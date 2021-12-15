General Announcement::MONTHLY VALUATION OF ASSETS AND UTILISATION OF CASH IN ACCORDANCE WITH RULE 1018(1)(b)

SEROJA INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(Company Registration Number: 198300847M)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(the "Company")

MONTHLY VALUATION OF ASSETS AND UTILISATION OF CASH IN ACCORDANCE WITH RULE 1018(1)(b) OF THE LISTING MANUAL OF THE SINGAPORE EXCHANGE SECURITIES TRADING LIMITED ("SGX-ST")

The Board of Directors of the Company ("Board") wishes to announce the following updates pursuant to Rule 1018(1)(b) of the Listing Manual of SGX-ST.

1. The Company's assets and liabilities as at 30 November 2021 are as follows:

S$'000 Cash and bank balances 2,070 Deposits and prepayments 31 Financial assets, at fair value through profit or loss 60 Investments in subsidiary corporations 43 Total assets 2,204 Less:- Accrued liabilities and other payables (111) Net assets 2,093

2. The Company's utilisation of cash in the month of November 2021 is as follows: