Serinus Energy : Board Changes

29 March 2021

Press Release

Board Changes

Jersey, Channel Islands, 29 March 2021 -- Serinus Energy plc ("Serinus" or the "Company") (AIM:SENX, WSE:SEN) announces that Mr. Dawid Jakubowicz has resigned from the Board of Directors effective immediately. Additionally the Company has been informed that Ms. Eleanor Barker has announced that she does not intend to stand for re-election to the Company's Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting. The Board of Directors have appointed Ms. Natalie Fortescue and Mr. Jon Kempster to the Board of Directors and they will stand for election at the Company's next Annual General Meeting on 13 May 2021.

Ms. Fortescue has extensive capital markets and investor relations experience, including in the international oil and gas sector. She has spent over 20 years working in and advising companies on corporate finance transactions, fundraisings, strategy, debt refinancing and restructurings, investor relations and the impact of corporate transactions on stakeholders. After qualifying as a Chartered Accountant, Natalie had a long investment banking career at both Investec Investment Bank and Oriel Securities Limited. On leaving the City Natalie joined Genel Energy PLC to establish and lead an Investor Relations function and in recent years has worked with Premier Oil Plc on a number of capital markets transactions and debt refinancings, including the recent merger with Chrysaor Energy Limited. Natalie has an undergraduate degree in Accounting and Finance from Kingston University.

Mr. Kempster has held CFO board positions at Delta plc, Fii Group plc, Frasers Group plc, Linden plc, Low & Bonar plc, Utilitywise plc and Wincanton plc. Jon was recently appointed as a Non-Executive Director and Audit Committee Chair of Bonhill Group plc and is a Non-Executive Director and Audit Committee Chair at Redcentric plc and Ted Baker plc. Jon is currently an Interim CFO at FireAngel Safety Technology plc and a Trustee of the Delta plc pension scheme. Jon qualified as a Chartered Accountant with Price Waterhouse in 1990 and has a BA (Hons) in Business Studies from the University of Liverpool.

The Board of Directors expresses its gratitude to both Dawid and Eleanor for service to the Company as members of the Board and welcomes Natalie and Jon in their roles as Non-Executive Directors on the Board.

The disclosures required by Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies in respect of Natalie Fortescue and Jon Kempster are set out below in the Appendix.

About Serinus

Serinus is an international upstream oil and gas exploration and production company that owns and operates projects in Tunisia and Romania.

Appendix

Full name (age)

Natalie Fortescue (50)

Current directorships / partnerships: FUTH Consulting Limited

Hot Penny Properties Limited

Previous directorships / partnerships (in the last five years):

6 St Andrews Square Limited

Full name (age)

Jonathan Kempster (58)

Current directorships / partnerships: Bonhill Group plc

Delta Pensions Nominees Limited

Fire Angel Safety Technology Group plc Fire Angel Safety Technology Limited Portcentric Solutions Limited Redcentric plc

Ted Baker plc

Previous directorships / partnerships (in the last five years):

Beardsley Realisations 1 Limited (Previously Energy Information Centre Limited)

Beardsley Realisations 2 Limited (Previously T-Mac Limited)

Broadfern Properties Limited

ECO Monitoring Utility Systems Ltd EIC Energy Trading Limited Frasers Group plc

JVM AG

JVM Equipment International Limited JVM Limited

Prosped Solutions OU

South Quayside Holdings Limited Republic.com Retail Limited SportsDirect.com Retail Limited

The Bowling Back Land Company Limited The Flannels Group Limited

Utilitywise Franchising Limited Utilitywise plc

As at today's date, neither Ms. Fortescue nor Mr. Kempster hold any ordinary shares in the capital of the Company.

There are no further disclosures to be made pursuant to Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies in respect of either Ms. Fortescue or Mr. Kempster's appointments.