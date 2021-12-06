Serko : Capital Change Notice - Restricted Share Units
CAPITAL CHANGE NOTICE
Section 1: Issuer information
Name of issuer
Serko Limited ("Serko")
NZX ticker code
SKO
Class of financial product
Unlisted Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") to subscribe
for ordinary shares in Serko Limited under the Serko
Limited 2019 Long Term Incentive Scheme ("2019
A/NZ Long-Term Incentive Scheme")
ISIN
NZSKOE0001S7
Currency
NZD
Section 2: Capital change details
Number of issuances to which this notice relates
1
Number issued/acquired/redeemed
54,590 RSUs under the Serko 2019 A/NZ Long-Term
Incentive Scheme
Nominal value (if any)
N/A
Issue/acquisition/redemption price per security
Nil
Nature of the payment (for example, cash or other
Non-cash consideration is provided in the form of
consideration)
services rendered and to be rendered by the holders
as employees of Serko
Amount paid up (if not in full)
N/A
Percentage of total class of Financial Products
The new RSUs issued represent 2.8% (to 3dp) of the
issued/acquired/redeemed/ (calculated on the number of
RSUs in existence immediately before the issue.
Financial Products of the Class, excluding any Treasury Stock,
The Company has 118,675,642 Ordinary Shares on
in existence)
1
issue. It has granted in total 1,926,486 RSUs (post-
grant). If 100% of the RSUs were to vest and be
exercised on the date of this notice of allotment, it
would represent approximately 1.623% (to 3dp) of the
Ordinary Shares on issue (post-grant).
This grant represents 0.460% (to 3dp) of the Ordinary
Shares on issue.
For an issue of Convertible Financial Products or Options, the
Exercise:Upon the exercise of the RSUs, Serko
principal terms of Conversion (for example the Conversion
Limited will issue one Ordinary Share in Serko Limited
price and Conversion date and the ranking of the Financial
for every one RSU that vests.
Product in relation to other Classes of Financial Product) or
Exercise Price:The exercise price for a RSU is nil.
the Option (for example, the exercise price and exercise date)
Ranking:Any Ordinary Shares in Serko Limited issued
on the exercise of the RSUs will rank equally in all
respects with all other Ordinary Shares on issue in
Serko Limited.
Vesting Period:Subject to continued employment:
-
1/3 May 2022
-
1/3 May 2023
-
1/3 May 2024
5 days after full year results announcement
1The percentage is to be calculated immediately before the issue, acquisition, redemption or Conversion.
Reason for issue/acquisition/redemption and specific
Authorised by the Board of Serko Limited pursuant to
authority for issue/acquisition/redemption/ (the reason for
the 2019 A/NZ Long-Term Incentive Scheme.
change must be identified here)
Reason for the issue is to encourage certain
employees, officers and directors to remain with
Serko Limited and to align their interests with those
of Serko Limited's shareholders
Total number of Financial Products of the Class after the
118,675,642 ordinary shares on issue
issue/acquisition/redemption/Conversion (excluding Treasury
Stock) and the total number of Financial Products of the
There are also 160,322 unlisted options outstanding,
Class held as Treasury Stock after the
taking into account all forfeited options to date.
issue/acquisition/redemption.
There are also 1,288,865 unlisted restricted share
units outstanding, taking into account all forfeited
restricted share units to date.
In the case of an acquisition of shares, whether those shares
N/A
are to be held as treasury stock
Specific authority for the issue, acquisition, or redemption,
Directors' resolution, Listing Rule 4.6
including a reference to the rule pursuant to which the issue,
acquisition, or redemption is made
Terms or details of the issue, acquisition, or redemption (for
The RSUs issued in accordance with the terms set out
example: restrictions, escrow arrangements)
in the 2019 A/NZ Long-Term Incentive Scheme. Other
terms are detailed above.
Date of issue/acquisition/redemption
3 December 2021 (grant date)
Section 3: Authority for this announcement and contact person
Name of person authorised to make this announcement
Sarah Miller
Contact person for this announcement
Sarah Miller, General Counsel
Contact phone number
+64 9 884 5916
Contact email address
investor.relations@serko.com
Date of release through MAP
6 December 2021
Serko Limited, Saatchi Building, Unit 14D 125 The Strand, Parnell, Auckland, New Zealand
PO Box 47-638, Ponsonby, T: +64 9 884 5916, F: +64 9 377 0545,
investor.relations@serko.com
Incorporated in New Zealand ARBN 611 613 980
