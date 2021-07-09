Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Serko Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SKO   NZSKOE0001S7

SERKO LIMITED

(SKO)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 07/08
7.28 NZD   -3.96%
03:14aSECISSUE : SKO: Capital Change Notice - Ordinary Shares
PU
07/06SHINTR : SKO: SPH Notice - Robert Shaw
PU
07/05SERKO  : appoints Shane Sampson as Chief Financial Officer
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SECISSUE: SKO: Capital Change Notice - Ordinary Shares

07/09/2021 | 03:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAPITAL CHANGE NOTICE

Section 1: Issuer information

Name of issuer

Serko Limited ("Serko")

NZX ticker code

SKO

Class of financial product

Ordinary shares in Serko Limited

ISIN

NZSKOE0001S7

Currency

NZD

Section 2: Capital change details

Number of issuances to which this notice relates

1

Number issued/acquired/redeemed

10,000 ordinary shares

Nominal value (if any)

N/A

Issue/acquisition/redemption price per security

N/A

Nature of the payment (for example, cash or other

No cash consideration was required to be paid for the

consideration)

restricted share units to vest. Non-cash consideration

is provided in the form of services rendered and to be

rendered by the holders as employees of Serko.

Amount paid up (if not in full)

Fully paid

Percentage of total class of Financial Products

0.009% (to 3dp) of the ordinary shares on issue pre-

issued/acquired/redeemed/ (calculated on the number of

vesting.

Financial Products of the Class, excluding any Treasury Stock,

in existence)1

For an issue of Convertible Financial Products or Options, the

N/A

principal terms of Conversion (for example the Conversion

price and Conversion date and the ranking of the Financial

Product in relation to other Classes of Financial Product) or

the Option (for example, the exercise price and exercise date)

Reason for issue/acquisition/redemption and specific

Vesting of

10,000

restricted share units under the

authority for issue/acquisition/redemption/ (the reason for

Serko 2019 (ANZ) Long Term Incentive Scheme

change must be identified here)

Total number of Financial Products of the Class after the

108,000,497 ordinary shares on issue

issue/acquisition/redemption/Conversion (excluding Treasury

Stock) and the total number of Financial Products of the

There are also 160,530 unlisted options outstanding,

Class held as Treasury Stock after the

taking into account all forfeited options to date.

issue/acquisition/redemption.

There are also 1,333,417 unlisted restricted share

units outstanding, taking into account all forfeited

restricted share units to date.

In the case of an acquisition of shares, whether those shares

N/A

are to be held as treasury stock

Specific authority for the issue, acquisition, or redemption,

Directors' resolution, Listing Rule 4.6

including a reference to the rule pursuant to which the issue,

acquisition, or redemption is made

  • The percentage is to be calculated immediately before the issue, acquisition, redemption or Conversion.

Terms or details of the issue, acquisition, or redemption (for

The ordinary shares issued rank pari passu with the

example: restrictions, escrow arrangements)

existing ordinary shares

Date of issue/acquisition/redemption

9 July 2021

Section 3:

Authorityfor this announcement and contact person

Name of person authorised to make this announcement

Sarah Miller

Contact person for this announcement

Sarah Miller, General Counsel

Contact phone number

+64 27 245 0267

Contact email address

investor.relations@serko.com

Date of release through MAP

9 July 2021

Serko Limited, Saatchi Building, Unit 14D 125 The Strand, Parnell, Auckland, New Zealand

PO Box 47-638, Ponsonby, T: +64 9 309 4754, F: +64 9 377 0545, investor.relations@serko.com

Incorporated in New Zealand ARBN 611 613 980

Disclaimer

Serko Limited published this content on 09 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2021 07:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SERKO LIMITED
03:14aSECISSUE : SKO: Capital Change Notice - Ordinary Shares
PU
07/06SHINTR : SKO: SPH Notice - Robert Shaw
PU
07/05SERKO  : appoints Shane Sampson as Chief Financial Officer
PU
07/05GENERAL : SKO: Serko appoints Shane Sampson as Chief Financial Officer
PU
07/04PUSHPAY  : Begins Search for New CFO
MT
07/04SERKO  : Hires PushPay CFO as New CFO From October
MT
07/04Serko Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
06/28SHINTR : SKO: Ongoing Disclosure Notice - S Putt
PU
06/21SHINTR : SKO: Ongoing Disclosure Notice - S Putt
PU
06/14MEETING : SKO: Annual Meeting and Closing Date for Director Nominations
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 37,1 M 25,8 M 25,8 M
Net income 2022 -14,5 M -10,1 M -10,1 M
Net cash 2022 53,0 M 36,8 M 36,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 -56,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 775 M 538 M 538 M
EV / Sales 2022 19,5x
EV / Sales 2023 9,38x
Nbr of Employees 287
Free-Float 73,1%
Chart SERKO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Serko Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERKO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 7,28 NZD
Average target price 7,23 NZD
Spread / Average Target -0,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darrin John Grafton CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Susan Nemeth Chief Financial Officer
Claudia Isobel Batten Chairman
Philip Ball Chief Information Security Officer
Duanne OBrien Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SERKO LIMITED25.73%588
ACCENTURE PLC18.35%186 855
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.14.40%168 660
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION11.80%131 205
INFOSYS LIMITED24.59%90 140
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.15.40%83 980