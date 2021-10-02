Capital Reduction::EFFECTIVE DATE OF THE PROPOSED CAPITAL REDUCTION, BOOKS CLOSURE DATE AND ESTIMATED PAYMENT DATE

Reference is made to the Company's announcements of 21 October 2020, 21 July 2021, 28 July 2021, 19 August 2021 and 1 October 2021 and the Company's letter to shareholders dated 28 July 2021 ("Letter to Shareholders"). Unless otherwise defined herein, all capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the meaning ascribed to them in the Letter to Shareholders.

securities in the Escrow Account. Pursuant to the Proposed Capital Reduction and Cash Distribution, the Company would need to draw down the sum of S$39,038,811.00 from the Escrow Account, leaving only a balance of S$256,189.00.

In view of the small amount remaining in the Escrow Account after the drawdown, the Company has on 13 September 2021 made an application to SGX-ST for a waiver from compliance with in respect of the placement of 90% of cash and short-dated securities in an escrow account, such that the Company be allowed to withdraw the full sum from the escrow account (the "Waiver Application").

Subject to the outcome of the Waiver Application, the estimated payment date of the Cash Distribution is expected to be on or about 18 October 2021 (the "Expected Payment Date").

Payment of the Cash Distribution

Payment pursuant to the Cash Distribution will be made in the following manner:

Shareholders holding Scrip Shares

Shareholders whose Shares are registered in the Register of Members as at the Books Closure Date will have the cheques for payment of their entitlements to the Cash Distribution under the Capital Reduction despatched to them by ordinary post at their own risk addressed to their respective addresses in the Register of Members on the Expected Payment Date. The Company shall not be liable for any loss in transmission.

Depositors

Shareholders who are Depositors and who have Shares standing to the credit of their Securities Accounts as at the Books Closure Date will have the cheques for payment of their respective entitlements to the Cash Distribution under the Capital Reduction despatched to them by CDP by ordinary post at their own risk on the Expected Payment Date. Neither the Company nor CDP shall be responsible or liable for any loss in transmission. Alternatively, such Depositors will have payment of their respective entitlements to the Cash Distribution under the Capital Reduction made in such other manner as they may have agreed with CDP for the payment of dividends or other distributions on the Expected Payment Date.

Shareholders who hold Shares registered in their own names in the Register of Members and who wish to deposit their Shares with CDP prior to the Books Closure Date must deliver their existing share certificates in respect of their Shares, together with the duly executed instruments of transfer in favour of CDP, at least 12 Market Days prior to the Books Closure Date in order for their Securities Accounts to be credited with the relevant Shares by the Books Closure Date.

By Order of the Board

NG SOON KAI

Independent Director

1 October 2021