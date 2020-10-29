Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 10/29 12:25:00 pm
44.3 SEK   -0.67%
Serneke : to construct 92 apartments in Halmstad for Rikshem

10/29/2020 | 03:10pm EDT
6/10/2020

Serneke has signed a contracting agreement with Rikshem in Halmstad to construct 92 apartments in the Nåden neighborhood, in the district of Fyllinge. The contracting assignment is valued at SEK 107 million.

In the autumn of 2019, a collaboration was initiated between Serneke and Rikshem to develop a new housing project, and the parties have elaborated a housing project comprising 92 rental apartments. The next step has now been taken in the project with a contracting agreement for the construction of the homes having been signed.

'It is highly gratifying that we have succeeded, alongside Rikshem, in elaborating a solid and efficient project, now resulting in an agreement. The collaboration with Rikshem has worked very well, always maintaining the focus on the project's values,' says Viktor Nagenius, Business Manager at Serneke.

'We are excited to present another housing project in Halmstad, a city that is growing. Demand for housing is considerable and we look forward to soon being able to offer modern, high-quality rental apartments and to helping make Halmstad even more attractive and pleasant to live in,' says Håkan Carlsson, Property Manager at Rikshem in Halmstad.

Construction of the apartments will commence in the autumn of 2020, with tenants scheduled to move in during the summer of 2022. The order value of approximately SEK 107 million is included in order bookings for the third quarter of 2020.

Serneke Group AB published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 19:09:04 UTC

