Sernova : 2022 Q2

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations, if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements.
SERNOVA CORP.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
April 30,
October 31,
Note
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
$
24,238,375
$
27,874,198
Amounts receivable
4
633,310
448,947
Prepaid expenses
259,048
4,200
25,130,733
28,327,345
Non-current assets
Deposits
211,548
211,548
Property and equipment, net
440,606
176,325
Intangible assets, net
616,769
716,785
Right-of-use asset
5
319,811
388,341
1,588,734
1,492,999
$
26,719,467
$
29,820,344
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
2,572,600
$
1,358,496
Lease liabilities
5
128,191
117,375
2,700,791
1,475,871
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities
5
208,933
275,979
208,933
275,979
2,909,724
1,751,850
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common shares
7
75,595,698
74,010,694
Warrants
7
3,557,344
3,693,248
Contributed surplus
7
9,784,274
5,113,503
Deficit
(65,127,573)
(54,748,951)
23,809,743
28,068,494
$
26,719,467
$
29,820,344
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 11)
Events After the Reporting Period (Note 15)
See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
SERNOVA CORP.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED APRIL 30, 2022 AND 2021
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited)
Three months ended April 30,
Six months ended April 30,
Note
2022
2021
2022
2021
EXPENSES
Research and development
9
$
3,178,035
$
1,111,105
$
6,347,540
$
1,789,385
General and administrative
9
1,755,961
565,233
4,043,445
1,052,514
4,933,996
1,676,338
10,390,985
2,841,899
OTHER EXPENSE (INCOME)
Interest income
(19,884)
(26,073)
(39,389)
(30,165)
Finance costs
15,185
5,351
31,567
323,189
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
(9,610)
11,350
(4,541)
24,275
(14,309)
(9,372)
(12,363)
317,299
LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
$
4,919,687
$
1,666,966
$ 10,378,622
$
3,159,198
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding - basic and diluted
262,522,342
236,670,373
261,978,291
214,003,636
Basic and diluted loss per common share
12
$
0.02
$
0.01
$
0.04
$
0.02
See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
SERNOVA CORP.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED APRIL 30, 2022 AND 2021
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited)
Note
2022
2021
CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN):
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Loss for the period
$ (10,378,622)
$
(3,159,198)
Adjustments for items not affecting cash:
Amortization and depreciation
205,761
121,249
Share-based compensation
7
4,711,271
79,210
Grants and contributions recognized
11
(439,127)
(500,014)
Accretion and accrued interest expense
-
297,388
Interest on lease liabilities
5
27,770
-
Changes in non-cash working capital balances:
Amounts receivable
(163,659)
(72,723)
Prepaid expenses
(254,848)
140,701
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
1,408,359
3,168
(4,883,095)
(3,090,219)
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Acquisition of property and equipment
(301,496)
(3,296)
(301,496)
(3,296)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from prospectus offering of units, net
7
-
21,334,182
Proceeds from exercise of warrants
7
1,356,850
7,540,706
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
7
51,750
436,525
Other financing costs
-
(11,807)
Grant contribution receipts
11
224,168
630,966
Research collaboration advances
11
-
261,439
Lease liabilities payments
5
(84,000)
-
1,548,768
30,192,011
CHANGE IN CASH DURING THE PERIOD
(3,635,823)
27,098,496
CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
27,874,198
3,949,412
CASH, END OF PERIOD
$ 24,238,375
$
31,047,908
Cash Flows Supplementary Information (Note 10)
See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
SERNOVA CORP.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED APRIL 30, 2022 AND 2021
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited)
Common Shares
Contributed
Warrants
Surplus
Deficit
Total
(Note 7)
(Note 7)
(Note 7)
Balance, October 31, 2021
261,133,258
$
74,010,694
$
3,693,248
$
5,113,503
$ (54,748,951)
$
28,068,494
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(10,378,622)
(10,378,622)
Transactions with owners of the Company,
recognized directly in equity:
Exercise of warrants
1,259,000
1,492,754
(135,904)
-
-
1,356,850
Exercise of stock options
237,500
92,250
-
(40,500)
-
51,750
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
4,711,271
-
4,711,271
Balance, April 30, 2022
262,629,758
$
75,595,698
$
3,557,344
$
9,784,274
$ (65,127,573)
$
23,809,743
Balance, October 31, 2020
208,263,447
$
44,640,757
$
1,549,759
$
5,737,733
$ (47,783,412)
$
4,144,837
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(3,159,198)
(3,159,198)
Transactions with owners of the Company,
recognized directly in equity:
Units financing, net of issuance costs
19,205,000
18,759,912
2,350,924
-
-
21,110,836
Units issued for corporate finance fee in
conjunction with units financing
384,100
(460,920)
-
460,920
-
-
Exercise of warrants
24,099,116
7,746,540
(205,834)
-
-
7,540,706
Exercise of stock options
1,975,000
761,360
-
(324,835)
-
436,525
Shares issued upon conversion of convertible
debentures
4,000,000
1,137,317
-
(137,317)
-
1,000,000
Shares issued for payment of convertible
debentures interest
138,980
40,110
-
-
-
40,110
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
79,210
-
79,210
Balance, April 30, 2021
258,065,643
$
72,625,076
$
3,694,849
$
5,815,711
$ (50,942,610)
$
31,193,026
See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
