Sernova : 2022 Q3

SERNOVA CORP.

INTERIM CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED

JULY 31, 2022 AND 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations, if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements.

1