MEETING: SKO: Annual Meeting and Closing Date for Director Nominations

Market Release
15 June 2021
Annual Meeting Date and Closing Date for Director Nominations
Serko Limited (NZX: SKO, ASX: SKO) (Serko) announces that its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders is to be held at 2pm (NZT) on Wednesday 18 August 2021. Other details relating to the Annual Meeting will be advised in the Notice of Meeting, which will be distributed in due course.
For the purposes of Rule 2.3.2 of the NZX Listing Rules, Serko advises that the closing date for director nominations is Wednesday, 30 June 2021 (Closing Date). All nominations must be received by 5.00pm (NZT) on the Closing Date.
A nomination may only be made by a shareholder of Serko entitled to attend and vote at the Annual Meeting.
Nominations can be sent by email to company.secretary@serko.comor by mail to the following address prior to the Closing Date:
Serko Limited
Saatchi Building
Unit 14D, 125 The Strand
Parnell
PO Box 47-638
Auckland, New Zealand
Attention: Company Secretary
For and on behalf of Serko by the Board.
For investor relations queries please contact:
Sarah Miller
General Counsel & Company Secretary Serko
+64 272 450 267
investor.relations@serko.com
Serko Limited, Saatchi Building, Unit 14D 125 The Strand, Parnell, Auckland, New Zealand
PO Box 47-638, Ponsonby, T: +64 9 309 4754, F: +64 9 377 0545, company.secretary@serko.com
