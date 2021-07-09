SECISSUE: SKO: Capital Change Notice - Ordinary Shares

Section 1: Issuer information

Name of issuer Serko Limited ("Serko")

NZX ticker code SKO

Class of financial product Ordinary shares in Serko Limited

ISIN NZSKOE0001S7

Currency NZD

Section 2: Capital change details

Number of issuances to which this notice relates 1

Number issued/acquired/redeemed 10,000 ordinary shares

Nominal value (if any) N/A

Issue/acquisition/redemption price per security N/A

Nature of the payment (for example, cash or other No cash consideration was required to be paid for the

consideration) restricted share units to vest. Non-cash consideration

is provided in the form of services rendered and to be

rendered by the holders as employees of Serko.

Amount paid up (if not in full) Fully paid

Percentage of total class of Financial Products 0.009% (to 3dp) of the ordinary shares on issue pre-

issued/acquired/redeemed/ (calculated on the number of vesting.

Financial Products of the Class, excluding any Treasury Stock,

in existence)1

For an issue of Convertible Financial Products or Options, the N/A

principal terms of Conversion (for example the Conversion

price and Conversion date and the ranking of the Financial

Product in relation to other Classes of Financial Product) or

the Option (for example, the exercise price and exercise date)

Reason for issue/acquisition/redemption and specific Vesting of 10,000 restricted share units under the

authority for issue/acquisition/redemption/ (the reason for Serko 2019 (ANZ) Long Term Incentive Scheme

change must be identified here)

Total number of Financial Products of the Class after the 108,000,497 ordinary shares on issue

issue/acquisition/redemption/Conversion (excluding Treasury

Stock) and the total number of Financial Products of the There are also 160,530 unlisted options outstanding,

Class held as Treasury Stock after the

taking into account all forfeited options to date.

issue/acquisition/redemption.

There are also 1,333,417 unlisted restricted share

units outstanding, taking into account all forfeited

restricted share units to date.

In the case of an acquisition of shares, whether those shares N/A

are to be held as treasury stock

Specific authority for the issue, acquisition, or redemption, Directors' resolution, Listing Rule 4.6

including a reference to the rule pursuant to which the issue,