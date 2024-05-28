Serko Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended March 31, 2024. For the full year, the company reported sales was NZD 68.76 million compared to NZD 46.49 million a year ago. Revenue was NZD 71.19 million compared to NZD 48.03 million a year ago.
Net loss was NZD 15.88 million compared to NZD 30.54 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.13 compared to NZD 0.26 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.13 compared to NZD 0.26 a year ago.