Serstech : Interim Report, January – June, 2021

HALF YEAR REPORT, 1 January - 30 June 2021 Serstech Group Second quarter 2021 Net sales: KSEK 2 765 (308) Profit for the period: KSEK -5 299 (-6 820) Earnings per share SEK -0.06(-0.10) Earnings per average number of shares: SEK -0.07(-0.10) Serstech Group Half year 2021 Net sales: KSEK 14 224 (6 321) Profit for the period: KSEK -2 270 (-10 025) Earnings per share SEK -0.03(-0.14) Earnings per average number of shares: SEK-0.03(-0.14) MESSAGE FROM THE CEO The second quarter brought a slight increase in orders received compared to the previous quarter, but we clearly see remaining effects of the pandemic in most parts of the world. We have not lost any tenders during the quarter, which is encouraging and again suggests that there is an unmet demand in the market. We do expect an increase in sales over the next six months, as the buyers become more active and the important demo sessions can be arranged safely again. Buyers in our industry will not buy an instrument they have not tested themselves and therefore they postpone procurement plans until they can physically meet with their suppliers. In addition, many of our customer groups have been preoccupied with temporary, pandemic-related responsibilities over the last 12-15 months and have had less urgent need for Raman instruments. As the effects of the pandemic subside, we expect our customer groups to go back to their normal operations again. The postponed tenders remain open and there have been numerous new ones being published in the second quarter, which bring our sales pipeline to new record levels. We do expect an increasing number of tenders to close as soon as the effects of the pandemic allow travel and physical meetings again. For most of this year so far, the activity level in China has been at the normal level and we can also see that sales meetings are becoming possible in the US again, even though our Swedish staff is still unable to travel there. Already in September, we will participate in exhibitions in the US and later in the fall also in Europe and in other regions, which have been more or less closed for business since the pandemic started. The AGM in April decided to proceed with the rights issue as suggested by the board and as a result our cash balance was strengthened by approx. 22,5 MSEK in June. In addition to this, our cash flow was positive for the quarter (rights issue excluded) and our current cash balance is 30 MSEK, which will allow us to start the development of our next generation instruments according to plan. We expect to start the development during the second half of 2021 and have already started with the recruitment to our R&D team, which was reduced in size in 2020. We plan for the majority of the recruitments to be in Romania, since it is much easier and quicker to find qualified engineers in Romania than in Sweden. The costs and risks in hiring in Romania are lower compared to in Sweden and we expect that the average cost per team member will go down slightly in 2022 compared to 2021. The Serstech Arx units that were launched in March 2021 have been very well received by the market and we have sold more units than we have been able to produce so far. The production is still in the ramp-up phase, and we have suffered from some component shortages, but we expect these to be sorted out during the third quarter. We expect to have full production capacity for deliveries of Arx units in the fourth quarter this year. For the Serstech 100 Indicator, which is sold both under our own brand and through several OEM agreements, we have been able to secure large quantities of components. Despite the global component shortage, we have complete sets of material to quickly produce Serstech 100 Indicators corresponding to a partner sales value of approximately 23 MSEK. We expect the world to start getting back to normal over the summer and the prospects for the second half of the year are much better than they were for the first half. Despite the effects of the pandemic, we think that there is a good chance that we can reach our goal of 50% growth this year and then continue to grow rapidly in 2022. Stefan Sandor, CEO We do expect an increase in sales over the next six months .' - Stefan Sandor, Serstech CEO.

