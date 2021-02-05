BTV News Alert Video: Sernova Corp. - A Functional Cure for Type I Diabetes

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2021) - Sernova Corp. (TSXV: SVA) (OTCQB: SEOVF) - The company announces collaborations with global pharmaceutical companies to work with the Sernova Cell Pouch System.







If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://b-tv.com/sernova-a-functional-cure-for-type-i-diabetes-news-alert-60sec/

Sernova Corp. (TSXV: SVA) (OTCQB: SEOVF)

Sernova Corp. is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Feb 8th to 21st, 2021, throughout the day and evenings.

www.sernova.com

About BTV:

BTV-Business Television is Canada's longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring viewers investment opportunities. BTV also produces News Alerts and branding/ awareness spots for issuers broadcast on BNN Bloomberg, Fox Business News, Bloomberg TV US and Bloomberg Terminals. www.b-tv.com

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73784