SECISSUE: SKO: Capital Change Notice - Restricted Share Units

Percentage of total class of Financial Productsissued/acquired/redeemed/ (calculated on the number of Financial Products of the Class, excluding any Treasury Stock,in existence)1

The new RSUs issued represent 18.221% (to 3dp) of the RSUs in existence immediately before the issue.

The Company has 107,821,504 Ordinary Shares on issue. It has granted in total 1,514,291 RSUs (post-grant). If 100% of the RSUs were to vest and beexercised on the date of this notice of allotment, it would represent approximately 1.404% (to 3dp) of theOrdinary Shares on issue (post-grant).

This grant represents 0.216% (to 3dp) of the OrdinaryShares on issue.