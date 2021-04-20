GENERAL: SKO: FY21 Full Year Results Announcement - 19 May 2021

Market Release
21 April 2021
FY21 Full Year Results Announcement - 19 May 2021
Serko Limited (NZX/ASX: SKO) will announce its results for the year ended 31 March 2021 on Wednesday, 19 May 2021.
We invite you to participate in a phone briefing at 11:30am (NZT)on 19 May 2021 for approximately 45 minutes. Please join the event conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. You will be asked to provide the confirmation code, speaker name or the title of your conference.
To participate in the call dial one of the following numbers 5- 10 minutes prior to the call start time. The call confirmation code is 360344.
|
Location
|
Phone Type
|
Phone Number
|
New Zealand
|
Tollfree/Freephone
|
0800 423 972
|
New Zealand, Auckland
|
Local
|
+64
|
(0)9 9133 624
|
Australia
|
Tollfree/Freephone
|
1 800 590 693
|
Australia, Sydney
|
Local
|
+61
|
(0)2 9193 3719
|
Singapore
|
Tollfree/Freephone
|
800 186 5106
|
Singapore, Singapore
|
Local
|
+65
|
6320 9041
|
Hong Kong, Hong Kong
|
Local
|
+852 3008 1529
|
United States/Canada
|
Tollfree/Freephone
|
866-519-2796
|
United Kingdom
|
Tollfree/Freephone
|
0800 358 6374
|
United Kingdom
|
Local
|
+44
|
(0) 330 336 9104
The annual results and a presentation will be released to the NZX and ASX prior to the call. Management discussion will be followed by a question and answer session.
There is no pre-registration required for the conference call.
For and on behalf of Serko by Susan Putt.
ENDS
For more information:
Susan Putt
Chief Financial Officer Serko
+64 21 388 009
Serko Limited, Saatchi Building, Unit 14D 125 The Strand, Parnell, Auckland, New Zealand
PO Box 47-638, Ponsonby, T: +64 9 309 4754, investor.relations@serko.com
Incorporated in New Zealand ARBN 611 613 980
Disclaimer
Serko Limited published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 21:35:03 UTC.