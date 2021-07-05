Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Serko Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SKO   NZSKOE0001S7

SERKO LIMITED

(SKO)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 07/02
7.64 NZD   +0.26%
03:46aSERKO  : appoints Shane Sampson as Chief Financial Officer
PU
03:16aGENERAL : SKO: Serko appoints Shane Sampson as Chief Financial Officer
PU
07/04PUSHPAY  : Begins Search for New CFO
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Serko : appoints Shane Sampson as Chief Financial Officer

07/05/2021 | 03:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Serko Limited (NZX/ASX:SKO), a leader in online travel booking and expense management technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Shane Sampson as Chief Financial Officer commencing 11 October 2021.Shane joins Serko with over 30 years' experience in finance, commercial and leadership roles, most recently as the CFO of NZX and ASX listed company PushPay. Through his career to date he has held senior management roles, building and leading large teams at Vector, Spark and Pulse Energy. Shane has a BCA and LLB (Hons) from Victoria University of Wellington and is a member of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand.

Darrin Grafton, Serko CEO, welcomed the appointment commenting:

'Serko is on a global growth trajectory, and we believe Shane brings the strategic, financial and commercial acumen needed to help lead our business through to the next phase. As well as being a technically skilled financial professional with a strong track record of developing high performance teams, he has the capability to add value from a broader commercial perspective and we're excited to welcome Shane to our Executive team.'

Shane is a passionate believer in Paul Callaghan's vision of 'increasing prosperity, inspiring our next generation, and making NZ a place where talent wants to live' through commercialising innovative ideas internationally and added

'I am excited to be joining the wonderful team at Serko as it realises the incredible opportunities in front of the business. Serko is a remarkable combination of a well-established company with a long track record of market leadership and growth but also one that is in a position to step change that rate of growth globally and I am looking forward to contributing to Serko's ongoing success.'

Shane will be taking over from Susan Nemeth, Serko's Interim CFO who has held the position since May 2021.

Disclaimer

Serko Limited published this content on 04 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 07:45:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SERKO LIMITED
03:46aSERKO  : appoints Shane Sampson as Chief Financial Officer
PU
03:16aGENERAL : SKO: Serko appoints Shane Sampson as Chief Financial Officer
PU
07/04PUSHPAY  : Begins Search for New CFO
MT
07/04SERKO  : Hires PushPay CFO as New CFO From October
MT
06/28SHINTR : SKO: Ongoing Disclosure Notice - S Putt
PU
06/21SHINTR : SKO: Ongoing Disclosure Notice - S Putt
PU
06/14MEETING : SKO: Annual Meeting and Closing Date for Director Nominations
PU
06/04SHINTR : SKO: Ongoing Disclosure Notice - C Nowaczek
PU
06/02SHINTR : SKO: Ongoing Disclosure Notice - S Putt
PU
06/01SECISSUE : SKO: Capital Change Notice - Ordinary Shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 37,1 M 26,1 M 26,1 M
Net income 2022 -14,5 M -10,2 M -10,2 M
Net cash 2022 53,0 M 37,2 M 37,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -59,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 814 M 570 M 572 M
EV / Sales 2022 20,5x
EV / Sales 2023 9,88x
Nbr of Employees 287
Free-Float 72,7%
Chart SERKO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Serko Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERKO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 7,64 NZD
Average target price 7,23 NZD
Spread / Average Target -5,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darrin John Grafton CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Susan Nemeth Chief Financial Officer
Claudia Isobel Batten Chairman
Philip Ball Chief Information Security Officer
Duanne OBrien Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SERKO LIMITED31.95%588
ACCENTURE PLC16.70%186 855
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.16.16%168 660
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION11.23%131 205
INFOSYS LIMITED24.84%90 140
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.14.35%83 980