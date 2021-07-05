Serko : appoints Shane Sampson as Chief Financial Officer

Serko Limited (NZX/ASX:SKO), a leader in online travel booking and expense management technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Shane Sampson as Chief Financial Officer commencing 11 October 2021. Shane joins Serko with over 30 years' experience in finance, commercial and leadership roles, most recently as the CFO of NZX and ASX listed company PushPay. Through his career to date he has held senior management roles, building and leading large teams at Vector, Spark and Pulse Energy. Shane has a BCA and LLB (Hons) from Victoria University of Wellington and is a member of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand.

Darrin Grafton, Serko CEO, welcomed the appointment commenting:

'Serko is on a global growth trajectory, and we believe Shane brings the strategic, financial and commercial acumen needed to help lead our business through to the next phase. As well as being a technically skilled financial professional with a strong track record of developing high performance teams, he has the capability to add value from a broader commercial perspective and we're excited to welcome Shane to our Executive team.' Shane is a passionate believer in Paul Callaghan's vision of 'increasing prosperity, inspiring our next generation, and making NZ a place where talent wants to live' through commercialising innovative ideas internationally and added