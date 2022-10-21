Sernova : 2022 Q3

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations, if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements.
SERNOVA CORP.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
July 31,
October 31,
Note
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
$
3,017,859
$
27,874,198
Marketable securities
3
39,000,000
-
Amounts receivable
718,982
448,947
Prepaid expenses
355,743
4,200
43,092,584
28,327,345
Non-current assets
Deposits
223,860
211,548
Property and equipment, net
417,223
176,325
Intangible assets, net
566,760
716,785
Right-of-use asset
285,545
388,341
1,493,388
1,492,999
$
44,585,972
$
29,820,344
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
2,226,343
$
1,358,496
Lease liabilities
133,909
117,375
2,360,252
1,475,871
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities
173,488
275,979
2,533,740
1,751,850
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common shares
4
98,248,419
74,010,694
Warrants
4
3,532,205
3,693,248
Contributed surplus
4
11,230,673
5,113,503
Deficit
(70,959,065)
(54,748,951)
42,052,232
28,068,494
$
44,585,972
$
29,820,344
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 8)
Events After the Reporting Period (Note 12)
See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
SERNOVA CORP.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED JULY 31, 2022 AND 2021
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited)
Three months ended July 31,
Nine months ended July 31,
Note
2022
2021
2022
2021
EXPENSES
Research and development
6
$
4,005,508
$
956,965
$
10,353,048
$
2,746,350
General and administrative
6
1,905,441
679,816
5,948,886
1,732,330
5,910,949
1,636,781
16,301,934
4,478,680
OTHER EXPENSE (INCOME)
Interest income
(120,101)
(23,374)
(159,490)
(53,539)
Finance costs
13,919
892
45,486
324,081
Foreign exchange loss
26,725
16,699
22,184
40,974
(79,457)
(5,783)
(91,820)
311,516
LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
$
5,831,492
$
1,630,998
$ 16,210,114
$
4,790,196
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding - basic and diluted
270,312,346
239,770,878
262,681,311
229,577,283
Basic and diluted loss per common share
9
$
0.02
$
0.01
$
0.06
$
0.03
See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
SERNOVA CORP.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED JULY 31, 2022 AND 2021
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited)
Note
2022
2021
CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN):
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Loss for the period
$ (16,210,114)
$
(4,790,196)
Adjustments for items not affecting cash:
Amortization and depreciation
322,377
182,461
Share-based compensation
4
6,157,670
179,876
Grants, contributions and tax credits
8
(400,998)
(610,006)
Interest income accrued on marketable securities
(21,056)
-
Accretion and accrued interest expense
-
297,388
Interest on lease liabilities
40,043
-
Changes in non-cash working capital balances:
Amounts receivable
(188,608)
6,626
Prepaid expenses
(363,855)
(201,785)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
984,306
109,514
(9,680,235)
(4,826,122)
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of marketable securities
(39,000,000)
-
Purchase of property and equipment
(310,454)
(15,992)
(39,310,454)
(15,992)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from private placement of shares, net
4
20,279,178
-
Proceeds from prospectus offering of units, net
4
-
21,110,836
Proceeds from exercise of warrants
4
3,705,254
7,631,856
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
4
51,750
916,666
Other financing costs
-
(11,806)
Grant contribution receipts
8
224,168
871,799
Research collaboration advances
-
261,439
Lease liabilities payments
(126,000)
-
24,134,350
30,780,790
CHANGE IN CASH DURING THE PERIOD
(24,856,339)
25,938,676
CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
27,874,198
3,949,412
CASH, END OF PERIOD
$ 3,017,859
$
29,888,088
Cash Flows Supplementary Information (Note 7)
See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
SERNOVA CORP.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED JULY 31, 2022 AND 2021
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited)
Common Shares
Contributed
Warrants
Surplus
Deficit
Total
(Note 4)
(Note 4)
(Note 4)
Balance, October 31, 2021
261,133,258
$
74,010,694
$
3,693,248
$
5,113,503
$ (54,748,951)
$
28,068,494
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(16,210,114)
(16,210,114)
Transactions with owners of the Company,
recognized directly in equity:
Shares issued for private placement, net
12,944,904
20,279,178
-
-
-
20,279,178
Exercise of warrants
8,941,588
3,866,297
(161,043)
-
-
3,705,254
Exercise of stock options
237,500
92,250
-
(40,500)
-
51,750
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
6,157,670
-
6,157,670
Balance, July 31, 2022
283,257,250
$
98,248,419
$
3,532,205
$
11,230,673
$ (70,959,065)
$
42,052,232
Balance, October 31, 2020
208,263,447
$
44,640,757
$
1,549,759
$
5,737,733
$ (47,783,412)
$
4,144,837
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(4,790,196)
(4,790,196)
Transactions with owners of the Company,
recognized directly in equity:
Units financing, net of issuance costs
19,205,000
18,759,912
2,350,924
-
-
21,110,836
Units issued for corporate finance fee in
conjunction with units financing
384,100
(460,920)
-
460,920
-
-
Exercise of warrants
24,389,616
7,839,291
(207,435)
-
-
7,631,856
Exercise of stock options
4,093,527
1,600,098
-
(683,432)
-
916,666
Shares issued upon conversion of convertible
debentures
4,000,000
1,137,317
-
(137,317)
-
1,000,000
Shares issued for payment of convertible
debentures interest
138,980
40,110
-
-
-
40,110
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
179,876
-
179,876
Balance, July 31, 2021
260,474,670
$
73,556,565
$
3,693,248
$
5,557,780
$ (52,573,608)
$
30,233,985
See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
