Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Serstech AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SERT   SE0005365095

SERSTECH AB

(SERT)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  03:34 2022-12-28 am EST
0.3000 SEK   +25.00%
03:31aSerstech receives order of 10 MSEK from Singapore
GL
03:30aSerstech receives order of 10 MSEK from Singapore
AQ
12/05Serstech welcomes new CFO
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Serstech receives order of 10 MSEK from Singapore

12/28/2022 | 03:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Serstech today received an order of 10 MSEK from its partner Kaiser-SGI in Singapore. The order contains the newest-generation Serstech Arx, the patented SERS kit and Serstech ChemDash software. The order will be delivered and invoiced in the first quarter of 2023.

“South-East Asia has historically been our strongest sales region. During the pandemic period with severe lock-downs in the region, most customers have spent their budgets on pandemic-related products and services. This order shows that operations are going back to normal”, says Serstech CEO Stefan Sandor.

For further information, please contact:

Stefan Sandor,

CEO, Serstech AB Phone: +46 739 606 067

Email: ss@serstech.com

or

Thomas Pileby,

Chairman of the Board, Serstech AB Phone: +46 702 072 643

Email: tp@serstech.com

or visit: www.serstech.com

This is information that Serstech AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above at 09:30 CET on Dec 28, 2022.

Certified advisor to Serstech is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG).

About Serstech

Serstech delivers solutions for chemical identification and has customers around the world, mainly in the safety and security industry. Typical customers are customs, police authorities, security organizations and first responders. The solutions and technology are however not limited to security applications and potentially any industry using chemicals of some kind could be addressed by Serstech’s solution. Serstech’s head office is in Sweden and all production is done in Sweden.

Serstech is traded at Nasdaq First North Growth Market and more information about the company can be found at www.serstech.com


All news about SERSTECH AB
03:31aSerstech receives order of 10 MSEK from Singapore
GL
03:30aSerstech receives order of 10 MSEK from Singapore
AQ
12/05Serstech welcomes new CFO
GL
12/05Serstech welcomes new CFO
AQ
12/05Serstech AB Appoints Simon Persson as Chief Financial Officer on March 1, 2023
CI
11/15Kommuniké från extra bolagsstämma i Serstech AB (publ) 
GL
11/15Kommuniké från extra bolagsstämma i Serstech AB (publ) 
AQ
11/10Third Quarter Report 2022
GL
11/10Third Quarter Report 2022
AQ
11/10Serstech AB Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septem..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 22,0 M 2,10 M 2,10 M
Net income 2021 -10,3 M -0,98 M -0,98 M
Net cash 2021 17,9 M 1,71 M 1,71 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 20,1 M 1,92 M 1,92 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,84x
EV / Sales 2021 4,53x
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart SERSTECH AB
Duration : Period :
Serstech AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stefan Sandor Chief Executive Officer
Mikael Lundborg Chief Financial Officer
Bengt Thomas Pileby Chairman
Johan Diedrichs Vice President-Products, Research & Development
Thomas Lövskog VP-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SERSTECH AB-79.47%2
SMC CORPORATION-26.77%27 906
COGNEX CORPORATION-38.99%8 204
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.-51.95%5 566
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-36.33%5 127
BADGER METER, INC.2.87%3 208