- Stefan Sandor, Serstech CEO. SIGNIFICANT EVENTS SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER DURING THE PERIOD THE PERIOD The annual general meeting (AGM) was held on April 30. The Members of the Board and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) were granted discharge for their management duties in 2020. Christer Fåhreus had declined re-election and was replaced as Board member through the election of Märta Lewander Xu, remaining members were all re-elected. The AGM also resolved to issue a maximum of 1,300,000 warrants and to issue new shares in a preferential rights issue raising SEK 24,516,203.40. On the 6th of May, Serstech signed an employment agreement with Thomas Lövskog, who joins the Serstech management team as VP Research and Development. Thomas has more than 20 years of experience from senior management positions within R&D in various high-tech companies, whereof the last four years in vice president and senior vice president positions. On the 26th of May, Serstech announced that the rights issue was oversubscribed to a subscription rate of 110 percent. N/A 'We have not lost any tenders in the quarter and the postponed tenders along with newly opened tenders have brought our sales pipeline to new record levels' - Stefan Sandor, Serstech CEO. PERSONNEL On June 30, 2021, Serstech Group had 19 (22) employees. TOTAL Men Women Lund, Sweden 14 12 2 Cluj, Romania 5 4 1 Group 19 16 3 ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES The report has been prepared in accordance with BFNAR 2012: 1 Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements, K3. The company's assets and liabilities are stated at cost or nominal value, respectively, unless otherwise stated. This is a consolidated report that refers to the Serstech Group, which consists of Serstech AB and its subsidiaries Serstech Förvaltning AB and Serstech Development SRL. This report has not been subject to review by the company's auditor. OUR FINANCIAL GOALS In late 2019, the board announced a five-year revenue growth target of at least 50% per year on average. The EBITDA results target is set to be at least 25% by the end of the five-year period and the expectation is that the results will be lower at the beginning of the period and improving over time. LISTING The shares have been traded since September 29, 2016 on Nasdaq OMX First North Growth Market under the shortname SERT and with ISIN code SE0005365095. As of June 30, 2021, the company had pproximately 3200 shareholders. 3 FINANCIAL COMMENTS SERSTECH GROUP SECOND QUARTER 2021 SALES AND RESULTS The net sales in the second quarter were KSEK 2 765 (308), which is higher than the second quarter of last year but significantly lower than the previous three quarters. The main reason for the lower sales is the current standstill in tenders closing. We have seen this in the first two quarters manifesting in a temporary lower order intake. The value and volume of new orders have been relatively constant and low throughout both quarters. To close a tender, demos of the products are often mandatory, but the travel restrictions due to the pandemic are still effecting the possibility to schedule demo sessions. During the quarter we have continued to see an increase in sales opportunities and new tenders being opened, growing our sales pipe to the highest ever recorded. We are expecting an increase in sales over the next six months. The overall expenses have been kept fairly stable since mid 2020, however, investments in both marketing and R&D are ongoing and we are expecting to see an increase in cost related to travel, exhibitions and new hires during the next six months. Compared to the second quarter of 2020, Serstech showed both higher revenue and lower expenses, which led to an improved EBIT of KSEK -5 266 (-6 772) and reported net earnings of KSEK -5 299 (-6 820). Earnings per share (Serstech AB) amounted to SEK -0.06 per share (-0.10). DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION The result has been adjusted by KSEK 1 721 (2 715) for depreciation, of which KSEK 86 (90) refers to depreciation of equipment, tools and installations, whereas KSEK 1 635 (2625) refers to depreciation of previous years' capitalized patents and development costs. INVESTMENTS Serstech's total investments amounted to KSEK 3 338 (3 724) and relate to intangible fixed assets of KSEK 3 345 (3 724), such as capitalized expenditure for development work and tangible fixed assets of KSEK -7 (0), such as tools and installation. LIQUIDITY AND FINANCING At the end of