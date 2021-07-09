SECISSUE: SKO: Capital Change Notice - Ordinary Shares

|
Section 1: Issuer information
Name of issuer
Serko Limited ("Serko")
NZX ticker code
SKO
Class of financial product
Ordinary shares in Serko Limited
ISIN
NZSKOE0001S7
Currency
NZD
Section 2: Capital change details
Number of issuances to which this notice relates
1
Number issued/acquired/redeemed
10,000 ordinary shares
Nominal value (if any)
N/A
Issue/acquisition/redemption price per security
N/A
Nature of the payment (for example, cash or other
No cash consideration was required to be paid for the
consideration)
restricted share units to vest. Non-cash consideration
is provided in the form of services rendered and to be
rendered by the holders as employees of Serko.
Amount paid up (if not in full)
Fully paid
Percentage of total class of Financial Products
0.009% (to 3dp) of the ordinary shares on issue pre-
vesting.
Financial Products of the Class, excluding any Treasury Stock,
|
For an issue of Convertible Financial Products or Options, the
N/A
price and Conversion date and the ranking of the Financial
the Option (for example, the exercise price and exercise date)
Reason for issue/acquisition/redemption and specific
Vesting of
10,000
restricted share units under the
authority for issue/acquisition/redemption/ (the reason for
Serko 2019 (ANZ) Long Term Incentive Scheme
|
Total number of Financial Products of the Class after the
108,000,497 ordinary shares on issue
There are also 160,530 unlisted options outstanding,
|
|
There are also 1,333,417 unlisted restricted share
|
In the case of an acquisition of shares, whether those shares
N/A
Specific authority for the issue, acquisition, or redemption,
Directors' resolution, Listing Rule 4.6
|
