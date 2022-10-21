Advanced search
    SVA   CA81732W1041

SERNOVA CORP.

(SVA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Toronto Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-19
0.7500 CAD   +1.35%
Sernova : 2022 Q2

10/21/2022 | 11:40am EDT
SERNOVA CORP.

INTERIM CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED

APRIL 30, 2022 AND 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations, if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements.

1

SERNOVA CORP.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

April 30,

October 31,

Note

2022

2021

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

$

24,238,375

$

27,874,198

Amounts receivable

4

633,310

448,947

Prepaid expenses

259,048

4,200

25,130,733

28,327,345

Non-current assets

Deposits

211,548

211,548

Property and equipment, net

440,606

176,325

Intangible assets, net

616,769

716,785

Right-of-use asset

5

319,811

388,341

1,588,734

1,492,999

$

26,719,467

$

29,820,344

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

2,572,600

$

1,358,496

Lease liabilities

5

128,191

117,375

2,700,791

1,475,871

Non-current liabilities

Lease liabilities

5

208,933

275,979

208,933

275,979

2,909,724

1,751,850

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Common shares

7

75,595,698

74,010,694

Warrants

7

3,557,344

3,693,248

Contributed surplus

7

9,784,274

5,113,503

Deficit

(65,127,573)

(54,748,951)

23,809,743

28,068,494

$

26,719,467

$

29,820,344

Commitments and Contingencies (Note 11)

Events After the Reporting Period (Note 15)

See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

2

SERNOVA CORP.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED APRIL 30, 2022 AND 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited)

Three months ended April 30,

Six months ended April 30,

Note

2022

2021

2022

2021

EXPENSES

Research and development

9

$

3,178,035

$

1,111,105

$

6,347,540

$

1,789,385

General and administrative

9

1,755,961

565,233

4,043,445

1,052,514

4,933,996

1,676,338

10,390,985

2,841,899

OTHER EXPENSE (INCOME)

Interest income

(19,884)

(26,073)

(39,389)

(30,165)

Finance costs

15,185

5,351

31,567

323,189

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(9,610)

11,350

(4,541)

24,275

(14,309)

(9,372)

(12,363)

317,299

LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

$

4,919,687

$

1,666,966

$ 10,378,622

$

3,159,198

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding - basic and diluted

262,522,342

236,670,373

261,978,291

214,003,636

Basic and diluted loss per common share

12

$

0.02

$

0.01

$

0.04

$

0.02

See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

3

SERNOVA CORP.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED APRIL 30, 2022 AND 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited)

Note

2022

2021

CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN):

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Loss for the period

$ (10,378,622)

$

(3,159,198)

Adjustments for items not affecting cash:

Amortization and depreciation

205,761

121,249

Share-based compensation

7

4,711,271

79,210

Grants and contributions recognized

11

(439,127)

(500,014)

Accretion and accrued interest expense

-

297,388

Interest on lease liabilities

5

27,770

-

Changes in non-cash working capital balances:

Amounts receivable

(163,659)

(72,723)

Prepaid expenses

(254,848)

140,701

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

1,408,359

3,168

(4,883,095)

(3,090,219)

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Acquisition of property and equipment

(301,496)

(3,296)

(301,496)

(3,296)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from prospectus offering of units, net

7

-

21,334,182

Proceeds from exercise of warrants

7

1,356,850

7,540,706

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

7

51,750

436,525

Other financing costs

-

(11,807)

Grant contribution receipts

11

224,168

630,966

Research collaboration advances

11

-

261,439

Lease liabilities payments

5

(84,000)

-

1,548,768

30,192,011

CHANGE IN CASH DURING THE PERIOD

(3,635,823)

27,098,496

CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

27,874,198

3,949,412

CASH, END OF PERIOD

$ 24,238,375

$

31,047,908

Cash Flows Supplementary Information (Note 10)

See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

4

SERNOVA CORP.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED APRIL 30, 2022 AND 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited)

Common Shares

Contributed

Warrants

Surplus

Deficit

Total

(Note 7)

(Note 7)

(Note 7)

Balance, October 31, 2021

261,133,258

$

74,010,694

$

3,693,248

$

5,113,503

$ (54,748,951)

$

28,068,494

Loss and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(10,378,622)

(10,378,622)

Transactions with owners of the Company,

recognized directly in equity:

Exercise of warrants

1,259,000

1,492,754

(135,904)

-

-

1,356,850

Exercise of stock options

237,500

92,250

-

(40,500)

-

51,750

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

4,711,271

-

4,711,271

Balance, April 30, 2022

262,629,758

$

75,595,698

$

3,557,344

$

9,784,274

$ (65,127,573)

$

23,809,743

Balance, October 31, 2020

208,263,447

$

44,640,757

$

1,549,759

$

5,737,733

$ (47,783,412)

$

4,144,837

Loss and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(3,159,198)

(3,159,198)

Transactions with owners of the Company,

recognized directly in equity:

Units financing, net of issuance costs

19,205,000

18,759,912

2,350,924

-

-

21,110,836

Units issued for corporate finance fee in

conjunction with units financing

384,100

(460,920)

-

460,920

-

-

Exercise of warrants

24,099,116

7,746,540

(205,834)

-

-

7,540,706

Exercise of stock options

1,975,000

761,360

-

(324,835)

-

436,525

Shares issued upon conversion of convertible

debentures

4,000,000

1,137,317

-

(137,317)

-

1,000,000

Shares issued for payment of convertible

debentures interest

138,980

40,110

-

-

-

40,110

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

79,210

-

79,210

Balance, April 30, 2021

258,065,643

$

72,625,076

$

3,694,849

$

5,815,711

$ (50,942,610)

$

31,193,026

See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sernova Corp. published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 15:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
