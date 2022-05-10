Log in
    SRG   US81752R1005

SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES

(SRG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/10 04:00:01 pm EDT
9.460 USD   -1.25%
Summary 
Summary

Seritage Growth Properties Reports First Quarter 2022 Operating Results

05/10/2022 | 04:52pm EDT
Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) (the “Company”), a national owner and developer of 161 retail, residential and mixed-use properties today reported financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

“2022 is off to a great start. The quarter has been marked by strong momentum in leasing, significant new tenant openings, progress on current developments and entitlements, as well as robust sales activity on the disposition pipeline. This quarter demonstrates that even while exploring strategic alternatives for the Company, we can and will continue implementing our value creation activities across every facet of the portfolio” said Andrea Olshan, Chief Executive Officer and President.

REIT Status

On March 31, 2022, the Company announced that its Board of Trustees, with the recommendation of the Special Committee, approved a plan to terminate the Company's REIT status and become a taxable C Corporation, effective for the year ending December 31, 2022. As a result, the Company is no longer required to operate under REIT rules, including the requirement to distribute at least 90% of REIT taxable income to its stockholders, which provides the Company with greater flexibility to use its free cash flow. Effective January 1, 2022, the Company is subject to federal and state income taxes on its taxable income at applicable tax rates and is no longer entitled to a tax deduction for dividends paid. The Company operated as a REIT for the 2021 tax year, and existing REIT requirements and limitations, including those established by the Company’s organizational documents, remained in place until December 31, 2021.

Financial Highlights:

For the three months ended March 31, 2022:

  • Net income attributable to common shareholders of ($53.4) million, or ($1.22) per share
  • Total Net Operating Income (“Total NOI”) of $10.5 million
  • As of March 31, 2022, the Company had cash on hand of $61.0 million, including $7.2 million of restricted cash

Highlights

  • Signed 13 leases covering 249 thousand square feet (178 thousand at share) in the first quarter at an average projected annual rent of $47.84 PSF ($39.75 PSF at share).
  • Signed leases in the first quarter included:
  • A new lease with Amazon at San Diego UTC covering approximately 123 thousand square feet (61.5 thousand at share) with an average projected annual rent of $68.40 PSF gross;
  • Seven new leases covering approximately 33 thousand square feet (26 thousand at share) of retail at Premier assets at an average projected annual rent of $64.11 PSF ($61.40 PSF at share) net;
  • Two leases covering approximately 86 thousand square feet at Multi-Tenant Retail assets at an average projected annual rent of $12.00 PSF gross, bringing occupancy of the Multi-Tenant Retail portfolio up to 82.7%;
  • One retail lease covering approximately three thousand square feet at a Non-Core asset at an average projected annual rent of $52.04 PSF net; and
  • Two retail leases covering approximately four thousand square feet (two thousand at share) at other unconsolidated entities signed at an average projected annual rent of $44.01 PSF net;
  • Subsequent to quarter end, the Company has signed additional leases totaling 61 thousand square feet at a base rent of $23.75 PSF net. The Company currently has a pipeline of leases in active negotiations of over 275 thousand square feet at an average rent of $32.19 PSF net ($31.63 PSF at share) projected to bring the Company's occupancy up to 85.3% and 68.9% for MT Retail and Premier Mixed-use, respectively;
  • Leases signed subsequent to quarter end were:
  • 43 thousand square feet of retail at Multi-Tenant Retail assets at a base rent of $18.57 PSF net;
  • Four thousand square feet of retail at Premier assets at a base rent of $105.00 PSF net; and
  • 14 thousand square feet of retail at Premier at Non-core assets at a base rent of $16.00 PSF net;
  • Brought 19 tenants online representing 327 thousand square feet (293 thousand at share) and $5 million in annual base rent ($4.1 million at share);
  • Generated $9.0 million of gross proceeds through disposition activity during the three months ended March 31, 2022. The Company temporarily slowed the pace of closings until the election to be taxed as a C Corporation. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company generated $74.7 million of gross proceeds through disposition activity. The Company has additional asset sales under contract for anticipated gross proceeds of $85.0 million, subject to buyer diligence and closing conditions; and
  • Seritage is currently marketing over $700 million of properties for sale at estimated fair value (before considering the strategic review process), which would provide sufficient proceeds to qualify the Company for the extension of its $1.44 billion term loan facility (the “Term Loan Facility”), assuming all deals closed prior to July 2023 as anticipated.

