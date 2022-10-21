Advanced search
SERNOVA CORP.

End-of-day quote Toronto Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-19
0.7500 CAD   +1.35%
11:40aSernova : 2022 q3
11:40aSernova : 2022 q2
09/28Sernova to Participate in the Roth Inaugural Healthcare Opportunities Conference
Sernova : 2022 Q3

10/21/2022 | 11:40am EDT
SERNOVA CORP.

INTERIM CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED

JULY 31, 2022 AND 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations, if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements.

1

SERNOVA CORP.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

July 31,

October 31,

Note

2022

2021

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

$

3,017,859

$

27,874,198

Marketable securities

3

39,000,000

-

Amounts receivable

718,982

448,947

Prepaid expenses

355,743

4,200

43,092,584

28,327,345

Non-current assets

Deposits

223,860

211,548

Property and equipment, net

417,223

176,325

Intangible assets, net

566,760

716,785

Right-of-use asset

285,545

388,341

1,493,388

1,492,999

$

44,585,972

$

29,820,344

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

2,226,343

$

1,358,496

Lease liabilities

133,909

117,375

2,360,252

1,475,871

Non-current liabilities

Lease liabilities

173,488

275,979

2,533,740

1,751,850

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Common shares

4

98,248,419

74,010,694

Warrants

4

3,532,205

3,693,248

Contributed surplus

4

11,230,673

5,113,503

Deficit

(70,959,065)

(54,748,951)

42,052,232

28,068,494

$

44,585,972

$

29,820,344

Commitments and Contingencies (Note 8)

Events After the Reporting Period (Note 12)

See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

2

SERNOVA CORP.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED JULY 31, 2022 AND 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited)

Three months ended July 31,

Nine months ended July 31,

Note

2022

2021

2022

2021

EXPENSES

Research and development

6

$

4,005,508

$

956,965

$

10,353,048

$

2,746,350

General and administrative

6

1,905,441

679,816

5,948,886

1,732,330

5,910,949

1,636,781

16,301,934

4,478,680

OTHER EXPENSE (INCOME)

Interest income

(120,101)

(23,374)

(159,490)

(53,539)

Finance costs

13,919

892

45,486

324,081

Foreign exchange loss

26,725

16,699

22,184

40,974

(79,457)

(5,783)

(91,820)

311,516

LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

$

5,831,492

$

1,630,998

$ 16,210,114

$

4,790,196

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding - basic and diluted

270,312,346

239,770,878

262,681,311

229,577,283

Basic and diluted loss per common share

9

$

0.02

$

0.01

$

0.06

$

0.03

See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

3

SERNOVA CORP.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED JULY 31, 2022 AND 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited)

Note

2022

2021

CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN):

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Loss for the period

$ (16,210,114)

$

(4,790,196)

Adjustments for items not affecting cash:

Amortization and depreciation

322,377

182,461

Share-based compensation

4

6,157,670

179,876

Grants, contributions and tax credits

8

(400,998)

(610,006)

Interest income accrued on marketable securities

(21,056)

-

Accretion and accrued interest expense

-

297,388

Interest on lease liabilities

40,043

-

Changes in non-cash working capital balances:

Amounts receivable

(188,608)

6,626

Prepaid expenses

(363,855)

(201,785)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

984,306

109,514

(9,680,235)

(4,826,122)

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchase of marketable securities

(39,000,000)

-

Purchase of property and equipment

(310,454)

(15,992)

(39,310,454)

(15,992)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from private placement of shares, net

4

20,279,178

-

Proceeds from prospectus offering of units, net

4

-

21,110,836

Proceeds from exercise of warrants

4

3,705,254

7,631,856

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

4

51,750

916,666

Other financing costs

-

(11,806)

Grant contribution receipts

8

224,168

871,799

Research collaboration advances

-

261,439

Lease liabilities payments

(126,000)

-

24,134,350

30,780,790

CHANGE IN CASH DURING THE PERIOD

(24,856,339)

25,938,676

CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

27,874,198

3,949,412

CASH, END OF PERIOD

$ 3,017,859

$

29,888,088

Cash Flows Supplementary Information (Note 7)

See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

4

SERNOVA CORP.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED JULY 31, 2022 AND 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited)

Common Shares

Contributed

Warrants

Surplus

Deficit

Total

(Note 4)

(Note 4)

(Note 4)

Balance, October 31, 2021

261,133,258

$

74,010,694

$

3,693,248

$

5,113,503

$ (54,748,951)

$

28,068,494

Loss and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(16,210,114)

(16,210,114)

Transactions with owners of the Company,

recognized directly in equity:

Shares issued for private placement, net

12,944,904

20,279,178

-

-

-

20,279,178

Exercise of warrants

8,941,588

3,866,297

(161,043)

-

-

3,705,254

Exercise of stock options

237,500

92,250

-

(40,500)

-

51,750

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

6,157,670

-

6,157,670

Balance, July 31, 2022

283,257,250

$

98,248,419

$

3,532,205

$

11,230,673

$ (70,959,065)

$

42,052,232

Balance, October 31, 2020

208,263,447

$

44,640,757

$

1,549,759

$

5,737,733

$ (47,783,412)

$

4,144,837

Loss and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(4,790,196)

(4,790,196)

Transactions with owners of the Company,

recognized directly in equity:

Units financing, net of issuance costs

19,205,000

18,759,912

2,350,924

-

-

21,110,836

Units issued for corporate finance fee in

conjunction with units financing

384,100

(460,920)

-

460,920

-

-

Exercise of warrants

24,389,616

7,839,291

(207,435)

-

-

7,631,856

Exercise of stock options

4,093,527

1,600,098

-

(683,432)

-

916,666

Shares issued upon conversion of convertible

debentures

4,000,000

1,137,317

-

(137,317)

-

1,000,000

Shares issued for payment of convertible

debentures interest

138,980

40,110

-

-

-

40,110

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

179,876

-

179,876

Balance, July 31, 2021

260,474,670

$

73,556,565

$

3,693,248

$

5,557,780

$ (52,573,608)

$

30,233,985

See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sernova Corp. published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 15:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -23,2 M -16,9 M -16,9 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -37,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 220 M 160 M 160 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,7%
Managers and Directors
Philip M. Toleikis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Swetlow Chief Financial Officer
Frank A. Holler Chairman
Delfina Siroen Senior Director-Research & Development
Frank Shannon Vice President-Clinical & Regulatory
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SERNOVA CORP.-58.79%160
STRYKER CORPORATION-19.81%81 127
IMEIK TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-11.83%14 178
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC-21.72%9 944
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.-24.84%4 978
AXONICS, INC.22.30%3 364