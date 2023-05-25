Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Serstech AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SERT   SE0005365095

SERSTECH AB

(SERT)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  03:01:32 2023-05-25 am EDT
0.4290 SEK   +20.51%
02:47aSerstech receives 27.5 MSEK order from US partner Proengin Inc.
GL
04/27First quarter report 2023
GL
04/27Serstech AB Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Serstech receives 27.5 MSEK order from US partner Proengin Inc.

05/25/2023 | 02:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Serstech has today received an order of 27.5 MSEK from its partner Proengin Inc in the USA. The order consists of hardware, software and the patented SERS kit and will be delivered and invoiced before the end of June 2023.

The order is the second larger order within five months of the new Serstech Arx product.

For further information, please contact:
Stefan Sandor,
CEO, Serstech AB
Phone: +46 739 606 067
Email: ss@serstech.com

Thomas Pileby,
Chairman of the Board, Serstech AB
Phone: +46 702 072 643
Email: tp@serstech.com

or visit:  www.serstech.com

This is information that Serstech AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above at 08:45 CET on May 25, 2023.

Certified advisor to Serstech is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG).

About Serstech

Serstech delivers solutions for chemical identification and has customers around the world, mainly in the safety and security industry. Typical customers are customs, police authorities, security organizations and first responders. The solutions and technology are however not limited to security applications and potentially any industry using chemicals of some kind could be addressed by Serstech’s solution. Serstech’s head office is in Sweden and all production is done in Sweden.

Serstech is traded at Nasdaq First North Growth Market and more information about the company can be found at www.serstech.com.


All news about SERSTECH AB
02:47aSerstech receives 27.5 MSEK order from US partner Proengin Inc.
GL
04/27First quarter report 2023
GL
04/27Serstech AB Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/21Serstech recruits new VP R&D
GL
04/06Serstech publicerar årsredovisningen för 2022
GL
04/06Serstech publicerar årsredovisningen för 2022
GL
03/27Kallelse till årsstämma i Serstech AB
GL
03/27Kallelse till årsstämma i Serstech AB
GL
02/24Serstech : Fourth Quarter Report, January – December
PU
02/24Fourth quarter and year-end report 2022
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 20,7 M 1,93 M 1,93 M
Net income 2022 -29,6 M -2,76 M -2,76 M
Net Debt 2022 2,87 M 0,27 M 0,27 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,79x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 73,6 M 6,87 M 6,87 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,53x
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 19
Free-Float 48,1%
Chart SERSTECH AB
Duration : Period :
Serstech AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stefan Sandor Chief Executive Officer
Simon Persson Chief Financial Officer
Bengt Thomas Pileby Chairman
Thomas Lövskog VP-Research & Development
Sverker Göranson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SERSTECH AB27.14%7
SMC CORPORATION32.75%34 327
COGNEX CORPORATION10.70%8 993
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.3.48%5 933
BADGER METER, INC.26.94%4 102
WUHAN JINGCE ELECTRONIC GROUP CO.,LTD88.65%3 720
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer