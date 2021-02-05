Serinus Energy : Pricing Anomaly between London and Warsaw listings

Log in
SERINUS ENERGY PLC

(SEN)
End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 02/04
1.14 PLN   -27.85%
02/04SERINUS ENERGY : Pricing Anomaly between London and Warsaw listings
PU
01/18SERINUS ENERGY : Rb 3_2021
PU
01/18Serinus Energy Shares Surge on Planned Drilling Works At Romania Well Following Spud
MT
5 February 2021

Press Release

Pricing Anomaly between London and Warsaw listings

Jersey, Channel Islands, 5 February 2021 -- The directors of Serinus Energy plc ("Serinus", or the "Company") (AIM:SENX, WSE:SEN) note that recently a significant difference has developed between the prices at which shares in the Company are trading on the London and Warsaw stock exchanges. Shares on both exchanges have the same International Security Identification number ("ISIN") JE00BF4N9R98 and participate equally in the profits of the Company. Regulatory information is notified to both exchanges at the same time, and the directors confirm that the Company has notified all price sensitive information required by securities regulation in both jurisdictions.

The Warsaw Stock Exchange is a Recognised Investment Exchange whereas AIM is a Multilateral Trading Facility; the former requires a prospectus for the admission of securities whereas the latter does not. While the Company produced a prospectus, available on the Company's website and dated 26 September 2014, admitting 38,479,608 shares to trading in Warsaw, it has not been updated since. In total 78,629,941 shares have been admitted to trading in Warsaw. This means that whilst all 1,140,660,629 issued and outstanding shares of the Company are eligible to be traded on AIM only 78,629,941 of these shares are eligible to be traded on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

About Serinus

Serinus is an international upstream oil and gas exploration and production company that owns and operates projects in Tunisia and Romania.

For further information, please refer to the Serinus website (www.serinusenergy.com) or contact the following:

Serinus Energy plc

Jeffrey Auld, Chief Executive Officer Andrew Fairclough, Chief Financial Officer

Calvin Brackman, Vice President, External Relations & Strategy

Arden Partners plc (Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker) Paul Shackleton / Dan Gee-Summons (Corporate Finance) Tim Dainton (Equity Sales)

Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited (Joint Broker) Toby Gibbs / John More (Corporate Advisory)

Jerry Keen (Corporate Broking)

Camarco (Financial PR - London)

Billy Clegg

Owen Roberts

+44 208 054 2859

+44 207 614 5900

+44 207 408 4090

+44 203 781 8334

TBT i Wspólnicy (Financial PR - Warsaw)

+48 602 214 353

Katarzyna Terej

Forward Looking Statement Disclaimer

This release may contain forward-looking statements made as of the date of this announcement with respect to future activities that either are not or may not be historical facts. Although the Company believes that its expectations reflected in the forward- looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof, any potential results suggested by such statements involve risk and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Various factors that could impair or prevent the Company from completing the expected activities on its projects include that the Company's projects experience technical and mechanical problems, there are changes in product prices, failure to obtain regulatory approvals, the state of the national or international monetary, oil and gas, financial , political and economic markets in the jurisdictions where the Company operates and other risks not anticipated by the Company or disclosed in the Company's published material. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and actual results may vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statement. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in this announcement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement, unless required by law.

Translation: This news release has been translated into Polish from the English original.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Serinus Energy plc published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 07:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
