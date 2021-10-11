Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Serko Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SKO   NZSKOE0001S7

SERKO LIMITED

(SKO)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 10/08
7.91 NZD   +0.38%
09:42aSERKO : Shane Sampson starts as Serko Chief Financial Officer
PU
10/10SERKO : Appoints Former Pushpay CFO as New Finance Chief
MT
10/04SERKO : ASX Appendix 3H
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Serko : Shane Sampson starts as Serko Chief Financial Officer

10/11/2021 | 09:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Market Release

11 October 2021

Shane Sampson starts as Serko Chief Financial Officer

Serko (NZX/ASX: SKO) announces its new Chief Financial Officer Shane Sampson starts at the company today.

As announced in July, Shane joins Serko with more than 30 years' experience in finance, commercial and leadership roles, most recently as the CFO of NZX and ASX listed company Pushpay. Prior to that he held senior management roles, building and leading large teams at Vector, Spark and Pulse Energy. Interim Chief Financial Officer Susan Nemeth, will remain with the company for a handover period.

Serko Chief Executive Darrin Grafton said: "We are delighted to welcome Shane to the team. We are confident his strategic, financial, and commercial acumen and his vision will contribute significant value as we work towards our goal of creating the world's first business travel marketplace."

"I also want to thank Susan for her support to ensure Serko has continued to make strong progress on its strategic priorities."

Ends

For and on behalf of Serko Limited Sarah Miller

General Counsel & Company Secretary

For investor relations queries please contact: Sarah Miller

General Counsel & Company Secretary Serko +64 272 450 267 investor.relations@serko.com

For media relations queries please contact: Nick Whitehead

Head of Marketing Serko +64 21 892 996 nick.whitehead@serko.com

About Serko

Serko is a leader in online travel booking and expense management for the business travel market. Zeno is Serko's next generation travel management application, using intelligent technology, predictive workflows, and a global travel marketplace to transform business travel across the entire journey. Listed on the New Zealand Stock Exchange Main Board (NZX: SKO) and Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: SKO), Serko is headquartered in New Zealand, with offices across Australia, China, and the United States. Visit www.serko.comfor more information.

Serko Limited, Saatchi Building, Unit 14D 125 The Strand, Parnell, Auckland, New Zealand

PO Box 47-638, Ponsonby, T: +64 9 309 4754, F: +64 9 377 0545, investor.relations@serko.com

Incorporated in New Zealand ARBN 611 613 980

Disclaimer

Serko Limited published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2021 13:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SERKO LIMITED
09:42aSERKO : Shane Sampson starts as Serko Chief Financial Officer
PU
10/10SERKO : Appoints Former Pushpay CFO as New Finance Chief
MT
10/04SERKO : ASX Appendix 3H
PU
09/21SERKO : Ongoing Disclosure Notice - Simon Botherway
PU
09/07SHINTR : SKO: Ongoing Disclosure Notices - Multiple - Fixed Trading Plan
PU
09/05Australian shares drop on COVID-19 woes; RBA decision in focus
RE
08/23SHINTR : SKO: Ongoing Disclosure Notices - Multiple
PU
08/18MEETING : SKO: 2021 Annual Meeting Addresses
PU
08/17SECISSUE : SKO: ASX Appendix 3G
PU
08/16SECISSUE : SKO: Capital Change Notice - Restricted Share Units
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 38,1 M 26,4 M 26,4 M
Net income 2022 -13,4 M -9,31 M -9,31 M
Net cash 2022 53,0 M 36,8 M 36,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 -66,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 849 M 589 M 590 M
EV / Sales 2022 20,9x
EV / Sales 2023 10,0x
Nbr of Employees 287
Free-Float 72,7%
Chart SERKO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Serko Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERKO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,91 NZD
Average target price 7,56 NZD
Spread / Average Target -4,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darrin John Grafton CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Susan Nemeth Chief Financial Officer
Claudia Isobel Batten Chairman
Philip Ball Chief Information Security Officer
Duanne OBrien Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SERKO LIMITED36.61%585
ACCENTURE PLC24.49%205 845
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.37.48%193 740
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION13.78%128 371
INFOSYS LIMITED37.27%96 130
SNOWFLAKE INC.11.41%94 338