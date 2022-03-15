Seritage Growth Properties : Q4 2021 Financial Supplement

Certain statements contained herein constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They represent our intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Our future results, financial condition and business may differ materially from those expressed in these forward- looking statements. You can find many of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "projects," "would," "may" or other similar expressions in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. Many of the factors that will determine the outcome of these and our other forward-looking statements are beyond our ability to control or predict. For further discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021(the "Annual Report"). For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward- looking statements, which speak only as of the date of the Annual Report. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or any person acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. We do not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of the Annual Report. The following discussion should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in Part 1 of the Annual Report.
Financial Information
Summary Information
December 31, 2021
(in thousands, except per share and PSF amounts)
Financial Results
Quarter Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net gain(loss) attributable to Seritage
common shareholders (page 3)
$
71,721
$
(35,606)
$
(33,049)
$
(109,926)
Total NOI (page 4)
10,456
8,646
35,517
37,757
FFO (page 5)
(25,316)
(16,156)
(105,667)
(80,998)
Company FFO (page 5)
(25,108)
(17,899)
(101,313)
(88,583)
Net loss per diluted share attributable
to Seritage common shareholders (page 3)
$
1.64
$
(0.92)
$
(0.78)
$
(2.87)
FFO per diluted share (page 5)
(0.45)
(0.29)
(1.89)
(1.45)
Company FFO per diluted share (page 5)
(0.45)
(0.32)
(1.81)
(1.59)
Wtd. avg. diluted shares - EPS
43,632
38,675
42,393
38,298
Wtd. avg diluted shares - FFO/share
55,986
55,930
55,959
55,874
Stock trading price range
$12.45to$17.00
$11.20to$19.45
$12.45to$23.22
$6.49to$40.50
Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31, 2021
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
ASSETS
Investment in real estate
Land
$
475,667
$
592,770
Buildings and improvements
994,221
1,107,532
Accumulated depreciation
(154,971)
(142,206)
1,314,917
1,558,096
Construction in progress
381,194
352,776
Net investment in real estate
1,696,111
1,910,872
Real estate held for sale
-
1,864
Investment in unconsolidated entities
498,563
457,033
Cash and cash equivalents
106,602
143,728
Restricted cash
7,151
6,526
Tenant and other receivables, net
29,111
46,570
Lease intangible assets, net
14,817
18,595
Prepaid expenses, deferred expenses and other assets, net
61,783
63,755
Total assets
$
2,414,138
$
2,648,943
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Liabilities
Term loan facility, net
$
1,439,332
$
1,598,909
Sales-leaseback financing obligations
20,627
20,425
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
109,379
146,882
Total liabilities
1,569,338
1,766,216
Shareholders' Equity
Class A common shares $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;
43,632,364 and 38,896,428 shares issued and outstanding
as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
436
389
Series A preferred shares $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized;
2,800,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and
December 31, 2020; liquidation preference of $70,000
28
28
Additional paid-in capital
1,241,048
1,177,260
Accumulated deficit
(553,771)
(528,637)
Total shareholders' equity
687,741
649,040
Non-controlling interests
157,059
233,687
Total equity
844,800
882,727
Total liabilities and equity
$
2,414,138
$
2,648,943
