.27%
|
239,798,375
|
notification (if
|
|
|
|
|
applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
Class/type of
|
Number of voting rightsix
|
% of voting rights
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
ISIN code (if possible)
|
(Art 9 of Directive
|
(Art 10 of Directive
|
(Art 9 of Directive
|
(Art 10 of Directive
|
|
|
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|
2004/109/EC)
|
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|
2004/109/EC)
|
|
|
(DTR5.2.1)
|
|
(DTR5.2.1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8. A
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
|
|
|
|
Number of voting rights
|
|
Type of financial
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/
|
that may be acquired if
|
% of voting rights
|
instrument
|
datex
|
Conversion PeriodXI
|
the instrument is
|
|
|
|
|
exercised/converted.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
|
Type of financial
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/
|
Physical or
|
Number of
|
|
Conversion
|
cash
|
% of voting rights
|
instrument
|
datex
|
voting rights
|
Period xi
|
settlementxii
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
|
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not
|
|
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
|
X
Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
|
|
% of voting rights if
|
% of voting rights
|
Total of both if it
|
|
through financial in-
|
|
it equals or is high-
|
equals or is higher
|
Namexv
|
struments if it equals
|
er than the notifia-
|
than the notifiable
|
|
or is higher than the
|
|
ble threshold
|
threshold
|
|
notifiable threshold
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
|
Place of completion
|
London
|
|
|
Date of completion
|
17 December 2020
|
|
4
