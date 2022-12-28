Serstech receives order of 10 MSEK from Singapore

Serstech today received an order of 10 MSEK from its partner Kaiser-SGI in Singapore. The order contains the newest-generation Serstech Arx, the patented SERS kit and Serstech ChemDash software. The order will be delivered and invoiced in the first quarter of 2023.



“South-East Asia has historically been our strongest sales region. During the pandemic period with severe lock-downs in the region, most customers have spent their budgets on pandemic-related products and services. This order shows that operations are going back to normal”, says Serstech CEO Stefan Sandor.

