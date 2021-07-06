SHINTR: SKO: SPH Notice - Robert Shaw

The RS Scheme Shares are subject to a deed restricting the exercise of voting rights (the Restricted Share Plan Deed). A copy of the Restricted Share Plan Deed was attached to the disclosure made on 13 August 2018.

Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure: On 6 July 2018, Robert Shaw was allocated 24,921 Shares (RS Scheme Shares), with restrictive conditions, pursuant to the Serko Limited Employee Restricted Share Scheme (the Scheme), held in trust until vesting. On 6 July 2021, the RS Scheme Shares vested in accordance with the terms of the Scheme and legal title to the RS Scheme Shares were transferred, in consideration for services rendered by Robert Shaw to Serko, from Serko Trustee Limited to Robert Shaw.

Relevant event being disclosed: change in the nature of the relevant interest

or change in nature of relevant interest, or both

Disclosure of movement of 1% or more in substantial holding

Details after relevant event

Details for Robert Shaw

Nature of relevant interest(s):Robert Shaw as trustee of the Ripon Trust (together with the other trustee, Michael Moore) is the registered holder and beneficial owner of, and has the power (together with the other trustee, Michael Moore) to exercise a right to vote attached to, and to dispose of, and control the disposal of, 9,130,000 Shares.

For that relevant interest,-

number held in class: 9,130,000 percentage held in class: 8.454 % current registered holder(s): Robert Shaw and Michael Moore as trustees of the Ripon Trust (no change since previous disclosure) registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A

Nature of relevant interest(s):Robert Shaw is the registered holder and beneficial owner of 62,760 Shares, subject to the Restricted Share Plan Deed.

For that relevant interest,-

number held in class: 62,760 percentage held in class: 0.058% current registered holder(s): Robert Shaw (in respect of 37,839 Shares) and Serko Trustee Limited (in respect of 24,921 Shares) registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Robert Shaw

Additional information

Address(es) of substantial product holder(s): PO Box 47-638, Ponsonby, Auckland

Contact details: +64 9 309 4754, bob.shaw@serko.com

Name of any other person believed to have given, or believed to be required to give, a disclosure under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 in relation to the financial products to which this disclosure relates: N/A

Disclosure has effect for purposes of directors' and senior managers' disclosure Robert Shaw is also a director of Serko. This disclosure also constitutes disclosure for the purposes of the directors' and senior managers' disclosure obligations.

Certification

I, Robert Shaw, certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.

