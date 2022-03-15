Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Seritage Growth Properties
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRG   US81752R1005

SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES

(SRG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Seritage Growth Properties : Q4 2021 Financial Supplement

03/15/2022 | 06:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Exhibit 99.2

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They represent our intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Our future results, financial condition and business may differ materially from those expressed in these forward- looking statements. You can find many of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "projects," "would," "may" or other similar expressions in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. Many of the factors that will determine the outcome of these and our other forward-looking statements are beyond our ability to control or predict. For further discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021(the "Annual Report"). For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward- looking statements, which speak only as of the date of the Annual Report. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or any person acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. We do not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of the Annual Report. The following discussion should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in Part 1 of the Annual Report.

Financial Information

Summary Information

December 31, 2021

(in thousands, except per share and PSF amounts)

Financial Results

Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net gain(loss) attributable to Seritage

common shareholders (page 3)

$

71,721

$

(35,606)

$

(33,049)

$

(109,926)

Total NOI (page 4)

10,456

8,646

35,517

37,757

FFO (page 5)

(25,316)

(16,156)

(105,667)

(80,998)

Company FFO (page 5)

(25,108)

(17,899)

(101,313)

(88,583)

Net loss per diluted share attributable

to Seritage common shareholders (page 3)

$

1.64

$

(0.92)

$

(0.78)

$

(2.87)

FFO per diluted share (page 5)

(0.45)

(0.29)

(1.89)

(1.45)

Company FFO per diluted share (page 5)

(0.45)

(0.32)

(1.81)

(1.59)

Wtd. avg. diluted shares - EPS

43,632

38,675

42,393

38,298

Wtd. avg diluted shares - FFO/share

55,986

55,930

55,959

55,874

Stock trading price range

$12.45to$17.00

$11.20to$19.45

$12.45to$23.22

$6.49to$40.50

Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, 2021

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

ASSETS

Investment in real estate

Land

$

475,667

$

592,770

Buildings and improvements

994,221

1,107,532

Accumulated depreciation

(154,971)

(142,206)

1,314,917

1,558,096

Construction in progress

381,194

352,776

Net investment in real estate

1,696,111

1,910,872

Real estate held for sale

-

1,864

Investment in unconsolidated entities

498,563

457,033

Cash and cash equivalents

106,602

143,728

Restricted cash

7,151

6,526

Tenant and other receivables, net

29,111

46,570

Lease intangible assets, net

14,817

18,595

Prepaid expenses, deferred expenses and other assets, net

61,783

63,755

Total assets

$

2,414,138

$

2,648,943

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Liabilities

Term loan facility, net

$

1,439,332

$

1,598,909

Sales-leaseback financing obligations

20,627

20,425

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

109,379

146,882

Total liabilities

1,569,338

1,766,216

Shareholders' Equity

Class A common shares $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;

43,632,364 and 38,896,428 shares issued and outstanding

as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

436

389

Series A preferred shares $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized;

2,800,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and

December 31, 2020; liquidation preference of $70,000

28

28

Additional paid-in capital

1,241,048

1,177,260

Accumulated deficit

(553,771)

(528,637)

Total shareholders' equity

687,741

649,040

Non-controlling interests

157,059

233,687

Total equity

844,800

882,727

Total liabilities and equity

$

2,414,138

$

2,648,943

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Seritage Growth Properties published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 22:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES
06:14pSERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:05pSeritage Growth Properties Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating Results
BU
03/10Seritage Growth Properties Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date
BU
03/01Seritage Growth Properties Confirms Review of Strategic Alternatives; Board Chair Lampe..
MT
03/01Seritage Growth Properties Announces Comprehensive Review of Strategic Alternatives
CI
03/01SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES : Announces Comprehensive Review of Strategic Alternatives - Fo..
PU
03/01SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disc..
AQ
03/01Seritage Growth Properties Announces Comprehensive Review of Strategic Alternatives
BU
03/01Seritage Growth Properties Announces Executive Changes
CI
02/28Seritage Growth Properties Reportedly Exploring Strategic Alternatives, Including Poten..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 112 M - -
Net income 2020 -105 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 486 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,11x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 493 M 493 M -
EV / Sales 2019 19,5x
EV / Sales 2020 18,4x
Nbr of Employees 61
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES
Duration : Period :
Seritage Growth Properties Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrea L. Olshan President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
John Andrew Garilli Chief Financial Officer
Eric Dinenberg Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Galvin Chief Investment Officer
David Seth Fawer Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES-17.56%477
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-19.77%42 123
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-6.63%17 276
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-5.68%14 339
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-13.46%11 147
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-11.63%7 461