Portfolio

The table below represents a summary of the Company’s properties by planned usage as of March 31, 2022:

Planned Usage

Total

Built SF / Acreage (2) Leased SF (2)(3) Avg. Acreage / Site
Consolidated
Multi-Tenant Retail

40

5,422 sf / 532 acres

4,483

13.3

Residential

31

672 sf (4) / 423 acres

232

13.6

Premier (5)

5

285 sf / 99 acres

169

19.8

Non-Core (1)

60

8,804 sf / 740 acres

1,563

12.3

Unconsolidated

 

Other Entities

21

1,599 sf / 310 acres

549

14.8

Residential

2

106 sf (4) / 23 acres

25

11.3

Premier (5)

2

165 sf / 16 acres

99

8.0

(1)

Represents assets the Company may strategically monetize

(2)

Square footage is presented at the Company’s proportional share

(3)

Based on signed leases at March 31, 2022

(4)

Represents tenants currently in place at assets intended for residential use

(5)

Refer to Premier Mixed-Use below for information on entitlements

Multi-Tenant Retail

During the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company invested $4.4 million in its multi-tenant retail properties and the development project in Ft. Wayne, Ind. had its grand opening. The remaining capital expenditures in the multi-tenant retail portfolio are primarily comprised of tenant improvements. During the first quarter, the Company opened stores representing 129 thousand square feet and $2.4 million of annual base rent. The portfolio inclusive of SNO is 82.7% leased at an average lease term of over 10 years and average rents of $16.83 PSF.

The table below provides a summary of all Multi-Tenant Retail signed leases as of March 31, 2022, including unconsolidated entities at the Company’s proportional share:

(in thousands except number of leases and PSF data)
Number of Leased % of Total Gross Annual Base % of Gross Annual
Tenant Leases GLA Leasable GLA Rent ("ABR") Total ABR Rent PSF ("ABR PSF")
In-place retail leases

149

3,919

72.3%

$ 67,369

88.6%

$ 17.19

SNO retail leases (1)

21

563

10.4%

8,648

11.4%

15.35

Total retail leases

170

4,482

82.7%

$ 76,017

100.0%

$ 16.96

(1) SNO = signed not yet opened leases.

During the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company signed new leases at its retail properties totaling 86 thousand square feet at an average base rent of $12.00 PSF gross. The Company has 3.9 million in-place leased square feet and approximately 563 thousand square feet signed but not opened. Seritage has total occupancy of 82.7% for its multi-tenant retail properties. As of March 31, 2022, there is an additional approximately 940 thousand square feet available for lease in the Multi-Tenant Retail portfolio, with a pipeline of multi-tenant retail leases of 142 thousand square feet of leases at an average base rent of $30.35 PSF net. The Company has also identified 19 potential pad sites for development subject to governmental and REA approval at the sites.

(in thousands except number of leases and PSF data) Number of Annual
SNO Leases GLA ABR Rent PSF
As of December 31, 2021

25

566

$ 9,445

$ 16.68

Opened

(8)

(129)

(2,373)

18.37

Signed

3

123

1,444

11.75

Asset Category Changes (1)

1

3

132

38.00

As of March 31, 2022

21

563

$ 8,648

$ 15.35

(1) Represents SRG assets that were moved into the MT Retail category during the first quarter of 2022.

Premier Mixed-Use

The Company has three premier mixed-use projects in the active leasing stage: Dallas, TX, Santa Monica, CA and Aventura, FL. For the office development components of its mixed-use projects, which are all entitled, the Company is seeking build to suit opportunities and is not looking to develop speculatively. As of March 31, 2022, the Company has 76 thousand in-place leased square feet (55 thousand at share), 291 thousand square feet signed but not opened (213 thousand at share), and 247 thousand square feet available for lease (182 thousand at share). The Company generated a leasing pipeline of over 50 thousand square feet. Additionally, the Company has entitled 1.9 million square feet of office, 1,043 residential units and 325 thousand square feet of retail space.

Aventura:

During the first quarter of 2022, the Company continued to advance 216,000 square feet of mixed-use activation at the project in Aventura, FL. Core and shell work is approximately 90% complete and initial tenant turnovers commenced during the first quarter of 2022. The Company remains on track to grand open the project in the fourth quarter of 2022.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company signed new leases totaling 19 thousand square feet at an average base rent of $56.71 PSF net. As of March 31, 2022, the Company has 135 thousand square feet signed but not opened. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company signed new leases totaling four thousand square feet at a base rent of $105.00 PSF net for retail. With occupancy at 62.7%, the Company has 80 thousand square feet available for lease, and leasing activity on over 50 thousand square feet.

