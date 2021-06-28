REPL::Annual General Meeting::Voluntary 06/28/2021 | 05:46pm EDT Send by mail :

The Board of Directors (the " Board ") of the Company refers to:- the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020 passed by the Parliament on 7 April 2020 which enables the Minister for Law by order to prescribe alternative arrangements for listed companies in Singapore to, inter alia , conduct general meetings, either wholly or partly, by electronic communication, video conferencing, tele-conferencing or other electronic means; the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Alternative Arrangements for Meetings for Companies, Variable Capital Companies, Business Trusts, Unit Trusts and Debenture Holders) Order 2020 (the " Order ") which sets out the alternative arrangements for the conduct of, inter alia , general meetings of companies, and which was amended on 6 April 2021 to extend the alternative meeting arrangements beyond 30 June 2021; and the notice of the AGM (" Notice of AGM ") issued on 14 June 2021 to convene the AGM of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 to be held on 29 June 2021 at 2.00 p.m. DATE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Board wishes to inform shareholders of the Company (" Shareholders ") that the Company will conduct the AGM by way of electronic means pursuant to the First Schedule of the Order, on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 at 2.00 p.m .

The Company has today uploaded the following documents in connection with the AGM on SGXNet: the Notice of AGM dated 14 June 2021; and the proxy form. The Annual Report for the financial year ended 2020 had been released on SGXNET on 22 April 2021. 3. NO DESPATCH OF PRINTED COPIES OF DOCUMENTS In line with the relevant provisions under the Order, no printed copies of the Annual Report, Notice of AGM and the proxy form will be despatched to Shareholders. An electronic copy of each of the Annual Report for the financial year ended 31 December 2020, Notice of AGM and the proxy form has been made available on SGXNet and the Company's website at http://www.seroja.com.sg. 4. ALTERNATIVE ARRANGEMENTS FOR AGM No physical attendance

Due to the current COVID-19 restriction orders in Singapore, Shareholders will not be allowed to attend the AGM in person.

Alternative arrangements have been put in place to allow Shareholders (including those who hold their shares through relevant intermediaries 1 ) to participate in the AGM by: observing or listening to the AGM proceedings via a "live" audio-visual webcast or "live" audio-only stream (Shareholders who wish to participate as such will have to pre-register in the manner outlined in paragraph 4(b) below); submitting questions in advance of the AGM (please refer to paragraph 4(c) below for further details); and voting by proxy at the AGM (please refer to paragraph 4(d) below for further details). "Live" webcast and "live" audio-only stream

The AGM proceedings will be conducted via electronic means. Shareholders will be able to (i) watch these proceedings through a "live" audio-visual webcast via their mobile phones, tablets or computers, or (ii) listen to these proceedings through a "live" audio-only stream via telephone. In order to do the above, Shareholders will have to follow these steps: Shareholders who wish to watch or listen to the "live" audio-visual webcast or "live" audio-only stream must pre-register by clicking on the following link and

submitting the online registration form at the URL http://serojaagm2021.availeasemgdwebinar.com Registration Deadline ") for the Company to verify their status. Following verification, authenticated Shareholders will receive an email by 12.00 p.m. on 28 June 2021 and will be able to access the "live" audio-visual webcast or "live" audio-only stream of the AGM proceedings using the account created (" Verification Email "). Shareholders who have pre-registered by the Registration Deadline but do not receive the Verification Email by 12.00 p.m. on 28 June 2021 should contact the Company at the following email address: enquiry@seroja.com.sg , with the following details included: (1) the full name of the Shareholder; and (2) his/her/its identification/registration number. Shareholders must not forward the unique link to other persons who are not Shareholders and who are not entitled to attend the AGM. This is also to avoid any technical disruptions or overload to the "live" webcast and "live" audio-only stream. Submission of questions

Shareholders may also submit questions related to the resolutions to be tabled for approval at the AGM.

