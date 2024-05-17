Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Seritage Growth Properties (“Seritage” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SRG) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 10, 2024, Seritage released its first quarter 2024 financial results, revealing total net operating income of $2.1 million, down from $8.6 million in the prior quarter. Additionally, the Company disclosed that it was “adjusting [its] pricing projections for some of [its] assets," and issued a significant downwards revision to its asset valuations for future sales projections.

On this news, Seritage’s stock price fell $2.54, or 27.3%, to close at $6.78 per share on May 13, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

