SHINTR: SKO: SPH Notice - Robert Shaw

Disclosure of movement of 1% or more in substantial holding
or change in nature of relevant interest, or both
Sections 277 and 278, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013
ToNZX Limited and
ToSerko Limited (Serko)
Relevant event being disclosed: change in the nature of the relevant interest
Date of relevant event: 6 July 2021
Date this disclosure made: 7 July 2021
Date last disclosure made: 18 November 2020
Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure
Full name(s): Robert Shaw
Summary of substantial holding
Class of quoted voting products: ordinary shares in Serko (Shares)
Summary for Robert Shaw
For thisdisclosure,-
total number held in class: 9,192,760
total in class: 107,990,497
total percentage held in class: 8.513%
For lastdisclosure,-
total number held in class: 10,059,130
total in class: 107,599,942
total percentage held in class: 9.349%
Details of transactions and events giving rise to relevant event
Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure: On 6 July 2018, Robert Shaw was allocated 24,921 Shares (RS Scheme Shares), with restrictive conditions, pursuant to the Serko Limited Employee Restricted Share Scheme (the Scheme), held in trust until vesting. On 6 July 2021, the RS Scheme Shares vested in accordance with the terms of the Scheme and legal title to the RS Scheme Shares were transferred, in consideration for services rendered by Robert Shaw to Serko, from Serko Trustee Limited to Robert Shaw.
The RS Scheme Shares are subject to a deed restricting the exercise of voting rights (the Restricted Share Plan Deed). A copy of the Restricted Share Plan Deed was attached to the disclosure made on 13 August 2018.
1
Details after relevant event
Details for Robert Shaw
Nature of relevant interest(s):Robert Shaw as trustee of the Ripon Trust (together with the other trustee, Michael Moore) is the registered holder and beneficial owner of, and has the power (together with the other trustee, Michael Moore) to exercise a right to vote attached to, and to dispose of, and control the disposal of, 9,130,000 Shares.
For that relevant interest,-
number held in class: 9,130,000
percentage held in class: 8.454%
current registered holder(s): Robert Shaw and Michael Moore as trustees of the Ripon Trust (no change since previous disclosure)
registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A
Nature of relevant interest(s):Robert Shaw is the registered holder and beneficial owner of 62,760 Shares, subject to the Restricted Share Plan Deed.
For that relevant interest,-
number held in class: 62,760
percentage held in class: 0.058%
current registered holder(s): Robert Shaw (in respect of 37,839 Shares) and Serko Trustee Limited (in respect of 24,921 Shares)
registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Robert Shaw
Additional information
Address(es) of substantial product holder(s): PO Box 47-638, Ponsonby, Auckland
Name of any other person believed to have given, or believed to be required to give, a disclosure under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 in relation to the financial products to which this disclosure relates: N/A
Disclosure has effect for purposes of directors' and senior managers' disclosure Robert Shaw is also a director of Serko. This disclosure also constitutes disclosure for the purposes of the directors' and senior managers' disclosure obligations.
Certification
I, Robert Shaw, certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.