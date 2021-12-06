Serko : Capital Change Notice - Restricted Share Units

Name of issuer Serko Limited ("Serko")

NZX ticker code SKO

Class of financial product Unlisted Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") to subscribe

for ordinary shares in Serko Limited under the Serko

Limited 2019 Long Term Incentive Scheme ("2019

A/NZ Long-Term Incentive Scheme")

ISIN NZSKOE0001S7

Currency NZD

Section 2: Capital change details

Number of issuances to which this notice relates 1

Number issued/acquired/redeemed 54,590 RSUs under the Serko 2019 A/NZ Long-Term

Incentive Scheme

Nominal value (if any) N/A

Issue/acquisition/redemption price per security Nil

Nature of the payment (for example, cash or other Non-cash consideration is provided in the form of

consideration) services rendered and to be rendered by the holders

as employees of Serko

Amount paid up (if not in full) N/A

Percentage of total class of Financial Products The new RSUs issued represent 2.8% (to 3dp) of the

issued/acquired/redeemed/ (calculated on the number of RSUs in existence immediately before the issue.

Financial Products of the Class, excluding any Treasury Stock, The Company has 118,675,642 Ordinary Shares on

in existence)1 issue. It has granted in total 1,926,486 RSUs (post-

grant). If 100% of the RSUs were to vest and be

exercised on the date of this notice of allotment, it

would represent approximately 1.623% (to 3dp) of the

Ordinary Shares on issue (post-grant).

This grant represents 0.460% (to 3dp) of the Ordinary

Shares on issue.

For an issue of Convertible Financial Products or Options, the Exercise:Upon the exercise of the RSUs, Serko

principal terms of Conversion (for example the Conversion Limited will issue one Ordinary Share in Serko Limited

price and Conversion date and the ranking of the Financial for every one RSU that vests.

Product in relation to other Classes of Financial Product) or Exercise Price:The exercise price for a RSU is nil.

the Option (for example, the exercise price and exercise date) Ranking:Any Ordinary Shares in Serko Limited issued

on the exercise of the RSUs will rank equally in all

respects with all other Ordinary Shares on issue in

Serko Limited.

Vesting Period:Subject to continued employment:

- 1/3 May 2022

- 1/3 May 2023

- 1/3 May 2024