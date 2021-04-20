Log in
    SKO   NZSKOE0001S7

SERKO LIMITED

(SKO)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 04/20
6.95 NZD   +1.61%
GENERAL : SKO: FY21 Full Year Results Announcement - 19 May 2021
PU
SHINTR : SKO: Ongoing Disclosure Notice - M Warner
PU
SHINTR : SKO: Ongoing Disclosure Notices - Multiple - Fixed Trading Plan
PU
GENERAL: SKO: FY21 Full Year Results Announcement - 19 May 2021

04/20/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
Market Release

21 April 2021

FY21 Full Year Results Announcement - 19 May 2021

Serko Limited (NZX/ASX: SKO) will announce its results for the year ended 31 March 2021 on Wednesday, 19 May 2021.

We invite you to participate in a phone briefing at 11:30am (NZT)on 19 May 2021 for approximately 45 minutes. Please join the event conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. You will be asked to provide the confirmation code, speaker name or the title of your conference.

To participate in the call dial one of the following numbers 5- 10 minutes prior to the call start time. The call confirmation code is 360344.

Location

Phone Type

Phone Number

New Zealand

Tollfree/Freephone

0800 423 972

New Zealand, Auckland

Local

+64

(0)9 9133 624

Australia

Tollfree/Freephone

1 800 590 693

Australia, Sydney

Local

+61

(0)2 9193 3719

Singapore

Tollfree/Freephone

800 186 5106

Singapore, Singapore

Local

+65

6320 9041

Hong Kong, Hong Kong

Local

+852 3008 1529

United States/Canada

Tollfree/Freephone

866-519-2796

United Kingdom

Tollfree/Freephone

0800 358 6374

United Kingdom

Local

+44

(0) 330 336 9104

The annual results and a presentation will be released to the NZX and ASX prior to the call. Management discussion will be followed by a question and answer session.

There is no pre-registration required for the conference call.

For and on behalf of Serko by Susan Putt.

ENDS

For more information:

Susan Putt

Chief Financial Officer Serko

+64 21 388 009

Serko Limited, Saatchi Building, Unit 14D 125 The Strand, Parnell, Auckland, New Zealand

PO Box 47-638, Ponsonby, T: +64 9 309 4754, investor.relations@serko.com

Incorporated in New Zealand ARBN 611 613 980

Disclaimer

Serko Limited published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 21:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