the quarter, the group had KSEK 29 826 (10 272) in cash and cash equivalents and KSEK 1 000 in unutilized overdraft credit. The cashflow in the second quarter was positive at KSEK 23 111 (-4 847), however, it should be noted that in the second quarter Serstech issued new shares raising KSEK 22 481 after issue costs. The cashflow for the quarter excluding the new share issue was positive at KSEK 630. In the cashflow for the second quarter there are no grants related to the Covid-19 pandemic. At the end of the quarter Serstech had long-term interestbearing liabilities of KSEK 259 (1 209) and short-term interestbearing liabilities of KSEK 1 920 (1 609). EQUITY, SHARE CAPITAL AND NUMBER OF SHARES As of June 30, 2021, the equity of Serstech Group amounted to KSEK 64 078 (40 714) and the equity ratio amounted to 88 percent (85). The share capital was on June 30 divided into 83 816 085 shares with a quota value of SEK 0.11. All shares belong to the same series and have the same voting and profit rights in the company. 4 FINANCIAL COMMENTS SERSTECH GROUP PERIOD 1 JANUARY - 30 JUNE 2021 SALES AND RESULTS The net sales in the period amounted to KSEK 14 224 (6 321), which means an increase of 125% compared to the same period last year, much thanks to the strong first quarter. After strong sales in the first quarter (mainly from one large order), the second quarter showed less than moderate sales numbers. The main reason for the lower sales is the current standstill in tenders closing. We have seen this in the first two quarters manifesting in a temporary lower order intake. The value and volume of new orders have been relatively constant and low throughout both quarters. To close a tender, demos of the products are often mandatory, but the travel restrictions due to the pandemic are still effecting the possibility to schedule demo sessions. During the last quarter we have continued to see an increase in sales opportunities and new tenders being opened, growing our sales pipe to the highest ever recorded. We are expecting an increase in sales over the next six months. The overall expenses have been kept fairly stable since mid 2020, however, investments in both marketing and R&D are ongoing and we are expecting to see an increase in cost related to travel, exhibitions and new hires during the next six months. Compared to the same period of 2020, Serstech showed both higher revenue and lower expenses, which led to an improved EBIT of KSEK -2 191 (-9 928) and reported net earnings of KSEK -2 270 (-10 024).Earnings per share (Serstech AB) amounted to SEK -0.03 per share (-0.14). DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION The result has been adjusted by KSEK 3 442 (5 426) for depreciation, of which KSEK 173 (174) refers to depreciation of equipment, tools and installations, whereas KSEK 3 269 (5 241) refers to depreciation of previous years' capitalized patents and development costs. INVESTMENTS Serstech's total investments amounted to KSEK 6 121 (8 134) and relate to intangible fixed assets of KSEK 6 119 (7 882), such as capitalized expenditure for development work and tangible fixed assets of KSEK 2 (252), such as tools and installation. LIQUIDITY AND FINANCING At the end of the period, the group had KSEK 29 826 (10 272) in cash and cash equivalents and KSEK 1 000 in unutilized overdraft credit. The cashflow for the period was KSEK 18 430 (-4 888). It should be noted that in the period Serstech issued new shares raising KSEK 22 481 after issue costs. The cashflow for the period excluding the new share issue was KSEK -4 051. The first quarter cashflow was negative at KSEK -4 680, whereas the second quarter was cashflow positive at KSEK 630 (excluding the rights issue). In the cashflow for the period there are in total KSEK 1 700 in grants received in the first quarter, which are related to the Covid-19 pandemic. At the end of the period Serstech had long-term interestbearing liabilities of KSEK 1 920 (1 609) and short-term interestbearing liabilities of KSEK 259 (1 209). Net Sales 10 000 (KSEK) Q1 9000 8000 Q3 7000 6 000 Q3 5 000 Q1 Q4 Q4 Q2 4 000 3 000 Q1 Q4 2 000 Q3 Q2 1 000 Q1 Q2 Q2 2018 2019 2020 2021 EQUITY, SHARE CAPITAL AND NUMBER OF SHARES As of June 30, 2021, the equity of Serstech Group amounted to KSEK 64 078 (40 714) and the equity ratio amounted to 88 percent (85). The share capital was on June 30 divided into 83 816 085 shares with a quota value of SEK 0.11. All shares belong to the same series and have the same voting and profit rights in the company. 5 Attachments Original document

