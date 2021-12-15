Log in
    IW5   SG1Y44946602

SEROJA INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(IW5)
General Announcement::MONTHLY VALUATION OF ASSETS AND UTILISATION OF CASH IN ACCORDANCE WITH RULE 1018(1)(b)

12/15/2021 | 05:09am EST
SEROJA INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(Company Registration Number: 198300847M)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(the "Company")

MONTHLY VALUATION OF ASSETS AND UTILISATION OF CASH IN ACCORDANCE WITH RULE 1018(1)(b) OF THE LISTING MANUAL OF THE SINGAPORE EXCHANGE SECURITIES TRADING LIMITED ("SGX-ST")

The Board of Directors of the Company ("Board") wishes to announce the following updates pursuant to Rule 1018(1)(b) of the Listing Manual of SGX-ST.

1. The Company's assets and liabilities as at 30 November 2021 are as follows:

S$'000

Cash and bank balances

2,070

Deposits and prepayments

31

Financial assets, at fair value through profit or loss

60

Investments in subsidiary corporations

43

Total assets

2,204

Less:-

Accrued liabilities and other payables

(111)

Net assets

2,093

2. The Company's utilisation of cash in the month of November 2021 is as follows:

S$'000

Balance as at 31 October 2021

2,108

Professional fees and listing expenses

(41)

Administrative expenses

(20)

Currency translation gain/(loss)

23

Balance as at 30 November 2021

2,070

Cash and bank balances as at 30 November 2021 comprise:-

S$'000

Cash at bank and on hand

428

Short-term bank deposits

1,642

2,070

Note:

The figures set out in paragraphs 1 and 2 above have not been reviewed or audited by the Company's auditor.

By order of the Board

Lim Poh Chen

Financial Controller

15 December 2021

Disclaimer

Seroja Investments Limited published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 10:08:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
