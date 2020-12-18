Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Serinus Energy plc    SEN   JE00BF4N9R98

SERINUS ENERGY PLC

(SEN)
End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 12/17
0.244 PLN   -0.81%
01:15pSERINUS ENERGY : No. 39_2020
PU
01:15pSERINUS ENERGY : No. 38_2020
PU
01:15pSERINUS ENERGY : Rb 38_2020
PU
Serinus Energy : No. 39_2020

12/18/2020 | 01:15pm EST
Current Report No. 39/2020 Date: 2020-12-18

Issuer's trading name: SERINUS ENERGY plc

Title: Holding in Company

Legal basis: Article 70(1) of the Act on Offering - acquisition or disposal of a significant block of shares

Content:

The Management of SERINUS ENERGY plc, informs that on 18 December 2020 it received from Quercus Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. the notification dated on the same day, filed under Article 69 of the Act of 29 July 2005 on Public Offering, Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organized Trading and Public Companies (hereinafter the "Act"). The text of the notification (translated from Polish original):

"Quercus Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A., acting on behalf of investment funds under management

  • QUERCUS Absolute Return FIZ, QUERCUS Multistrategy FIZ and QUERCUS Parasolowy SFIO (hereinafter the "Funds") hereby issues a notification to the effect that the Funds together raised their share in the total vote in the Serinus Energy plc (hereinafter the "Company") and exceeded the threshold of 5% of the total vote in the Company.

The Funds have changed their previous share in the total vote in the Company in connection with increase of share capital and admission of new issued shares for trading on AIM (UK) on 17 December 2020.

According to Article 69(4)(2) of the Act, the Funds held, before the change of the share, 7 395 631 shares of the Company representing 3.08% of the share capital of the Company. The shares held conferred 7 395 631 votes at the General Meeting of the Company, representing 3.08% of the total vote at the General Meeting.

According to Article 69(4)(3) of the Act, the Funds hold, as at 17 December 2020, 73 195 631 shares of the Company representing 7.12% of the share capital of the Company. The shares held confer 73 195 631 votes at the General Meeting of the Company, representing 7.12% of the total vote at the General Meeting.

There are no subsidiaries of the Fund which would hold shares in the Company, and neither are there any persons referred to in Article 87(1)(3)(c).

According to Article 69(4)(7) of the Act, the number of votes calculated as per Article 69b(2) of the Act, which the Funds would be eligible or obliged to acquire as holders of financial instruments referred to in Article 69b(1)(1) of the Act and financial instruments referred to in Article 69b(1)(2) of the Act, which are not exercised exclusively through cash settlement, is equal to 0.

According to Article 69(4)(8) of the Act, the number of votes calculated as per Article 69b(3), to which financial instruments referred to in Article 69b(1)(2) of the Act relate directly or indirectly, is equal to 0."

Disclaimer

Serinus Energy plc published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2020 18:14:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey David Auld President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Lukasz Antoni Redziniak Chairman
Andy O'Donovan Chief Operating Officer
Andrew John Fairclough Chief Financial Officer & Director
James Edward Arthur Causgrove Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERINUS ENERGY PLC-47.86%69
CONOCOPHILLIPS-35.46%44 822
CNOOC LIMITED-44.06%40 776
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-37.74%30 423
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-25.62%29 007
ECOPETROL S.A.-28.51%28 597
