NEW YORK, July 19, 2024

Why: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of securities of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) between July 7, 2022 and May 10, 2024 both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important August 30, 2024 lead plaintiff deadline.

So what: If you purchased Seritage securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

What to do next: To join the Seritage class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=26898 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email case@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 30, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

Details of the case: According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Seritage lacked effective internal controls regarding the identification and review of impairment indicators for investments in real estate; (2) that, as a result, Seritage had overstated the value and projected gross proceeds of certain real estate assets; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about Seritage's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

