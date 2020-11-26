Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Serinus Energy plc    SEN   JE00BF4N9R98

SERINUS ENERGY PLC

(SEN)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 11/26
0.314 PLN   -2.48%
03:27pSERINUS ENERGY : Rb 27_2020
PU
11:45aSERINUS ENERGY : Placing Launch Announcement
PU
11:37aSERINUS ENERGY : Appointment of Nominated Adviser
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Serinus Energy : RB 27_2020

11/26/2020 | 03:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Raport bieżący: 27/2020

Data: 2020-11-26g. 17:31

Skrócona nazwa emitenta: SERINUS ENERGY plc

Temat: Wyznaczenie Autoryzowanego Doradcy (Nominated Adviser)

Podstawa prawna: Inne uregulowania

Treść raportu:

Wobec wymogu art. 62 ust. 8 ustawy o ofercie publicznej [...], zważywszy, że akcje SERINUS ENERGY plc ("Serinus" lub "Spółka") notowane są na rynku AIM w Wielkiej Brytanii, Kierownictwo Spółki informuje, że poza Rzeczpospolitą Polską przekazywana jest informacja, że firma Arden Partners plc została wyznaczona do pełnienia funkcji Nominated Adviser oraz funkcji Brokera ze skutkiem natychmiastowym.

Załącznik do niniejszego raportu bieżącego stanowi treść oryginalnego komunikatu prasowego sporządzonego w języku angielskim, przekazywanego do publicznej wiadomości przez Spółkę w Wielkiej Brytanii oraz zamieszczanego na stronie internetowej Spółki pod adresem www.serinusenergy.com

26 November 2020

Press Release

Appointment of Nominated Adviser

Jersey, Channel Islands, 26 November 2020 -- Serinus Energy plc ("Serinus", "SEN" or the "Company") (AIM:SENX, WSE:SEN) announces that Arden Partners plc has been appointed as

Nominated Adviser and Broker with immediate effect.

ABOUT SERINUS

Serinus is an international upstream oil and gas exploration and production company that owns and operates projects in Tunisia and Romania.

For further information, please refer to the Serinus website (www.serinusenergy.com) or contact the following:

Serinus Energy plc

+44 208 054 2859

Jeffrey Auld, Chief Executive Officer

Andrew Fairclough, Chief Financial Officer

Calvin Brackman, Vice President, External Relations & Strategy

Arden Partners plc

+44 207 614 5900

(Nominated Advisor & Broker)

Paul Shackleton / Dan Gee-Summons (Corporate Finance)

Tim Dainton (Equity Sales)

Camarco

+44 203 781 8334

(Financial PR - London)

Billy Clegg

Owen Roberts

TBT i Wspólnicy

+48 602 214 353

(Financial PR - Warsaw)

Katarzyna Terej

Translation: This news release has been translated into Polish from the English original.

Forward-lookingStatementsThis release may contain forward-looking statements made as of the date of this announcement with respect to future activities that either are not or may not be historical facts. Although the Company believes that its expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof, any potential results suggested by such statements involve risk and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Various factors that could impair or prevent the Company from completing the expected activities on its projects include that the Company's projects experience technical and mechanical problems, there are changes in product prices, failure to obtain regulatory approvals, the state of the national or international monetary, oil and gas, financial , political and economic markets in the jurisdictions where the Company operates and other risks not anticipated by the Company or disclosed in the Company's published material. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties and actual results may vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statement. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in this announcement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement, unless required by law.

Disclaimer

Serinus Energy plc published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 20:26:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about SERINUS ENERGY PLC
03:27pSERINUS ENERGY : Rb 27_2020
PU
11:45aSERINUS ENERGY : Placing Launch Announcement
PU
11:37aSERINUS ENERGY : Appointment of Nominated Adviser
PU
11/13SERINUS ENERGY : Interim Results for the nine months ended 30 September 2020
PU
11/03SERINUS ENERGY : Covenant Waivers Received
AQ
11/02SERINUS ENERGY : Rb 26_2020
PU
11/02SERINUS ENERGY : Covenant Waiver Received
PU
11/02SERINUS ENERGY : No. 26_2020
PU
10/23SERINUS ENERGY : No. 25_2020
PU
10/23SERINUS ENERGY : No. 24_2020
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 29,9 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 25,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 20,1 M 20,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,52x
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 90
Free-Float 57,0%
Chart SERINUS ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Serinus Energy plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERINUS ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,32 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey David Auld President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Lukasz Antoni Redziniak Chairman
Andy O'Donovan Chief Operating Officer
Andrew John Fairclough Chief Financial Officer & Director
James Edward Arthur Causgrove Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERINUS ENERGY PLC-31.20%21
CNOOC LIMITED-25.93%54 837
CONOCOPHILLIPS-32.91%46 595
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-36.72%30 919
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-26.76%27 940
ECOPETROL S.A.-32.07%25 588
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