San Diego UTC:

The Company successfully opened its project at UTC in San Diego, CA in the fourth quarter of 2021 with approximately 17 thousand square feet of first to market tenants and expects to open an additional 150,000 to 165,000 square feet of tenants in 2022 bringing occupancy to approximately 84% to 91%. In conjunction with the city of San Diego’s Community Plan Update, the Company is advancing entitlements to activate its +/- 8.5 acres of parking lots for potentially millions of additional square feet of life science, office, and residential uses.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company signed new leases totaling 137 thousand square feet (68.5 thousand square feet at share) at an average base rent of $68.99 PSF gross. As of March 31, 2022, the property has 40 thousand in-place leased square feet and 156 thousand square feet signed but not opened. With occupancy at 87.5% (100% of office space is leased and approximately 72.4% of Retail), the Company has now stabilized the first phase and has 28 thousand square feet available for lease. The company has 5 thousand square feet of leases in negotiation at this time.

The table below provides a summary of all signed leases at Premier assets as of March 31, 2022, including unconsolidated entities at the Company’s proportional share:

(in thousands except number of leases and PSF data)
Number of Leased % of Total Gross Annual Base % of Gross Annual
Tenant Leases GLA Leasable GLA Rent ("ABR") Total ABR Rent PSF ("ABR PSF")
In-place retail leases

18

76

16.9%

$ 4,515

23.6%

$ 59.23

SNO retail leases (1)

23

107

23.7%

8,373

43.8%

78.62

SNO office leases (1)

3

106

23.7%

6,218

32.6%

58.46

Total retail leases

44

289

64.3%

$ 19,106

100.0%

$ 66.09

(in thousands except number of leases and PSF data) Number of Annual
SNO Leases GLA ABR Rent PSF
As of December 31, 2021

22

163

$ 9,973

$ 61.04

Opened

(3)

(2)

(195)

81.22

Sold / Contributed to JVs / terminated

(1)

(36)

(1,002)

28.00

Signed

8

88

5,815

66.33

As of March 31, 2022

26

213

$ 14,591

$ 68.55

During the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company invested $13.3 million in its consolidated development and operating properties and an additional $0.9 million into its unconsolidated entities.

Residential

During the first quarter of 2022, the Company received full entitlements for 300 units at its property on Iowa Avenue in Riverside CA and continued to advance is entitlements in West Covina, CA and Riverside CA. The Company continues to advance residential plans and entitlement applications for 20 to 30 properties with a target of 4,500 to 5,500 residential units.

Dispositions

First quarter disposition closings were paused until the Company made the decision to revoke its REIT status. As such, during the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company sold one property, generating $9.0 million of gross proceeds at a 4.3% capitalization rate. Subsequent to quarter end the Company sold 7 properties for proceeds of $74.7 million, 4 of which were leased at a 5.9% blended cap rate and 3 of which were vacant.

During that time the Company was able to generate a robust sales pipeline. As of May 9, 2022, the Company had assets under contract for sale representing anticipated gross proceeds of $85.0 million, subject to customary buyer diligence and closing conditions. Since Seritage began its capital recycling program in July 2017, the Company has raised approximately $1.5 billion of gross cash proceeds from the sale of wholly-owned properties or joint venture interests in 123 properties, plus outparcels at various properties. Seritage is currently marketing over $700 million of properties for sale at estimated fair value, which would provide sufficient proceeds to qualify the Company for the extension of its $1.44 billion Term Loan Facility, assuming all deals closed prior to July 2023 as anticipated. This is all in addition to and not part of the potential proceeds from any actions taken as part of the strategic review process currently underway.

