Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Serko Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SKO   NZSKOE0001S7

SERKO LIMITED

(SKO)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 07/06
7.6 NZD   0.00%
07/05SERKO  : appoints Shane Sampson as Chief Financial Officer
PU
07/05GENERAL : SKO: Serko appoints Shane Sampson as Chief Financial Officer
PU
07/04PUSHPAY  : Begins Search for New CFO
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHINTR: SKO: SPH Notice - Robert Shaw

07/06/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclosure of movement of 1% or more in substantial holding

or change in nature of relevant interest, or both

Sections 277 and 278, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013

ToNZX Limited and

ToSerko Limited (Serko)

Relevant event being disclosed: change in the nature of the relevant interest

Date of relevant event: 6 July 2021

Date this disclosure made: 7 July 2021

Date last disclosure made: 18 November 2020

Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure

Full name(s): Robert Shaw

Summary of substantial holding

Class of quoted voting products: ordinary shares in Serko (Shares)

Summary for Robert Shaw

For thisdisclosure,-

  1. total number held in class: 9,192,760
  2. total in class: 107,990,497
  3. total percentage held in class: 8.513%

For lastdisclosure,-

  1. total number held in class: 10,059,130
  2. total in class: 107,599,942
  3. total percentage held in class: 9.349%

Details of transactions and events giving rise to relevant event

Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure: On 6 July 2018, Robert Shaw was allocated 24,921 Shares (RS Scheme Shares), with restrictive conditions, pursuant to the Serko Limited Employee Restricted Share Scheme (the Scheme), held in trust until vesting. On 6 July 2021, the RS Scheme Shares vested in accordance with the terms of the Scheme and legal title to the RS Scheme Shares were transferred, in consideration for services rendered by Robert Shaw to Serko, from Serko Trustee Limited to Robert Shaw.

The RS Scheme Shares are subject to a deed restricting the exercise of voting rights (the Restricted Share Plan Deed). A copy of the Restricted Share Plan Deed was attached to the disclosure made on 13 August 2018.

1

Details after relevant event

Details for Robert Shaw

Nature of relevant interest(s):Robert Shaw as trustee of the Ripon Trust (together with the other trustee, Michael Moore) is the registered holder and beneficial owner of, and has the power (together with the other trustee, Michael Moore) to exercise a right to vote attached to, and to dispose of, and control the disposal of, 9,130,000 Shares.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 9,130,000
  2. percentage held in class: 8.454%
  3. current registered holder(s): Robert Shaw and Michael Moore as trustees of the Ripon Trust (no change since previous disclosure)
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A

Nature of relevant interest(s):Robert Shaw is the registered holder and beneficial owner of 62,760 Shares, subject to the Restricted Share Plan Deed.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 62,760
  2. percentage held in class: 0.058%
  3. current registered holder(s): Robert Shaw (in respect of 37,839 Shares) and Serko Trustee Limited (in respect of 24,921 Shares)
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Robert Shaw

Additional information

Address(es) of substantial product holder(s): PO Box 47-638, Ponsonby, Auckland

Contact details: +64 9 309 4754, bob.shaw@serko.com

Name of any other person believed to have given, or believed to be required to give, a disclosure under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 in relation to the financial products to which this disclosure relates: N/A

Disclosure has effect for purposes of directors' and senior managers' disclosure Robert Shaw is also a director of Serko. This disclosure also constitutes disclosure for the purposes of the directors' and senior managers' disclosure obligations.

Certification

I, Robert Shaw, certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.

2

Disclaimer

Serko Limited published this content on 07 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 21:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SERKO LIMITED
07/05SERKO  : appoints Shane Sampson as Chief Financial Officer
PU
07/05GENERAL : SKO: Serko appoints Shane Sampson as Chief Financial Officer
PU
07/04PUSHPAY  : Begins Search for New CFO
MT
07/04SERKO  : Hires PushPay CFO as New CFO From October
MT
06/28SHINTR : SKO: Ongoing Disclosure Notice - S Putt
PU
06/21SHINTR : SKO: Ongoing Disclosure Notice - S Putt
PU
06/14MEETING : SKO: Annual Meeting and Closing Date for Director Nominations
PU
06/04SHINTR : SKO: Ongoing Disclosure Notice - C Nowaczek
PU
06/02SHINTR : SKO: Ongoing Disclosure Notice - S Putt
PU
06/01SECISSUE : SKO: Capital Change Notice - Ordinary Shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 37,1 M 26,0 M 26,0 M
Net income 2022 -14,5 M -10,2 M -10,2 M
Net cash 2022 53,0 M 37,2 M 37,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -59,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 809 M 567 M 568 M
EV / Sales 2022 20,4x
EV / Sales 2023 9,82x
Nbr of Employees 287
Free-Float 73,1%
Chart SERKO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Serko Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERKO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 7,60 NZD
Average target price 7,23 NZD
Spread / Average Target -4,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darrin John Grafton CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Susan Nemeth Chief Financial Officer
Claudia Isobel Batten Chairman
Philip Ball Chief Information Security Officer
Duanne OBrien Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SERKO LIMITED31.26%588
ACCENTURE PLC16.70%186 855
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.16.01%168 660
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION11.23%131 205
INFOSYS LIMITED25.73%90 140
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.14.35%83 980