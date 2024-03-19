SERNOVA CORP. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JANUARY 31, 2024 AND 2023 NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Under National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations, if a reporting issuer engaged an auditor to perform a review of the interim financial statements and the auditor was unable to complete the review, the interim financial statements must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the auditor was unable to complete a review of the interim financial statements and the reasons why the auditor was unable to complete the review. The accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements ("interim financial statements") of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor was engaged to perform a review of the interim financial statements but such review has not been completed due to additional procedures required as a result of the Board's investigations into alleged misconduct as disclosed in the news release disseminated on March 11, 2024. None of the allegations, if substantiated, are expected to materially change or impact the Company's interim financial statements. Upon completion of these additional procedures, the Company will refile these interim financial statements. The Company is not expecting any changes in any material respect to be required and thus the refiling is expected to be limited to the disclosure of the completion of the auditor's review. 1

SERNOVA CORP. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited) As at As at Note January 31, 2024 October 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets $ 6,509,561 Cash $ 8,721,835 Marketable securities 9,040,000 11,084,000 Amounts receivable 1,029,091 1,052,991 Prepaid expenses 500,057 164,664 Total current assets 17,078,709 21,023,490 Non-current assets 223,860 Deposits 259,164 Property and equipment, net 372,516 393,224 Intangible assets, net 266,710 316,719 Right-of-use asset, net 4 630,734 114,218 Total non-current assets 1,493,820 1,083,325 TOTAL ASSETS $ 18,572,529 $ 22,106,815 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 14,104,144 $ 9,456,157 Lease liabilities 4 88,162 136,123 Total current liabilities 14,192,306 9,592,280 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 4 546,468 - Total liabilities 14,738,774 9,592,280 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 110,987,766 Common shares 5 110,987,766 Contributed surplus 5 20,756,095 19,693,776 Deficit (127,910,106) (118,167,007) Total shareholders' equity 3,833,755 12,514,535 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 18,572,529 $ 22,106,815 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 8) See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 2

SERNOVA CORP. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited) Three months ended Three months ended Note January 31, 2024 January 31, 2023 EXPENSES Research and development 7 $ 7,241,004 $ 6,911,250 General and administrative 7 2,786,678 1,697,155 Total expenses 10,027,682 8,608,405 OTHER EXPENSE (INCOME) Interest income (166,327) (461,170) Finance costs 10,458 9,941 Foreign exchange gain (109,852) (141,790) Gain on disposal of right-of-use asset and (18,862) - lease liabilities Net other income (284,583) (593,019) LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $ 9,743,099 $ 8,015,386 Weighted average number of common shares 303,332,686 outstanding - basic and diluted 303,332,686 Basic and diluted loss per common share 9 $ 0.03 $ 0.03 See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 3

SERNOVA CORP. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited) Three months ended Three months ended Note January 31, 2024 January 31, 2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Loss for the period $ (9,743,099) $ (8,015,386) Adjustments for items not affecting cash: 104,250 Amortization and depreciation 106,975 Share-based compensation 5 1,062,319 941,267 Interest income accrued on marketable securities (333,283) (465,068) Interest on lease liabilities 10,459 9,942 Gain on disposal of right-of-use asset and lease 8 (18,862) liabilities Changes in non-cash working capital balances: 357,183 Amounts receivable 532,416 Prepaid expenses (335,393) (163,266) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 4,647,988 1,582,528 Cash used in operating activities (4,248,438) (5,470,592) INVESTING ACTIVITIES - Purchase of marketable securities (4,044,000) Redemption of marketable securities 2,044,000 28,000,000 Deposits 35,304 - Purchase of property and equipment - (71,835) Cash provided by investing activities 2,079,304 23,884,165 FINANCING ACTIVITIES - Grant contribution receipts 8 347,908 Lease liabilities payments (43,140) (42,840) Cash (used in) provided by financing activities (43,140) 305,068 Net increase (decrease) cash during the period (2,212,274) 18,718,641 Cash, beginning of period 8,721,835 3,776,054 CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 6,509,561 $ 22,494,695 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW DISCLOSURES $ - Income taxes paid $ - Interest received $ 152,295 $ 358,392 Right-of-use asset additions $ 641,424 $ - See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 4

SERNOVA CORP. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited) Common Shares Warrants Contributed Deficit Total Surplus (Note 5) (Note 5) (Note 5) Balance, October 31, 2023 303,332,686 $ 110,987,766 $ - $ 19,693,776 $(118,167,007) $ 12,514,535 Loss and comprehensive loss for the period - - - - (9,743,099) (9,743,099) Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized directly in equity: Share-based compensation - - - 1,062,319 - 1,062,319 Balance, January 31, 2024 303,332,686 $ 110,987,766 $ - $ 20,756,095 $(127,910,106) $ 3,833,755 Balance, October 31, 2022 303,332,686 $ 110,987,766 $ 3,296,332 $ 12,494,054 $ (79,169,487) $ 47,608,665 Loss and comprehensive loss for the period - - - - (8,015,386) (8,015,386) Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized directly in equity: Share-based compensation - - - 941,267 - 941,267 Balance, January 31, 2023 303,332,686 $ 110,987,766 $ 3,296,332 $ 13,435,321 $ (87,184,873) $ 40,534,546 See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 5

SERNOVA CORP. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended January 31, 2024 and 2023 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited) 1. DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS Sernova Corp. (the "Company") is a clinical stage cell therapeutics company focused on developing and commercializing its proprietary Cell Pouch System™ platform and associated technologies, including Cell Pouch™ and immune-protected therapeutic cells. The Cell Pouch™ is a scalable, implantable medical device designed to create a highly vascularized organ-like environment for the transplantation and engraftment of therapeutic cells, which then release proteins, hormones or other factors into the bloodstream for the long-term treatment of multiple chronic diseases such as type 1 diabetes, hypothyroid disease, and rare diseases such as hemophilia A. Sernova Corp. was incorporated under the Company Act (British Columbia) on August 19, 1998. Effective May 29, 2001, the Company was continued under the Canada Business Corporations Act. The Company's head office is located at 700 Collip Circle, Suite 114, London, Ontario, N6G 4X8. The Company's registered address is Suite 1500 - 1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 2N7. The Company's common shares are listed and trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "Exchange") under the symbol SVA. The Company's shares are also listed on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol SEOVF and on the Frankfurt and Xetra Exchanges under the symbol PSH. 2. BASIS OF PRESENTATION Statement of compliance These interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). Accordingly, these interim condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all disclosures required for annual financial statements. These interim condensed consolidated financial statements were approved and authorized for issue by the Company's Audit Committee on March 14, 2024. (b) Basis of measurement These interim condensed consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, Sernova (US) Corp. The financial statements of the subsidiary is prepared for the same reporting period as the Company using consistent accounting policies. Intercompany transactions, balances and gains and losses on transactions between the Company and its subsidiary are eliminated. These interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis, except for financial instruments classified as financial instruments at fair value though profit or loss, which are stated at their fair value, or at amortized cost. These interim condensed consolidated financial statements are presented in Canadian dollars, which is the functional currency of the Company. Going concern These interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern. The Company has incurred losses and generated negative cashflow since inception. A loss and comprehensive loss of $9,743,099 was incurred during the three months ended January 31, 2024 (2023 - $8,015,386). As at January 31, 2024, the Company had an accumulated deficit of $127,910,106 (October 31, 2023 - $118,167,007) and working capital of $2,886,403 (October 31, 2023 - $11,431,210). 6

SERNOVA CORP. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended January 31, 2024 and 2023 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited) 2. BASIS OF PRESENTATION (cont'd…) Going concern (cont'd…) Until the Company's biotechnology therapeutic products are approved and available for sale and profitable operations are developed, the Company's liquidity requirements will be dependent on its ability to continue to secure additional funding as required to cover research and development expenditures focused on advancing work planned for the next twelve months. Failure to do so could have a material adverse effect on the Company's financial condition. Until sufficient financing is obtained, the Company plans to defer or reduce planned expenditures. At this time, no assurance can be given that such financing will be available or that, if available, it can be obtained on favorable terms. As a result, material uncertainty exists which may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business. To address this uncertainty, Management's plans include seeking additional funding through sources such as loans and strategic alliances, and or equity financings, but there can be no assurance as to when or whether the Company will secure additional funding or complete any strategic alliances. Expenditures related to the Company's iPSC program, including its strategic partnership with Evotec, have a significant impact on the Company's working capital and cash and marketable securities balances. The Company continues to review the latest project costs, forecasts and timelines provided by Evotec, with a plan to renegotiate selected terms of the agreement. If these negotiations are not successful and adequate financing is not obtained, the Company's cash and marketable securities will enable the support of planned operations through the second quarter of the current fiscal year. Excluding expenditures related to the Evotec partnership, the Company's current cash and marketable securities will enable the support of current planned operations into the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year. Refer to Note 8 - Commitments and Contingencies of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements for further information on the iPSC program and Evotec partnership. If the going concern assumption was not appropriate for these interim condensed consolidated financial statements, then adjustments would be necessary to the carrying values of assets and liabilities, the reported expenses, and the classifications used in the interim condensed consolidated statements of financial position, which could be material. The interim condensed consolidated financial statements do not include adjustments that would be necessary if the going concern assumption was not appropriate. (d) Use of significant estimates and judgments In preparing these interim condensed consolidated financial statements, the significant judgements made by management in applying the Company's accounting policies and key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those applied to the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2023. 3. MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES The Company's material accounting policies are outlined in the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended October 31, 2023 and 2022, and have been applied consistently in these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. New accounting standards and interpretations adopted during the current period None New accounting standards and interpretations issued but not yet effective None 7

SERNOVA CORP. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended January 31, 2024 and 2023 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited) 4. RIGHT-OF-USE ASSET AND LEASE LIABILITIES Right-of-use asset and lease liabilities carrying amounts and changes during the period were as follows: Right-of-use asset Lease liabilities Balance, October 31, 2022 $ 251,280 $ 275,979 Depreciation (137,062) - Interest expense - 32,075 Payments - (171,931) Balance, October 31, 2023 114,218 136,123 Derecognition on early termination (91,374) (110,236) Additions 641,424 641,424 Depreciation (33,534) - Interest expense - 10,459 Payments - (43,140) Balance, January 31, 2024 $ 630,734 $ 634,630 January 31, 2024 October 31, 2023 Lease liabilities - short term portion $ 88,162 $ 136,123 Lease liabilities - long term portion 546,468 - $ 634,630 $ 136,123 5. SHARE CAPITAL (a) Authorized Unlimited number of common shares, without par value. (b) Share capital changes During the three months ended January 31, 2024 and 2023, there were no changes to the Company's share capital. Incentive Plan The Company initiated its incentive plan in 2015, with the latest amendments thereto approved by shareholders of the Company on June 30, 2021 (the "Incentive Plan"). Under the Incentive Plan, the Board of Directors may grant stock options to directors, officers, employees or consultants of the Company and deferred share units to directors and officers of the Company up to an aggregate fixed maximum of 38,746,536 of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares, representing approximately 12.8% of the common shares outstanding as at January 31, 2024. The remaining balance available for grant under the Incentive Plan as of January 31, 2024 is 819,673 which is reserved for the issuance of stock options. Options granted under the Incentive Plan have a term of up to ten years from the date of grant. The vesting schedule of all granted options is determined at the discretion of the Board of Directors. The exercise price of any stock options granted is no less than the price pursuant to the policies of the Exchange. 8

SERNOVA CORP. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended January 31, 2024 and 2023 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited) 5. SHARE CAPITAL (cont'd…) Incentive Plan (cont'd…) Changes in the number of stock options outstanding during the three months ended January 31 were as follows: 2024 2023 Weighted Weighted Number of average Number of average exercise exercise options price options price Balance outstanding, beginning of period 30,074,182 $ 0.92 22,770,984 $ 0.92 Granted - - 120,000 0.80 Conditionally granted 200,000 0.80 - - Cancelled (24,585) (1.30) (225,000) (0.22) Balance outstanding, end of period 30,249,597 $ 0.92 22,665,984 $ 0.93 Options exercisable, end of period 21,263,747 $ 0.88 16,243,083 $ 0.78 Stock options outstanding by range of exercise prices as at January 31, 2024: Weighted Weighted Weighted average remaining average average Range of Number contractual exercise Number exercise exercise prices outstanding life (years) price exercisable price $ 0.21 to $ 0.26 8,130,000 4.2 $ 0.23 8,130,000 $ 0.23 $ 0.74 to $ 1.20 8,368,613 8.2 0.93 1,765,330 1.06 $ 1.32 to $ 1.42 13,750,984 2.8 1.32 11,368,417 1.32 $ 0.21 to $ 1.42 30,249,597 4.7 $ 0.92 21,263,747 $ 0.88 Option grants vest either i) immediately or ii) quarterly or annually over periods of up to four years. The Black-Scholes option pricing model is used to estimate fair value for the purpose of recording share-based compensation expense. Historical data is used to estimate the expected dividend yield and volatility of the Company's common shares in determining the fair value of the stock options. The risk-free interest rate is based on the Government of Canada benchmark bond yield rates in effect at the time of grant and the expected life of the options represents the estimated length of time the options are expected to remain outstanding. 9