Financial Summary

The table below provides a summary of the Company’s financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022:

(in thousands except per share amounts) Three Months Ended
March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
Net (loss)/income attributable to Seritage
common shareholders

$

(53,430

)

$

71,721

Net (loss)/income per share attributable to Seritage
common shareholders

 

(1.22

)

 

1.64

 
Total NOI

 

10,493

 

 

10,456

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022:

  • Total NOI for the first quarter of 2022 reflects the impact of property sales and the commencement of new leases in the first quarter.
(in thousands) Three Months Ended
Consolidated Properties March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021
Multi-tenant retail

$

13,635

 

$

10,674

 

Premier

 

(1,400

)

 

(468

)

Residential

 

(2,171

)

 

(2,286

)

Sell

 

(1,150

)

 

(338

)

Sold

 

55

 

 

326

 

Total

 

8,969

 

 

7,908

 

Unconsolidated Properties
Residential

 

(289

)

 

-

 

Premier

 

(209

)

 

145

 

Other joint ventures

 

2,022

 

 

1,380

 

Total

 

1,524

 

 

1,525

 

Total NOI

$

10,493

 

$

9,433

 

  • The Company collected 96% of its billed rent and other recoverable expenses for the first quarter and there were no additional deferrals.

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had cash on hand of $61.0 million, including $7.2 million of restricted cash. The Company expects to use these sources of liquidity, together with a combination of future sales and/or potential debt and capital markets transactions, to fund its operations and select development activity. The availability of funding from sales of assets, partnerships and credit or capital markets transactions is subject to various conditions, including the consent of the Company’s lender under its $1.44 billion Term Loan Facility, and there can be no assurance that such transactions will be consummated. For more information on our liquidity position, please see the notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements included in Part I, Item 1 and in the section entitled “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” each in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

Dividends

On February 16, 2022, the Company’s Board of Trustees declared a preferred stock dividend of $0.4375 per each Series A Preferred Share. The preferred dividend was paid on April 15, 2022 to holders of record on March 31, 2022.

On April 26, 2022, the Company’s Board of Trustees declared a preferred stock dividend of $0.4375 per each Series A Preferred Share. The preferred dividend will be payable on July 15, 2022 to holders of record on June 30, 2022.

The Company’s Board of Trustees does not expect to declare dividends on its common shares in 2022.

Board of Trustees Matters

On March 1, 2022, the Company announced that Mr. Lampert retired as its Chairman and resigned from its board of trustees (the “Board of Trustees” effective March 1, 2022.

On March 30, 2022, the Company announced that the Board of Trustees elected Adam S. Metz as a trustee of the Company and as a member of Class I of the Board of Trustees, effective as of March 30, 2022.

On April 28, 2022, the Company announced that the Board of Trustees elected Mitchell Sabshon, Talya Nevo-Hacohen and Mark Wilsmann as trustees of the Company and as members of Class I, II and III of the Board of Trustees, respectively, effective as of April 26, 2022. On April 28, 2022, the Company also announced that Messrs. Fawer and Steinberg resigned from the Board, effective upon Mr. Sabshon’s, Ms. Nevo-Hacohen’s and Mr. Wilsmann’s appointments.

Review of Strategic Alternatives

On March 1, 2022, the Company announced that its Board of Trustees has commenced a process to review a broad range of strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value. The Board of Trustees created a special committee of the Board of Trustees (the “Special Committee”) to oversee the process. The Special Committee has retained a financial advisor. The strategic review process remains ongoing. There can be no assurance that the review process will result in any transaction or any strategic change at this time.

Supplemental Report

A Supplemental Report will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website, www.seritage.com.

COVID-19 Pandemic

The Coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic has caused significant impacts on the real estate industry in the United States, including the Company’s properties.

As a result of the development, fluidity and uncertainty surrounding this situation, the Company expects that these conditions may change, potentially significantly, in future periods and results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 may not be indicative of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business for future periods. As such, the Company cannot reasonably estimate the impact of COVID-19 on its financial condition, results of operations or cash flows over the foreseeable future.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company makes reference to NOI and Total NOI which are financial measures that include adjustments to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”).

Neither of NOI or Total NOI are measures that (i) represent cash flow from operations as defined by GAAP; (ii) are indicative of cash available to fund all cash flow needs, including the ability to make distributions; (iii) are alternatives to cash flow as a measure of liquidity; or (iv) should be considered alternatives to net income (which is determined in accordance with GAAP) for purposes of evaluating the Company’s operating performance. Reconciliations of these measures to the respective GAAP measures the Company deems most comparable have been provided in the tables accompanying this press release.

Net Operating Income ("NOI”) and Total NOI

NOI is defined as income from property operations less property operating expenses. Other real estate companies may use different methodologies for calculating NOI, and accordingly the Company’s depiction of NOI may not be comparable to other real estate companies. The Company believes NOI provides useful information regarding Seritage, its financial condition, and results of operations because it reflects only those income and expense items that are incurred at the property level.

The Company also uses Total NOI, which includes its proportional share of unconsolidated properties. This form of presentation offers insights into the financial performance and condition of the Company as a whole given the Company’s ownership of unconsolidated properties that are accounted for under GAAP using the equity method.

The Company also considers NOI and Total NOI to be a helpful supplemental measure of its operating performance because it excludes from NOI variable items such as termination fee income, as well as non-cash items such as straight-line rent and amortization of lease intangibles.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: declines in retail, real estate and general economic conditions; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business of the Company’s tenants and business, income, cash flow, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, ability to service the Company’s debt obligations and ability to pay dividends and other distributions to shareholders, the Company’s historical exposure to Sears Holdings and the effects of its previously announced bankruptcy filing; the litigation filed against us and other defendants in the Sears Holdings adversarial proceeding pending in bankruptcy court; risks relating to redevelopment activities; contingencies to the commencement of rent under leases; the terms of the Company’s indebtedness and other legal requirements to which the Company is subject; failure to achieve expected occupancy and/or rent levels within the projected time frame or at all; the impact of ongoing negative operating cash flow on the Company’s ability to fund operations and ongoing development; the Company’s ability to access or obtain sufficient sources of financing to fund the Company’s liquidity needs; the Company’s relatively limited history as an operating company; and environmental, health, safety and land use laws and regulations. For additional discussion of these and other applicable risks, assumptions and uncertainties, see the “Risk Factors” and forward-looking statement disclosure contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in Part II, Item 1A of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2022. While the Company believes that its forecasts and assumptions are reasonable, the Company cautions that actual results may differ materially. The Company intends the forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time made and do not undertake to update or revise them as more information becomes available, except as required by law.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2022, the Company’s portfolio consisted of interests in 161 properties comprised of approximately 19.0 million square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA") or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 600 acres held for or under development and approximately 8.8 million square feet or approximately 740 acres to be disposed of. The portfolio consists of approximately 15.2 million square feet of GLA held by 136 wholly owned properties (such properties, the “Consolidated Properties”) and 3.8 million square feet of GLA held by 25 unconsolidated entities (such properties, the “Unconsolidated Properties”).

SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Investment in real estate
Land

$

437,431

 

$

475,667

 

Buildings and improvements

 

927,214

 

 

994,221

 

Accumulated depreciation

 

(153,454

)

 

(154,971

)

 

1,211,191

 

 

1,314,917

 

Construction in progress

 

388,323

 

 

381,194

 

Net investment in real estate

 

1,599,514

 

 

1,696,111

 

Real estate held for sale

 

92,078

 

 

 

Investment in unconsolidated entities

 

471,271

 

 

498,563

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

53,807

 

 

106,602

 

Restricted cash

 

7,152

 

 

7,151

 

Tenant and other receivables, net

 

38,172

 

 

29,111

 

Lease intangible assets, net

 

13,151

 

 

14,817

 

Prepaid expenses, deferred expenses and other assets, net

 

60,828

 

 

61,783

 

Total assets (1)

$

2,335,973

 

$

2,414,138

 

 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Term loan facility, net

$

1,439,437

 

$

1,439,332

 

Sales-leaseback financing obligations

 

20,639

 

 

20,627

 

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

98,773

 

 

109,379

 

Total liabilities (1)

 

1,558,849

 

 

1,569,338

 

 
Commitments and contingencies (Note 9)
 
Shareholders' Equity
Class A common shares $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;
43,675,446 and 43,632,364 shares issued and outstanding
as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

437

 

 

436

 

Series A preferred shares $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized;
2,800,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021; liquidation preference of $70,000

 

28

 

 

28

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

1,241,583

 

 

1,241,048

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(607,201

)

 

(553,771

)

Total shareholders' equity

 

634,847

 

 

687,741

 

Non-controlling interests

 

142,277

 

 

157,059

 

Total equity

 

777,124

 

 

844,800

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,335,973

 

$

2,414,138

 

(1) The Company's condensed consolidated balance sheets include assets and liabilities of consolidated variable interest entities ("VIEs"). See Note 2. The condensed consolidated balance sheets, as of March 31, 2022, include the following amounts related to our consolidated VIEs, excluding the Operating Partnership: $6.6 million of land, $3.9 million of building and improvements, $(0.9) million of accumulated depreciation and $4.0 million of other assets included in other line items. The Company's condensed consolidated balance sheets as of December 31, 2021, include the following amounts related to our consolidated VIEs, excluding the Operating Partnership: $6.6 million of land, $3.9 million of building and improvements, $(0.9) million of accumulated depreciation and $4.0 million of other assets included in other line items.

SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

REVENUE
Rental income

$

29,084

 

$

31,146

 

Management and other fee income

 

1,821

 

 

135

 

Total revenue

 

30,905

 

 

31,281

 

EXPENSES
Property operating

 

11,032

 

 

10,643

 

Real estate taxes

 

8,150

 

 

10,155

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

11,934

 

 

13,142

 

General and administrative

 

9,092

 

 

11,232

 

Total expenses

 

40,208

 

 

45,172

 

(Loss)/gain on sale of real estate, net

 

(1,015

)

 

24,208

 

Impairment of real estate assets

 

(991

)

 

(1,700

)

Equity in loss of unconsolidated entities

 

(33,076

)

 

(1,162

)

Interest and other income

 

11

 

 

7,624

 

Interest expense

 

(22,588

)

 

(26,150

)

Loss before taxes

 

(66,962

)

 

(11,071

)

(Provision)/benefit from income taxes

 

(25

)

 

138

 

Net loss

 

(66,987

)

 

(10,933

)

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

 

14,782

 

 

3,213

 

Net loss attributable to Seritage

$

(52,205

)

$

(7,720

)

Preferred dividends

 

(1,225

)

 

(1,225

)

Net loss attributable to Seritage common shareholders

$

(53,430

)

$

(8,945

)

 
Net loss per share attributable to Seritage Class A
common shareholders - Basic

$

(1.22

)

$

(0.23

)

Net loss per share attributable to Seritage Class A
common shareholders - Diluted

$

(1.22

)

$

(0.23

)

Weighted average Class A common shares
outstanding - Basic

 

43,634

 

 

39,477

 

Weighted average Class A common shares
outstanding - Diluted

 

43,634

 

 

39,477

 

Reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss) to NOI and Total NOI (in thousands)

Three Months Ended
NOI and Total NOI

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

Net (loss)/income

$

(66,987

)

$

93,601

 

$

(10,933

)

Termination fee income

 

(277

)

 

(388

)

 

(2,611

)

Management and other fee (income)

 

(1,821

)

 

(434

)

 

(135

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

11,934

 

 

11,570

 

 

13,142

 

General and administrative expenses

 

9,092

 

 

9,947

 

 

11,232

 

Equity in loss of unconsolidated entities

 

33,076

 

 

202

 

 

1,162

 

(Gain)/loss on sale of real estate, net

 

1,015

 

 

(156,602

)

 

(24,208

)

Impairment of real estate assets

 

991

 

 

25,773

 

 

1,700

 

Interest and other income

 

(11

)

 

(1,083

)

 

(7,624

)

Interest expense

 

22,588

 

 

26,128

 

 

26,150

 

Provision/(benefit) from income taxes

 

25

 

 

(2

)

 

(138

)

Straight-line rent/(expense)

 

(721

)

 

(236

)

 

210

 

Above/below market rental (income)/expense

 

65

 

 

65

 

 

(39

)

NOI

$

8,969

 

$

8,541

 

$

7,908

 

Unconsolidated entities
Net operating income of unconsolidated entities

 

1,846

 

 

2,193

 

 

2,437

 

Straight-line rent/(expense)

 

(328

)

 

(309

)

 

(137

)

Above/below market rental (income)/expense

 

6

 

 

12

 

 

(33

)

Termination fee (income)/expense

 

 

 

19

 

 

(742

)

Total NOI

$

10,493

 

$

10,456

 

$

9,433

 

 


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 107 M - -
Net income 2021 -28,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 363 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -17,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 418 M 418 M -
EV / Sales 2020 18,3x
EV / Sales 2021 18,1x
Nbr of Employees 40
Free-Float 82,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrea L. Olshan President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
John Andrew Garilli Chief Financial Officer
Eric Dinenberg Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Galvin Chief Investment Officer
John T. McClain Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES-27.81%418
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-26.02%38 808
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-2.40%18 011
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-5.27%14 430
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-11.16%11 538
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-11.90%7 450