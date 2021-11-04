Log in
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 11/03
7.85 NZD   +0.77%
05:32aSPH Notice - Fisher Funds Management Limited
PU
10/28Notice of Interim Results Announcement
PU
10/19SERKO : Zeno reduces environmental impact of business travel with Mission Zero
PU
SPH Notice - Fisher Funds Management Limited

11/04/2021 | 05:32am EDT
Disclosure of ceasing to have substantial holding

Section 279, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013

ToNew Zealand Exchange

And

ToSerko Ltd

Date this disclosure made: 04 November 2021

Date last disclosure made: 13 March 2020

Date on which substantial holding ceased: 03 November 2021

Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure

Full name(s): Fisher Funds Management Limited

Summary of previous substantial holding

Class of quoted voting products: Ordinary Shares

Summary for Fisher Funds Management Limited

For lastdisclosure,-

  1. total number held in class: 5,256,333
  2. total in class: 92,660,344
  3. total percentage held in class: 5.673%

For current holding afterceasing to have substantial holding,-

  1. total number held in class: 5,359,624
  2. total in class: 108,037,345
  3. total percentage held in class: 4.961%

1

Details of transactions and events giving rise to ceasing of substantial holding

Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure:

Consideration

Class and number of

Other party,

Date of change

Nature of change

given in relation

securities affected

if known

to change

13/03/2020 to

On Market Purchases

-$128,407.63

66,117 Ordinary

N/A

02/04/2020

Shares

02/10/2020

Corporate Action

-$4,946,072.95

1,087,049 Ordinary

N/A

Shares

18/09/2020 to

On Market Sales

$6,626,807.57

1,049,785 Ordinary

N/A

03/11/2021

Shares

Additional information

Address(es) of substantial product holder(s): Fisher Funds Management Limited, Level 1, 67-73 Hurstmere Road, Takapuna, Auckland

Contact details: Angela Quirk, Angela@fisherfunds.co.nz, +64 9 487 2627

Nature of connection between substantial product holders: Fisher Funds Management Limited is the registered holder and non-beneficial owner of these securities

Name of any other person believed to have given, or believed to be required to give, a disclosure under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 in relation to the financial products to which this disclosure relates: Not applicable

Certification

I, Angela Quirk, certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.

2

Disclaimer

Serko Limited published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 09:31:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
