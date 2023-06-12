Serneke : Doxa calls for compulsory redemption and Serneke applies for delisting

Language English

Mon, 2023-06-12 19:00

Doxa Aktiebolag (publ) ("Doxa"), which after completion of the public takeover bid holds more than 90 per cent (excluding the shares owned by the company itself) of the shares and votes in SERNEKE Group AB (publ) ("Serneke"), has today called for compulsory redemption of the remaining shares in Serneke.

Against the above background, the Board of Directors of Serneke has decided to apply for delisting of Serneke's serie B shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading in the share will be announced after Serneke has submitted the application and received a decision from Nasdaq Stockholm.

The Board of Directors of Serneke has furthermore, at the request of Doxa, decided to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 7 July 2023 for resolutions on, inter alia, election of the board of directors. The notice will be published through a separate press release.

