    SVA   CA81732W1041

SERNOVA CORP.

(SVA)
End-of-day quote Toronto Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-03
1.150 CAD   -2.54%
SERNOVA : Investor Presentation - July 2022
PU
SERNOVA : Q2 2022 md&a
PU
SERNOVA : Q2 2022 fs
PU
Sernova : Investor Presentation - July 2022

07/05/2022 | 01:24pm EDT
Advancing regenerative therapeutics to develop 'functional cures'

J U LY, 2 0 2 2

Corporate Presentation

Forward looking statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this presentation are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not

always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential"

and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements include statements about subsequent clinical activity, including enrolment of patients and continuing results therefrom, and the potential benefits, safety and efficacy of the Cell Pouch™, Cell Pouch System™ and related technologies for various indications, including type 1 diabetes (T1D).

While Sernova considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant scientific, business, economic, competitive, market and social uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors that could cause Sernova's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. Results in early-stage clinical trials may not be indicative of full results or results from later stage or larger scale clinical trials and do not ensure regulatory approval. Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements, or the scientific data presented and should refer to the risk factors identified in the Company's continuous disclosure filed on SEDAR.com. Sernova expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

2

Investment Highlights

Proprietary Cell Pouch System™

Immune-protected

Cells Producing

Missing Proteins

Lead Indication: Type 1 Diabetes (T1D)

POC Established in Human Clinical Trials

Well-funded,

Experienced

Leadership

  • Proprietary implantable device containing therapeutic cells in an organ-like environment
  • Once implanted, is naturally vascularized allowing self-sustaining cell survival for years
  • Licensed program in local immuno-protection technology abrogating immunosuppressives
  • Cell Pouch System currently utilizes human donor pancreatic islets
  • Sernova/Evotec partnership and licensing option agreement for E.iBETA stem cell-based islets to provide an unlimited supply of cells to treat diabetes (T1D and T2D)
  • Cells function with natural regulation of insulin/glucose but physically restricted by Cell Pouch
  • T1D Phase 1/2 study well underway; progressing to Phase 3 study
  • Preparations for clinical investigation of E.iBETA iPSC stem cell-based islets for T1D
  • Preclinical POC using human cells demonstrated for hemophilia A and hypothyroidism
  • Preliminary data from first T1D study patients shows potential for 'functional cure' and complete insulin- independence for extended periods of time
  • June 2022 data cut: 100% insulin-independence for 1st three patients of 3, 6 and over 24 months
  • Substantial improvements in C-peptide and HbA1c observed
  • May 2022: signed transformational deal with Evotec (Nasdaq:EVO) for access to iPSC-derived islet cells
  • June 2022: moved to TSX; NASDAQ listing aspirations dependent on market conditions
  • Cash position of CAD $45M* provides ample runway

Proforma for Fiscal Q2'22 ending 3-30-22 cash plus May 2022 CAD $20M equity investment from Evotec

3

Sernova's Solution to Integrated Regenerative Medicine

  • Proprietary implantable medical device
  • Provides vascularized environment for therapeutic cells to survive for long periods of time - creating an organ-like environment
  • 1st generation utilizes human donor cells
  • 2nd generation off-the-shelf stem cells
  • 2nd generation utilize technologies to protect therapeutic cells from immune system attack - reducing or eliminating need for immunosuppressives

4

Cell Pouch Containing Therapeutic Cells

Biologically Compatible Delivery - Allows Natural Vascularization

Proprietary Cell Pouch placed

Therapeutic cells transplanted

Therapeutic cells responsive

deep under the skin

into the vascularized tissue

to endogenous regulation

Prepares an organ-like

chambers

Producing absent proteins or

vascularized environment for

Provides for long-term survival

hormones to correct a

transplant of therapeutic cells

and function

biologic deficiency

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sernova Corp. published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 17:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
