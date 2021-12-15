General Announcement::MONTHLY VALUATION OF ASSETS AND UTILISATION OF CASH IN ACCORDANCE WITH RULE 1018(1)(b)

SEROJA INVESTMENTS LIMITED
(Company Registration Number: 198300847M)
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)
(the "Company")
MONTHLY VALUATION OF ASSETS AND UTILISATION OF CASH IN ACCORDANCE WITH RULE 1018(1)(b) OF THE LISTING MANUAL OF THE SINGAPORE EXCHANGE SECURITIES TRADING LIMITED ("SGX-ST")
The Board of Directors of the Company ("Board") wishes to announce the following updates pursuant to Rule 1018(1)(b) of the Listing Manual of SGX-ST.
1. The Company's assets and liabilities as at 30 November 2021 are as follows:
|
|
S$'000
|
Cash and bank balances
|
2,070
|
Deposits and prepayments
|
31
|
Financial assets, at fair value through profit or loss
|
60
|
Investments in subsidiary corporations
|
43
|
Total assets
|
2,204
|
Less:-
|
|
Accrued liabilities and other payables
|
(111)
|
Net assets
|
2,093
|
|
2. The Company's utilisation of cash in the month of November 2021 is as follows:
|
|
|
S$'000
|
Balance as at 31 October 2021
|
2,108
|
Professional fees and listing expenses
|
(41)
|
Administrative expenses
|
(20)
|
Currency translation gain/(loss)
|
23
|
Balance as at 30 November 2021
|
2,070
|
|
|