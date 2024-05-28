May 28, 2024 at 04:55 am EDT

Serko Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended March 31, 2024. For the full year, the company reported sales was NZD 68.76 million compared to NZD 46.49 million a year ago. Revenue was NZD 71.19 million compared to NZD 48.03 million a year ago.

Net loss was NZD 15.88 million compared to NZD 30.54 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.13 compared to NZD 0.26 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.13 compared to NZD 0.26 a year ago.