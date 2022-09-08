Log in
    SVA   CA81732W1041

SERNOVA CORP.

(SVA)
End-of-day quote Toronto Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-06
1.080 CAD   +0.93%
04:30pSERNOVA : Fireside Chat with Doug Loe, Healthcare & Biotechnology Analyst at Leede Jones Gable
PU
07:30aSernova to Present at H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference and LifeSci Partners HealthTech Symposium
AQ
09/07Sernova Announces the Appointment of Daniel Mahony, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors
AQ
Sernova : Fireside Chat with Doug Loe, Healthcare & Biotechnology Analyst at Leede Jones Gable

09/08/2022 | 04:30pm EDT
Fireside Chat:

Doug Loe

Healthcare & Biotechnology Analyst

Leede Jones Gable

To view playback of this event, please visit:

https://lifesci.rampard.com/WebcastingAppv5/Events/eventsDispatcher.jsp?Y2lk=MjAyNg==

S e p t e m b e r 0 8 , 2 0 2 2

Disclaimer

Sernova Corp. published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 20:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -18,8 M -14,3 M -14,3 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -14,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 302 M 230 M 230 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart SERNOVA CORP.
Sernova Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SERNOVA CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,08 CAD
Average target price 4,01 CAD
Spread / Average Target 272%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philip M. Toleikis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Swetlow Chief Financial Officer
Frank A. Holler Chairman
Delfina Siroen Senior Director-Research & Development
Frank Shannon Vice President-Clinical & Regulatory
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SERNOVA CORP.-40.66%229
STRYKER CORPORATION-21.02%79 905
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC-15.35%10 921
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.-17.96%5 434
AXONICS, INC.28.34%3 531
GLAUKOS CORPORATION28.29%2 712