Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Serneke Group AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRNKE B   SE0007278841

SERNEKE GROUP AB (PUBL)

(SRNKE B)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29:58 2023-06-12 am EDT
25.05 SEK   -5.83%
01:05pSerneke : Doxa calls for compulsory redemption and Serneke applies for delisting
PU
06/08Serneke Group AB(OM:SRNKE B) dropped from OMX Nordic Small Cap Index
CI
06/08Serneke Group AB(OM:SRNKE B) dropped from OMX Nordic All-Share Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Serneke : Doxa calls for compulsory redemption and Serneke applies for delisting

06/12/2023 | 01:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Language English
Mon, 2023-06-12 19:00

Doxa Aktiebolag (publ) ("Doxa"), which after completion of the public takeover bid holds more than 90 per cent (excluding the shares owned by the company itself) of the shares and votes in SERNEKE Group AB (publ) ("Serneke"), has today called for compulsory redemption of the remaining shares in Serneke.

Against the above background, the Board of Directors of Serneke has decided to apply for delisting of Serneke's serie B shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading in the share will be announced after Serneke has submitted the application and received a decision from Nasdaq Stockholm.

The Board of Directors of Serneke has furthermore, at the request of Doxa, decided to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 7 July 2023 for resolutions on, inter alia, election of the board of directors. The notice will be published through a separate press release.

For more information, please contact:
Johan Live, public relations manager
Tel: +46 768 68 11 37
johan.live@serneke.se


This information was released for public disclosure through the agency of the contact person above, on 12 June 2023, at 7 p.m. (CEST).

Serneke is a rapidly growing corporate group active in contracting and project development. The Group was founded in 2002 and today has income of nearly SEK 9.2 billion and approximately 1,200 employees, organized into three business areas: Serneke Sweden, Serneke Invest and Serneke International. Through novel thinking, the Company drives development and creates more effective and more innovative solutions for responsible construction. The Company builds and develops housing, commercial buildings, industrial facilities, public buildings, roads and civil engineering projects, and other infrastructure. The company's customers consist of both public and commercial clients. The Company's Swedish units operate nationwide and are organized into five regions: South, West, East, Central and North, and are headquartered in Gothenburg. The Company's Series B shares (SRNKE) have been listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange since November 2016.


Further information about Serneke Group AB is available at www.serneke.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Serneke Group AB published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2023 17:04:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SERNEKE GROUP AB (PUBL)
01:05pSerneke : Doxa calls for compulsory redemption and Serneke applies for delisting
PU
06/08Serneke Group AB(OM:SRNKE B) dropped from OMX Nordic Small Cap Index
CI
06/08Serneke Group AB(OM:SRNKE B) dropped from OMX Nordic All-Share Index
CI
05/25Interim report January-March 2023
AQ
05/25Serneke Group AB Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/03Bulletin from Annual General Meeting of Serneke Group AB (publ)
AQ
04/25Serneke Receives Public Takeover Offer From Doxa
MT
04/25Statement from the board of directors of Serneke in relation to Doxa's public offer
AQ
04/24Doxa AB (publ) (OM:DOXA) made an offer to acquire Serneke Group AB (p..
CI
04/04Serneke Group AB publishes its Annual and Sustainability report for the 2022 financial ..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 8 354 M 773 M 773 M
Net income 2023 138 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
Net cash 2023 488 M 45,1 M 45,1 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,46x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 755 M 69,8 M 69,8 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,03x
EV / Sales 2024 0,03x
Nbr of Employees 1 200
Free-Float 44,9%
Chart SERNEKE GROUP AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Serneke Group AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERNEKE GROUP AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 26,60
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Berglin President & Chief Executive Officer
Anders Johan Fredrik Düring Chief Financial Officer
Jan Christer Johansson Chairman
Olov Ludwig Mattsson Independent Director
Mari Elisabeth Broman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SERNEKE GROUP AB (PUBL)20.91%70
VINCI14.37%64 752
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED12.13%40 298
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED11.42%36 353
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.28.30%26 542
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED41.19%26 349
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer