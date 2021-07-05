Sernova Announces 2021 Annual Meeting Results: Shareholders Approve Resolutions with Overwhelming Majority

LONDON, ONTARIO - July 5, 2021 - Sernova Corp. (TSX-V:SVA) (OTCQB:SEOVF) (FSE/XETRA:PSH), a leading clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company, held its annual shareholder meeting (the "Meeting") via the virtual meeting platform of TSX Trust Company for the following purposes:



1. to elect the Corporation's board of directors (the "Board"); 2. to appoint the Corporation's auditor; and 3. to pass ordinary resolutions to amend and restate the Corporation's Option Plan & Deferred Share Unit Plan (the "Incentive Plan") for the following purposes: (a) to increase the fixed number maximum of shares reserved for grant of options and (b) to increase the fixed number maximum of Deferred Share Units available for award pursuant to the Deferred Share Unit Plan component of the Incentive Plan.



Results of the Meeting:



• Frank A. Holler, Dr. Mohammad Azab, Jeffrey A. Bacha, Deborah M. Brown, James T. Parsons and Dr. Philip M. Toleikis were elected as members of the Board for the following year; • Davidson & Company, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed auditor of the Corporation for another year; and • disinterested shareholders approved the increase in the fixed number maximum of common shares reserved for the grant of options and the increase of the fixed number maximum of deferred share units available for award pursuant to the Incentive Plan.



"I would like to thank our shareholders for their Meeting participation and continuing support. From a financial point of view combined with our latest encouraging interim diabetes clinical results (having established insulin independence in our most advanced study patient for over 14 months) and the stage of our advancing pharmaceutical collaborations, Sernova is in the strongest position in its history," said Dr. Philip Toleikis, President & CEO of Sernova Corp.



Toleikis continued, "Improving the quality of life for our patients through expansion of our clinical programs and further increasing shareholder value are top priorities as we work to achieve important milestones over the next 6-12 months."



ABOUT SERNOVA Sernova is developing regenerative medicine therapeutic technologies using its Cell Pouch medical device, therapeutic cells (i.e., human donor cells, corrected human cells, stem cell-derived cells and tissues) and immune protection technologies to improve the treatment and quality of life of people living with chronic metabolic diseases such as insulin-dependent diabetes, blood disorders including hemophilia, and other diseases treated through replacement of proteins or hormones missing or in short supply within the body. For more information, please visit www.sernova.com.



