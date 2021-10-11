Serko : Shane Sampson starts as Serko Chief Financial Officer

Market Release

11 October 2021

Shane Sampson starts as Serko Chief Financial Officer

Serko (NZX/ASX: SKO) announces its new Chief Financial Officer Shane Sampson starts at the company today.

As announced in July, Shane joins Serko with more than 30 years' experience in finance, commercial and leadership roles, most recently as the CFO of NZX and ASX listed company Pushpay. Prior to that he held senior management roles, building and leading large teams at Vector, Spark and Pulse Energy. Interim Chief Financial Officer Susan Nemeth, will remain with the company for a handover period.

Serko Chief Executive Darrin Grafton said: "We are delighted to welcome Shane to the team. We are confident his strategic, financial, and commercial acumen and his vision will contribute significant value as we work towards our goal of creating the world's first business travel marketplace."

"I also want to thank Susan for her support to ensure Serko has continued to make strong progress on its strategic priorities."

