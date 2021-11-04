SPH Notice - Fisher Funds Management Limited

Details of transactions and events giving rise to ceasing of substantial holding

Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure:

Consideration Class and number of Other party, Date of change Nature of change given in relation securities affected if known to change 13/03/2020 to On Market Purchases -$128,407.63 66,117 Ordinary N/A 02/04/2020 Shares 02/10/2020 Corporate Action -$4,946,072.95 1,087,049 Ordinary N/A Shares 18/09/2020 to On Market Sales $6,626,807.57 1,049,785 Ordinary N/A 03/11/2021 Shares

Additional information

Address(es) of substantial product holder(s): Fisher Funds Management Limited, Level 1, 67-73 Hurstmere Road, Takapuna, Auckland

Contact details: Angela Quirk, Angela@fisherfunds.co.nz, +64 9 487 2627

Nature of connection between substantial product holders: Fisher Funds Management Limited is the registered holder and non-beneficial owner of these securities

Name of any other person believed to have given, or believed to be required to give, a disclosure under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 in relation to the financial products to which this disclosure relates: Not applicable

Certification

I, Angela Quirk, certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.

