GENERAL: SKO: FY21 Full Year Results Announcement - 19 May 2021

Market Release

21 April 2021

FY21 Full Year Results Announcement - 19 May 2021

Serko Limited (NZX/ASX: SKO) will announce its results for the year ended 31 March 2021 on Wednesday, 19 May 2021.

We invite you to participate in a phone briefing at 11:30am (NZT)on 19 May 2021 for approximately 45 minutes. Please join the event conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. You will be asked to provide the confirmation code, speaker name or the title of your conference.

To participate in the call dial one of the following numbers 5- 10 minutes prior to the call start time. The call confirmation code is 360344.

Location Phone Type Phone Number New Zealand Tollfree/Freephone 0800 423 972 New Zealand, Auckland Local +64 (0)9 9133 624 Australia Tollfree/Freephone 1 800 590 693 Australia, Sydney Local +61 (0)2 9193 3719 Singapore Tollfree/Freephone 800 186 5106 Singapore, Singapore Local +65 6320 9041 Hong Kong, Hong Kong Local +852 3008 1529 United States/Canada Tollfree/Freephone 866-519-2796 United Kingdom Tollfree/Freephone 0800 358 6374 United Kingdom Local +44 (0) 330 336 9104

The annual results and a presentation will be released to the NZX and ASX prior to the call. Management discussion will be followed by a question and answer session.

There is no pre-registration required for the conference call.

For and on behalf of Serko by Susan Putt.

