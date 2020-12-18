Serinus Energy : RB 38_2020

Raport bieżący: 38/2020
Data: 2020-12-18g. 08:00
Skrócona nazwa emitenta: SERINUS ENERGY plc
Temat: Stan posiadania akcji w Spółce
Podstawa prawna: Art. 70 pkt 1 Ustawy o ofercie - nabycie lub zbycie znacznego pakietu akcji
Treść raportu:
W związku z wymogiem Art. 70 pkt 1 Ustawy o ofercie publicznej [...] Kierownictwo SERINUS ENERGY plc ("Spółka", "Serinus") informuje, iż w dniu 17 grudnia 2020 r. do Spółki wpłynęło zawiadomienie od Clarendon Trust - Sub Fund B (z siedzibą w St Helier, Jersey), przygotowane zgodnie z regulacjami AIM w Wielkiej Brytanii, o zmniejszeniu w dniu 15 grudnia 2020 r. udziału w ogólnej liczbie głosów w Spółce poniżej progu 5%.
Zgodnie z treścią zawiadomienia Clarendon Trust - Sub Fund B posiada obecnie akcje Serinus uprawniające do wykonywania mniej niż 3% ogólnej liczby głosów. Przed zajściem zdarzenia powodującego zmianę udziału Clarendon Trust - Sub Fund B posiadał akcje Spółki uprawniające do wykonywania łącznie 6,21% ogólnej liczby głosów oraz warranty (0,06%) (raport bieżący nr 31/2020 z dnia 27 listopada 2020 r.).
Załącznik do niniejszego raportu bieżącego stanowi oryginalne zawiadomienie sporządzone w języku angielskim, przekazywane do publicznej wiadomości przez Spółkę w Wielkiej Brytanii oraz zamieszczane na stronie internetowej Spółki pod adresem www.serinusenergy.com
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
28 Esplanade, St Helier, Jersey, JE1 8SB
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
|
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Clarendon Trust - Sub Fund B
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or
|
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|
15 December 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of voting rights
|
% of voting rights
|
|
Total number of
|
|
through financial in-
|
Total of both in %
|
|
attached to shares
|
voting rights of
|
|
struments
|
(8.A + 8.B)
|
|
(total of 8. A)
|
issuervii
|
|
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resulting situation
|
|
|
|
|
|
on the date on which
|
<3%
|
Below threshold
|
Below threshold
|
1,027,735,227
|
threshold was
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
crossed or reached
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Position of previous
|
6.21%
|
0.06%
|
6.27%
|
239,798,375
|
notification (if
|
|
|
|
|
applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
Class/type of
|
Number of voting rightsix
|
% of voting rights
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
ISIN code (if possible)
|
(Art 9 of Directive
|
(Art 10 of Directive
|
(Art 9 of Directive
|
(Art 10 of Directive
|
|
|
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|
2004/109/EC)
|
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|
2004/109/EC)
|
|
|
(DTR5.2.1)
|
|
(DTR5.2.1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8. A
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
|
|
|
|
Number of voting rights
|
|
Type of financial
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/
|
that may be acquired if
|
% of voting rights
|
instrument
|
datex
|
Conversion PeriodXI
|
the instrument is
|
|
|
|
|
exercised/converted.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
|
Type of financial
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/
|
Physical or
|
Number of
|
|
Conversion
|
cash
|
% of voting rights
|
instrument
|
datex
|
voting rights
|
Period xi
|
settlementxii
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
|
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not
|
|
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
|
X
Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
|
|
% of voting rights if
|
% of voting rights
|
Total of both if it
|
|
through financial in-
|
|
it equals or is high-
|
equals or is higher
|
Namexv
|
struments if it equals
|
er than the notifia-
|
than the notifiable
|
|
or is higher than the
|
|
ble threshold
|
threshold
|
|
notifiable threshold
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
|
Place of completion
|
London
|
|
|
Date of completion
|
17 December 2020
|
|
4
Disclaimer
Serinus Energy plc published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2020 18:14:00 UTC