Serstech AB is a Sweden-based developer of micro-spectrometers. The Company's products split light into various wavelengths to identify drugs, and explosive and hazardous materials. The Company offers micro-spectrometer chips, which are optical components integrated on chips for the measurement of color, absorption, fluorescence, and Raman spectra; micro-spectrometer-boards; surface enhanced Raman spectroscopy surfaces that provide various orders of magnitude amplification in independent tests; and custom spectrometers. The Company offers its products for security, defense, industry, med-tech, and clean-tech application areas. It serves customers such as police, rescue, customs, and defense officers to identify powders, pills, and fluids.