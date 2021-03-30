Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  Serko Limited    SKO   NZSKOE0001S7

SERKO LIMITED

(SKO)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 03/26
6.77 NZD   +4.15%
04:07aSECISSUE : SKO: Capital Change Notice - Restricted Share Units
PU
03/29Australia shares fall after Brisbane announces lockdown
RE
03/23SERKO  : Booking.com Enter New Phase of Business Partnership
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SECISSUE: SKO: Capital Change Notice - Restricted Share Units

03/30/2021 | 04:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAPITAL CHANGE NOTICE

Section 1: Issuer information

Name of issuer

Serko Limited("Serko")

NZX ticker code

SKO

Class of financial product

Unlisted Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") to subscribe for ordinary shares in Serko Limited under the Serko Limited 2019 Long Term Incentive Scheme("2019 Long-Term Incentive Scheme")

ISIN

NZSKOE0001S7

Currency

NZD

Section 2: Capital change details

Number of issuances to which this Notice relates

1

Number issued/acquired/redeemed

233,389 RSUs under Serko 2019 Long-Term Incentive Scheme

Nominal value (if any)

N/A

Issue/acquisition/redemption price per security

Nil

Nature of the payment (for example, cash or other consideration)

Non-cash consideration is provided in the form ofservices rendered and to be rendered by the holdersas employees of Serko

Amount paid up (if not in full)

N/A

Percentage of total class of Financial Productsissued/acquired/redeemed/ (calculated on the number of Financial Products of the Class, excluding any Treasury Stock,in existence)1

The new RSUs issued represent 18.221% (to 3dp) of the RSUs in existence immediately before the issue.

The Company has 107,821,504 Ordinary Shares on issue. It has granted in total 1,514,291 RSUs (post-grant). If 100% of the RSUs were to vest and beexercised on the date of this notice of allotment, it would represent approximately 1.404% (to 3dp) of theOrdinary Shares on issue (post-grant).

This grant represents 0.216% (to 3dp) of the OrdinaryShares on issue.

For an issue of Convertible Financial Products or Options, theprincipal terms of Conversion (for example the Conversion price and Conversion date and the ranking of the Financial Product in relation to other Classes of Financial Product) orthe Option (for example, the exercise price and exercise date)

Exercise:Upon the exercise of the RSUs, SerkoLimited will issue one Ordinary Share in Serko Limitedfor every one RSU that vests.

Exercise Price:The exercise price for a RSU is nil.

Ranking:Any Ordinary Shares in Serko Limited issued on the exercise of the RSUs will rank equally in all respects with all other Ordinary Shares on issue inSerko Limited.

Vesting Period:Subject to continued employment -233,389 RSUs: 26 March 2024

1The percentage is to be calculated immediately before the issue, acquisition, redemption or Conversion.

Reason for issue/acquisition/redemption and specificauthority for issue/acquisition/redemption/ (the reason forchange must be identified here)

Authorised by the Board of Serko Limited pursuant to the 2019 Long-Term Incentive Scheme.

Reason for the issue is to encourage certainemployees, officers and directors to remain with Serko Limited and to align their interests with thoseof Serko Limited's shareholders.

Total number of Financial Products of the Class after theissue/acquisition/redemption/Conversion (excluding Treasury Stock) and the total number of Financial Products of theClass held as Treasury Stock after the issue/acquisition/redemption.

1,514,291 unlisted RSUs (convertible into OrdinaryShares on a 1:1 basis) outstanding.

There are also 107,821,504 Ordinary Shares on issue.

In the case of an acquisition of shares, whether those shares are to be held as treasury stock

N/A

Specific authority for the issue, acquisition, or redemption,including a reference to the rule pursuant to which the issue,acquisition, or redemption is made

Directors' resolution, Listing Rule 4.6

Terms or details of the issue, acquisition, or redemption (for example: restrictions, escrow arrangements)

The RSUs issued in accordance with the terms set outin the 2019 Long-Term Incentive Scheme. Otherterms are detailed above.

Date of issue/acquisition/redemption

29 March 2021 (Allotment Date)

Section 3: Authority for this announcement and contact person

Name of person authorised to make this announcement

Sarah Miller

Contact person for this announcement

Sarah Miller, General Counsel and Company Secretary

Contact phone number

+64 27 245 0267

Contact email address

investor.relations@serko.com

Date of release through MAP

30 March 2021

Serko Limited, Saatchi Building, Unit 14D 125 The Strand, Parnell, Auckland, New Zealand

PO Box 47-638, Ponsonby, T: +64 9 309 4754, F: +64 9 377 0545,investor.relations@serko.com

Incorporated in New Zealand ARBN 611 613 980

Disclaimer

Serko Limited published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 08:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SERKO LIMITED
04:07aSECISSUE : SKO: Capital Change Notice - Restricted Share Units
PU
03/29Australia shares fall after Brisbane announces lockdown
RE
03/23SERKO  : Booking.com Enter New Phase of Business Partnership
MT
03/22MKTUPDTE : SKO: Trading Conditions Update
PU
03/16Australia shares track Wall Street rally to end nearly 1% higher
RE
02/17SERKO  : InTravel Group becomes latest reseller partner for Zeno by Serko
PU
02/09SECISSUE : SKO: Capital Change Notice - Ordinary Shares
PU
02/08Australia shares dip as earnings trickle in; NZ down
RE
01/27SERKO  : NZX Capital Change Notice - Ordinary Shares
PU
01/26SECISSUE : SKO: Capital Change Notice - Ordinary Shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 16,5 M 11,6 M 11,6 M
Net income 2021 -21,2 M -14,8 M -14,8 M
Net cash 2021 70,1 M 49,2 M 49,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 -36,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 742 M 520 M 521 M
EV / Sales 2021 40,8x
EV / Sales 2022 17,4x
Nbr of Employees 235
Free-Float 80,2%
Chart SERKO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Serko Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERKO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 7,25 NZD
Last Close Price 7,01 NZD
Spread / Highest target 3,42%
Spread / Average Target 3,42%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Darrin John Grafton CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Susan Gail Putt Chief Financial Officer
Claudia Isobel Batten Chairman
Philip Ball Chief Information Security Officer
Duanne OBrien Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERKO LIMITED16.93%448
ACCENTURE PLC7.02%168 872
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES7.13%156 328
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION8.34%114 898
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.9.36%80 915
INFOSYS LIMITED6.40%80 357
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