All questions must be submitted at least three (3) working days in advance before the AGM, i.e. no later than 2.00 p.m. on 26 June 2021 (" Submission Deadline ") via any one of the following means: (i) via the pre-registration website at the URL http://serojaagm2021.availeasemgdwebinar.com; or by email to enquiry@seroja.com.sg . If the questions are sent via email, the following details must be included with the submitted questions: (1) the full name of the Shareholder; and (2) his/her/its identification/registration number for verification purposes, failing which the submission will be treated as invalid. The Company will endeavour to address substantial and relevant questions relating to the resolutions to be tabled for approval at the AGM. The answers to such questions will be announced on the SGXNet and posted on the Company's website prior to the AGM. Otherwise, such questions will be addressed at the AGM. Please note that Shareholders will not be able to ask questions at the AGM and accordingly, it is important for Shareholders to submit their questions by the Submission Deadline. The Company will publish the minutes of the AGM on SGXNET and the Company's website within one month after the date of AGM. Voting by proxy

Shareholders will not be able to vote online at the AGM. Instead, if Shareholders (whether individuals or corporates and including relevant intermediaries 1 ) wish to exercise their votes, they must submit a proxy form to appoint the chairman of the AGM (" AGM Chairman ") to attend, speak and vote on their behalf.

Shareholders (whether individuals or corporates and including relevant intermediaries 1 ) appointing the AGM Chairman as proxy must give specific instructions as to his/her/its manner of voting, or abstentions from voting, in the proxy form, failing which the appointment and votes will be treated as invalid.

The proxy form must be submitted to the Company no later than 2.00 p.m. on 26 June 2021 (being 72 hours before the time appointed for the AGM) through any one of the following means: by lodging a physical copy at the registered office of the Company at 15 Scotts Road, #08-05 Thong Teck Building, Singapore 228218; or by emailing to the Company's Share Registrar at sg.is.proxy@sg.tricorglobal.com . 1 A relevant intermediary is: a banking corporation licensed under the Banking Act (Chapter 19) of Singapore or a wholly-owned subsidiary of such a banking corporation, whose business includes the provision of nominee services and who holds shares in that capacity; a person holding a capital markets services licence to provide custodial services for securities under the Securities and Futures Act (Chapter 289) of Singapore and who holds shares in that capacity; or the Central Provident Fund Board (" CPF Board ") established by the Central Provident Fund Act (Chapter 36) of Singapore, in respect of shares purchased under the subsidiary legislation made under that Act providing for the making of investments from the contributions and interest standing to the credit of members of the Central Provident Fund, if the CPF Board holds those shares in the capacity of an intermediary pursuant to or in accordance with that subsidiary legislation. In view of the current COVID-19 situation and the related safe distancing measures which may make it difficult for members to submit completed proxy forms by post, members are strongly encouraged to submit completed proxy forms electronically via email to the Company so as to reach the Company not less than seventy-two (72) hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM. Shareholders who hold their shares through relevant intermediaries1 and who wish to exercise their votes by appointing the AGM Chairman as proxy should approach their respective relevant intermediaries (including their respective CPF Agent Banks or SRS Operators) to submit their voting instructions at least seven (7) working days prior to the date of the AGM (i.e. by 2:00 p.m. on 17 June 2021) in order to allow sufficient time for their respective CPF Agent Banks or SRS Operators to in turn submit a proxy form to appoint the Chairman of the AGM to vote on their behalf by the cut-off date. As the COVID-19 situation is still evolving, the Company reserves the right to take such further precautionary measures as may be appropriate up to the date of the AGM, including any precautionary measures required or recommended by the government or any regulatory bodies or government agencies from time to time, in order to curb the spread of COVID-19. Accordingly, the Company may be required to change its AGM arrangements at short notice. Shareholders are advised to closely monitor announcements made by the Company on SGXNET. The Company would like to thank all Shareholders for their patience and co-operation in enabling the Company to hold its AGM with the optimum safe distancing measures amidst the current COVID-19 pandemic. By order of the Board Edwin Soeryadjaya Chairman and Non-Executive Director 14 June 2021 Attachments Original document

