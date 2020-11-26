Serinus Energy : RB 27_2020

26 November 2020

Press Release

Appointment of Nominated Adviser

Jersey, Channel Islands, 26 November 2020 -- Serinus Energy plc ("Serinus", "SEN" or the "Company") (AIM:SENX, WSE:SEN) announces that Arden Partners plc has been appointed as

Nominated Adviser and Broker with immediate effect.

ABOUT SERINUS

Serinus is an international upstream oil and gas exploration and production company that owns and operates projects in Tunisia and Romania.

For further information, please refer to the Serinus website (www.serinusenergy.com) or contact the following:

Translation: This news release has been translated into Polish from the English original.

