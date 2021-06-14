MEETING: SKO: Annual Meeting and Closing Date for Director Nominations

Market Release

15 June 2021

Annual Meeting Date and Closing Date for Director Nominations

Serko Limited (NZX: SKO, ASX: SKO) (Serko) announces that its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders is to be held at 2pm (NZT) on Wednesday 18 August 2021. Other details relating to the Annual Meeting will be advised in the Notice of Meeting, which will be distributed in due course.

For the purposes of Rule 2.3.2 of the NZX Listing Rules, Serko advises that the closing date for director nominations is Wednesday, 30 June 2021 (Closing Date). All nominations must be received by 5.00pm (NZT) on the Closing Date.

A nomination may only be made by a shareholder of Serko entitled to attend and vote at the Annual Meeting.

Nominations can be sent by email to company.secretary@serko.comor by mail to the following address prior to the Closing Date:

Serko Limited

Saatchi Building

Unit 14D, 125 The Strand

Parnell

PO Box 47-638

Auckland, New Zealand

Attention: Company Secretary

For and on behalf of Serko by the Board.

ENDS

For investor relations queries please contact:

Sarah Miller

General Counsel & Company Secretary Serko

+64 272 450 267

investor.relations@serko.com

Serko Limited, Saatchi Building, Unit 14D 125 The Strand, Parnell, Auckland, New Zealand

PO Box 47-638, Ponsonby, T: +64 9 309 4754, F: +64 9 377 0545, company.secretary@serko.com

Incorporated in New Zealand ARBN 611 613 980